Burns positive for COVID-19, out of UFC 251 title fight

As it turns out, you can put fights on a island during a pandemic, but you’ve gotta have healthy fighters first.

Gilbert Burns tested positive for the coronavirus, and will not face welterweight champ Kamaru Usman July 11 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

https://twitter.com/GilbertDurinho/status/1279285260774064128

Burns trained in Florida (a recent hotbed for the virus), and traveled to Las Vegas. The UFC tested him and other fighters there before they departed for Yas Island. His brother and cornerman Herbert and coach Greg Jones also had positive tests.

Usman reportedly did not travel to Abu Dhabi, so it is unclear if he remains on the card.