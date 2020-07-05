Select Page

Masvidal steps in on late notice to fight Usman at UFC 251

The BMF champion may soon hold a real UFC championship.
Jorge Masvidal will step in for Gilbert Burns next weekend at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. He will face welterweight champ Kamaru Usman.
Burns trained in Florida (a recent hotbed for the virus), and traveled to Las Vegas. The UFC tested him and other fighters there before they departed for Yas Island. His brother and cornerman Herbert and coach Greg Jones also had positive tests.
Masvidal, who shut up Nate Diaz at UFC 244 to claim the (as prestigious as the WWE 24/7) BMF belt, will have to pass a COVID-19 test first.

