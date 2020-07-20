Antonio Rogerio Nogueira Scouting Report

(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Vitals

6’2″ 205 lb (Light Heavyweight)

75″ reach, Southpaw

June 2, 1976

Record

23-9 (UFC: 6-6)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

Third degree belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Multiple boxing medals in international competitions

Championships Held

None

Strengths

– extremely experienced

– has fought & beat elite fighters

– world class boxer

– also elite jiu-jitsu practitioner

– extremely tough – only been stopped three times in a fight

– knockout power in all limbs

– great striking defense

– very good takedown defense

Weaknesses



– very old for a fighter

– lots of wear & tear

– injury prone

– very, very inaccurate striker

– doesn’t land many strikes

– doesn’t land many takedowns either

Synopsis

Big Nog’s “little” brother is often overshadowed by his twin, but he’s had an elite career in the cage in his own right.