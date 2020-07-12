Jorge Masvidal Career Earnings

Strikeforce & UFC fights only, * denotes an estimated purse, doesn’t include PPV and/or “locker room” bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

Strikeforce: Playboy Mansion – Sept 29/07 – W (Lee) – $18,182.50

Strikeforce: At The Dome – Feb 23/08 – W (Healy) – $20,000

Strikeforce: Feijao vs Henderson – Mar 5/11 – W (Evangelista) – $30,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)

Strikeforce: Overeem vs Werdum – Jun 18/11 – W (Noons) – $38,000 ($19,000 to show, $19,000 win bonus)*

Strikeforce: Melendez vs Masvidal – Dec 17/11 – L (Melendez) – $23,000

Strikeforce: Rockhold vs Kennedy – Jul 14/12 – W (Wilcox) – $45,691

UFC on Fox: Henderson vs Melendez – Apr 20/13 – W (Means) – $60,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus)

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Moraga – Jul 27/13 – W (Chiesa) – $66,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus)

UFC: Fight for the Troops 3 – Nov 6/13 – L (Khabilov) – $89,000 ($39,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC on Fox: Werdum vs Browne – Apr 19/14 – W (Healy) – $78,000 ($39,000 to show, $39,000 win bonus)

UFC on Fox: Lawler vs Brown – Jul 26/14 – W (Cruickshank) – $84,000 ($42,000 to show, $42,000 win bonus)

UFC 178 – Sept 27/14 – W (Krause) – $90,000 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Mendes vs Lamas – Apr 4/15 – L (Iaquinta) – $51,000

TUF 21 Finale – Jul 12/15 – W (Ferreira) – $162,000 ($51,000 to show, $51,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Henderson vs Masvidal – Nov 28/15 – L (Henderson) – $67,000 ($57,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Garbrandt – May 29/16 – L (Larkin) – $67,000 ($57,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 201 – Jul 30/16 – W (Pearson) – $124,000 ($57,000 to show, $57,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

TUF 24 Finale – Dec 3/16 – W (Ellenberger) – $130,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena – Jan 28/17 – W (Cerrone) – $191,000 ($63,000 to show, $63,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 211 – May 13/17 – L (Maia) – $81,000 ($66,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 217 – Nov 4/17 – L (Thompson) – $81,000 ($66,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Till vs Masvidal – Mar 16/19 – W (Till) – $247,000 ($66,000 to show, $66,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 239 – Jul 6/19 – W (Askren) – $265,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 244 – Nov 2/19 – W (Diaz) – $520,000 ($500,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 251 – Jul 11/20 – L (Usman) – $530,000 ($500,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $3,157,873.50