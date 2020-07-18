Select Page

Kelvin Gastelum Career Earnings

Posted by | Jul 18, 2020 | ,

Kelvin Gastelum Career Earnings
By |

SHANGHAI, CHINA – NOVEMBER 25: (L-R) Kelvin Gastelum fights with Michael Bisping during the UFC Fight Night at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 25, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Hu Chengwei/Getty Images)

Kelvin Gastelum Career Earnings

(for UFC fights only – doesn’t include PPV bonuses)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

TUF 17 Finale – Apr 13/13 – W (Hall) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Condit vs Kampmann 2 – Aug 28/13 – W (Melancon) – $30,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)*

UFC 171 – Mar 15/14 – W (Story) – $30,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Stephens – Jun 28/14 – W (Musoke) – $27,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $3,000 fine for missing weight)*

UFC 180 – Nov 15/14 – W (Ellenberger) – $90,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC 183 – Jan 31/15 – L (Woodley) – $21,000 ($30,000 to show, $9,000 fine for missing weight)

UFC 188 – Jun 13/15 – W (Marquardt) – $60,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus)*

TUF Latin America 2 Finale – Nov 21/15 – L (Magny) – $88,000 ($33,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 200 – Jul 9/16 – W (Hendricks) – $91,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $20,000 from Hendricks for missing weight, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 206 – Dec 10/16 – W (Kennedy) – $77,000 ($36,000 to show, $36,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Gastelum – Mar 11/17 – NC (Belfort) – $122,400 ($39,000 to show, $39,000 win bonus, $15,600 fine for failed drug test, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Weidman vs Gastelum – Jul 22/17 – L (Weidman) – $52,000 ($42,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs Gastelum – Nov 25/17 – W (Bisping) – $144,000 ($42,000 to show, $42,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 224 – May 12/18 – W (Souza) – $150,000 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 236 – Apr 13/19 – L (Adesanya) – $230,000 ($150,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 244 – Nov 2/19 – L (Till) – $165,000 ($150,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 Jul 18/20 – L (Hermansson) – $165,000 ($150,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $1,758,400

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Kelvin Gastelum Career Earnings





Related Posts

The Livest Dog at UFC Ige vs Kattar: Chris Fishgold

The Livest Dog at UFC Ige vs Kattar: Chris Fishgold

July 15, 2020

MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Jun 30/20

MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Jun 30/20

July 1, 2020

Quarantine Theater: Episode XV

Quarantine Theater: Episode XV

July 3, 2020

Dan Hooker Career Earnings

Dan Hooker Career Earnings

June 29, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

CasinoHEX.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino