RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – JULY 31: Bethe Correia of Brazil steps onto the scale during the UFC 190 Rousey v Correia weigh-in at HSBC Arena on July 31, 2015 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Bethe Correia Scouting Report

Vitals

5’5″ 135 lbs (Women’s Bantamweight)
64″ reach, Orthodox
January 22, 1983

Record

11-4-1 (UFC: 5-4-1)

Current Streak

1 straight win

Training

Purple sash in Kung Fu
Blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu

Championships Held

None

Strengths

– ferocious striker
– has some KO power in her hands
– very aggressive fighter
– trash talk can get into opponent’s head
– extremely active striker – lands strikes at a historically high level
– very accurate striker
– greatly outstrikes her opponents
– good striking defense
– solid takedown defense

Weaknesses

– below average reach
– doesn’t finish many fights
– doesn’t look for takedowns or submissions
– can be knocked out
– missed weight horribly in past

Synopsis

Bethe Correia enjoyed a meteoric rise in the UFC, until things took a turn for the worse.

