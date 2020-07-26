Fabricio Werdum Career Earnings

denotes an estimated purse, Strikeforce & UFC fights only

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 70 – Apr 21/07 – L (Arlovski) – $80,000

UFC 80 – Jan 19/08 – W (Gonzaga) – $160,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus)*

UFC 85 – Jun 7/08 – W (Vera) – $164,000 ($82,000 to show, $82,000 win bonus)*

UFC 90 – Oct 25/08 – L (dos Santos) – $84,000*

Strikeforce: Carano vs Cyborg – Aug 15/09 – W (Kyle) – $50,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus)

Strikeforce: Fedor vs Rogers – Nov 7/09 – W (Silva) – $75,000*

Strikeforce: Fedor vs Werdum – Jun 16/10 – W (Emelianenko) – $100,000

Strikeforce: Overeem vs Werdum – Jun 18/11 – L (Overeem) – $100,000*

UFC 143 – Feb 4/12 – W (Nelson) – $165,000 ($100,000 to show, $65,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 147 – Jun 23/12 – W (Russow) – $100,000*

UFC on Fuel TV: Nogueira vs Werdum – Jun 8/13 – W (Nogueira) – $100,000*

UFC on Fox: Werdum vs Browne – Apr 19/14 – W (Browne) – $175,000 ($125,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus)

UFC 180 – Nov 15/14 – W (Hunt) – $225,000 ($125,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC 188 – Jun 13/15 – W (Velasquez) – $225,000 ($125,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC 198 – May 14/16 – L (Miocic) – $540,000 ($500,000 to show, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 203 – Sept 10/16 – W (Browne) – $385,000 ($250,000 show, $125,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 213 – Jul 8/17 – L (Overeem) – $285,000 ($275,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 216 – Oct 7/17 – W (Harris) – $410,000 ($275,000 to show, $125,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs Tybura – Nov 18/17 – W (Tybura) – $440,000 ($300,000 to show, $125,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs Volkov – Mar 17/18 – L (Volkov) – $340,000 ($325,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 249 – May 9/20 – L (Oleinik) – $115,000 ($100,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till – Jul 25/20 – W (Gustafsson) – $265,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $4,583,000

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Fabricio Werdum Career Earnings