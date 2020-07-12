Select Page

Jessica Andrade Career Earnings

Posted by | Jul 12, 2020 | ,

Jessica Andrade Career Earnings
By |

Sep 8, 2018; Dallas, TX, USA; Jessica Andrade (red gloves) reacts after defeating Karolina Kowalkiewicz (not pictured) during UFC 228 at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Jessica Andrade Career Earnings

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

UFC fights only, * denotes an estimated purse, doesn’t include PPV and/or “locker room” bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Moraga – July 27/13 – L (Carmouche) – $8,000

UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Munoz – Oct 26/13 – W (Sexton) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)*

UFC 171 – Mar 15/14 – W (Pennington) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Bigfoot vs Arlovski – Sept 13/14 – W (Pacheco) – $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Bigfoot vs Mir – Feb 22/15 – L (Reneau) – $16,000*

UFC Fight Night: Mir vs Duffee – July 15/15 – W (Moras) – $37,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 191 – Sept 5/15 – L (Pennington) – $25,000 ($20,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 199 – Jun 4/16 – W (Penne) – $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 203 – Sept 10/16 – W (Calderwood) – $101,000 ($23,000 show, $23,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie – Feb 4/17 – W (Hill) – $135,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 211 – May 13/17 – L (Jedrzejczyk) – $130,000 ($100,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Saint Preux vs Okami – Sept 23/17 – W (Gadelha) – $148,000 ($44,000 to show, $44,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Emmett vs Stephens – Feb 24/18 – W (Torres) – $106,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 228 – Sept 8/18 – W (Kowalkiewicz) – $164,000 ($52,000 to show, $52,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 237 – May 11/19 – W (Namajunas) – $230,000 ($100,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Zhang – Aug 31/19 – L (Zhang) – $140,000 ($100,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 251 – Jul 12/20 – L (Namajunas) – $115,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings:  $1,460,000

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Jessica Andrade Career Earnings





Related Posts

Masvidal steps in on late notice to fight Usman at UFC 251

Masvidal steps in on late notice to fight Usman at UFC 251

July 5, 2020

Fight of the Day: Hisayoshi Harasawa vs. Teddy Riner

Fight of the Day: Hisayoshi Harasawa vs. Teddy Riner

June 30, 2020

UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo Results

UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo Results

June 13, 2020

Top Rank on ESPN: Fredrickson vs. Saucedo Picks

Top Rank on ESPN: Fredrickson vs. Saucedo Picks

June 30, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

CasinoHEX.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino