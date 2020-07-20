Select Page

Carla Esparza Scouting Report

Posted by | Jul 20, 2020 | ,

Carla Esparza Scouting Report
By |

Dec 30, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Carla Esparza lands a hit against Cynthia Calvillo during UFC 219 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Carla Esparza Scouting Report

Vitals

5’1″ 115 lbs (Women’s Strawweight)
64″ reach, Orthodox
October 10, 1987

Record

16-6 (UFC: 7-4)

Current Streak

3 straight wins

Training

Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Two-time NAIA All-American in wrestling
Medalist in international jiu-jitu competition

Championships Held

Invicta FC Strawweight Champion: 2013 (no title defenses)
UFC Strawweight Champion: 2014-2015 (no successful title defenses)

Strengths

– above average reach
– finishes fights
– strong MMA wrestler
– equally capable of submitting an opponent or knocking them out
– very experienced
– has already faced (and beaten) top competition
– very good in scrambles
– physically strong
– throws punches with bad intentions
– relentlessly attacks
– strong ground and pound
– has championship experience
– very tough & durable
– on a roll

Weaknesses

– short for her weight class
– can be submitted
– has been taken down & dominated on the mat
– can get too complacent and only counter strike
– can be totally outclassed in the striking department

Synopsis

That was a quick title reign for Cookie Monster.  Can she reclaim her throne?

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Carla Esparza Scouting Report





Related Posts

The Livest Dog at UFC Ige vs Kattar: Chris Fishgold

The Livest Dog at UFC Ige vs Kattar: Chris Fishgold

July 15, 2020

The Livest Dog at UFC 251: Davey Grant

The Livest Dog at UFC 251: Davey Grant

July 10, 2020

Adesanya and Costa to finally clash at UFC 253

Adesanya and Costa to finally clash at UFC 253

July 18, 2020

Alexander Volkanovski Career Earnings

Alexander Volkanovski Career Earnings

July 12, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

CasinoHEX.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino