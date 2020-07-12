Select Page

Alexander Volkanovski Career Earnings

Posted by | Jul 12, 2020 | ,

Alexander Volkanovski Career Earnings
By |

May 11, 2019; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Jose Aldo (red gloves) fights Alexander Volkanovski (blue gloves) during UFC 237 at Jeunesse Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

Alexander Volkanovski Career Earnings

(UFC pay only, not including PPV or locker room bonuses)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Brunson – Nov 12/16 – W (Kasuya) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Hunt – Jun 11/17 – W (Hirota) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs Tybura – Nov 19/17 – W (Young) – $30,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 221 – Feb 11/18 – W (Kennedy) – $36,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $4,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Ivanov – Jul 14/18 – W (Elkins) – $119,000 ($60,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 232 – Dec 29/18 – W (Mendes) – $180,000 ($65,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 237 – May 11/19 – W (Aldo) – $140,000 ($70,000 to show, $65,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 245 – Dec 14/19 – W (Holloway) – $280,000 ($250,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 251 – Jul 11/20 – W (Holloway) – $390,000 ($350,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $1,224,500

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Alexander Volkanovski Career Earnings





Related Posts

Fight of the Day: Andy Ruiz vs. Anthony Joshua I

Fight of the Day: Andy Ruiz vs. Anthony Joshua I

June 16, 2020

The Livest Dog at UFC 251: Davey Grant

The Livest Dog at UFC 251: Davey Grant

July 10, 2020

The Livest Dog at UFC Poirier vs Hooker: Khama Worthy

The Livest Dog at UFC Poirier vs Hooker: Khama Worthy

June 26, 2020

Fight of the Day: Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz I

Fight of the Day: Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz I

July 7, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

CasinoHEX.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino