Joseph Benavidez Scouting Report
Vitals
5’4″ 125 lbs (Flyweight)
65″ reach, Southpaw
July 31, 1984
Record
28-6 (UFC: 15-4)
Current Streak
1 straight loss
Training
Brown prajied in Muay Thai
Championships Held
None
Strengths
– very quick
– great wrestler
– extremely physically strong
– superior striking power for a flyweight
– superb submission skills
– very good striker
– has never been finished in a fight
– has only lost to three men in his whole career
– used to beating much bigger opponents
– very experienced
– great gas tank
– great at passing guard
– excellent striking defense
– very good mixing kicks into his attack
Weaknesses
– horribly inaccurate striker
– has never won “the big one” (0-4 in title fights)
– horrible takedown accuracy and takedown defense
– doesn’t land many strikes in the clinch or on the ground
– can be knocked out
– getting up there in years
– small, even for the flyweight class
Synopsis
The UFC’s flyweight division feels like it was created specifically with Joe Jitsu in mind. Yet, he continues to struggle to get UFC gold around his waist.
