Alexander Gustafsson Scouting Report
Vitals
6’5″ 230 lbs (Heavyweight)
76.5″ reach, Orthodox
January 15, 1987
Record
18-6 (UFC: 9-6)
Current Streak
2 straight losses
Training
Purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Championships Held
None
Strengths
– tons of experience
– knockout power
– very good striker
– solid MMA boxer
– good MMA wrestler
– lands a high volume of strikes
– uses his long legs to keep opponents at distance
– good striker in the clinch
– solid submission skills
– good at passing guard
– great takedown defense
– constantly moving in the cage
– great at fakes
– good at using his jab
– unorthodox fighting style
– can be dangerous with ground and pound – mauls his opponent
– has never been knocked out
– finishes fights
– long reach for his height
Weaknesses
– horribly inaccurate striker
– mediocre striking defense
– poor takedown success rate
– wrestlers seem be his kryptonite
– can be knocked out
– has stumbled when up against the elite of the elite
– mostly only boxes when striking
– injury prone
– seems to not be into fully in the game any longer – “retired” recently
– could be undersized at heavyweight being a lifetime 205er
Synopsis
Alexander Gustafsson was one of the brightest young stars in the sport, but he ever got to the top of the mountain.
