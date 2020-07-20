Carla Esparza Scouting Report

Vitals

5’1″ 115 lbs (Women’s Strawweight)

64″ reach, Orthodox

October 10, 1987

Record

16-6 (UFC: 7-4)

Current Streak

3 straight wins

Training

Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Two-time NAIA All-American in wrestling

Medalist in international jiu-jitu competition

Championships Held

Invicta FC Strawweight Champion: 2013 (no title defenses)

UFC Strawweight Champion: 2014-2015 (no successful title defenses)

Strengths

– above average reach

– finishes fights

– strong MMA wrestler

– equally capable of submitting an opponent or knocking them out

– very experienced

– has already faced (and beaten) top competition

– very good in scrambles

– physically strong

– throws punches with bad intentions

– relentlessly attacks

– strong ground and pound

– has championship experience

– very tough & durable

– on a roll

Weaknesses

– short for her weight class

– can be submitted

– has been taken down & dominated on the mat

– can get too complacent and only counter strike

– can be totally outclassed in the striking department

Synopsis

That was a quick title reign for Cookie Monster. Can she reclaim her throne?