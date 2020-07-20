Select Page

Fabricio Werdum Scouting Report

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 19: Fabricio Werdum of Brazil waves to the crowd as he prepares to enter the Octagon before facing Marcin Tybura of Poland in their heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night at Qudos Bank Arena on November 19, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Vitals

6’4″ 249 lbs (Heavyweight)
77″ reach, Orthodox
July 30, 1977

Record

23-8-1 (UFC: 11-5)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

Second degree black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Black belt in Judo
Black belt in Muay Thai
Numerous submission grappling & jiu-jitsu championships

Championships Held

Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion: 2014-15 (no title defenses)
UFC Heavyweight Champion: 2015-2016 (no successful title defenses)

Strengths

– very experienced
– extremely high level grappler/submission artist
– very dangerous guard
– much improved striker
– very hard to finish – only KO’d twice in career; never submitted
– finishes fights
– career seems to be on the upswing
– great at passing guard
– extremely accurate striker
– diverse striker – mixes punches with kicks well
– seems to be like a fine wine – better with age

Weaknesses

– inconsistent – has already been cut by the UFC once
– very old for a fighter – not many over 40 competitors in sport
– very poor takedown defense & accuracy
– can rely on his ground game too much & refuse to engage on his feet (see second Alistair Overeem fight)
– doesn’t land a very high volume of strikes
– mediocre striking defense
– can become complacent in fights and coast
– brutally beat up and KO’d last fight
– looked very bad his last fight physically

Synopsis

One of the greatest heavyweight jiu-jitsu practitioners in MMA history, it’s Fabricio Werdum’s ever-improving striking skills that got him to the top of the UFC heavyweight ranks.

 

MMA Manifesto

