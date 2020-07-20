Bethe Correia Scouting Report
Vitals
5’5″ 135 lbs (Women’s Bantamweight)
64″ reach, Orthodox
January 22, 1983
Record
11-4-1 (UFC: 5-4-1)
Current Streak
1 straight win
Training
Purple sash in Kung Fu
Blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu
Championships Held
None
Strengths
– ferocious striker
– has some KO power in her hands
– very aggressive fighter
– trash talk can get into opponent’s head
– extremely active striker – lands strikes at a historically high level
– very accurate striker
– greatly outstrikes her opponents
– good striking defense
– solid takedown defense
Weaknesses
– below average reach
– doesn’t finish many fights
– doesn’t look for takedowns or submissions
– can be knocked out
– missed weight horribly in past
Synopsis
Bethe Correia enjoyed a meteoric rise in the UFC, until things took a turn for the worse.
