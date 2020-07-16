Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Joseph Benavidez Scouting Report

Vitals

5’4″ 125 lbs (Flyweight)

65″ reach, Southpaw

July 31, 1984

Record

28-6 (UFC: 15-4)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

Brown prajied in Muay Thai

Championships Held

None

Strengths

– very quick

– great wrestler

– extremely physically strong

– superior striking power for a flyweight

– superb submission skills

– very good striker

– has never been finished in a fight

– has only lost to three men in his whole career

– used to beating much bigger opponents

– very experienced

– great gas tank

– great at passing guard

– excellent striking defense

– very good mixing kicks into his attack

Weaknesses

– horribly inaccurate striker

– has never won “the big one” (0-4 in title fights)

– horrible takedown accuracy and takedown defense

– doesn’t land many strikes in the clinch or on the ground

– can be knocked out

– getting up there in years

– small, even for the flyweight class

Synopsis

The UFC’s flyweight division feels like it was created specifically with Joe Jitsu in mind. Yet, he continues to struggle to get UFC gold around his waist.