Select Page

Alexander Gustafsson Scouting Report

Posted by | Jul 20, 2020 | ,

Alexander Gustafsson Scouting Report
By |

alexander gustaffson scouting report

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Alexander Gustafsson Scouting Report

Vitals

6’5″ 230 lbs (Heavyweight)
76.5″ reach, Orthodox
January 15, 1987

Record

18-6 (UFC: 9-6)

Current Streak

2 straight losses

Training

Purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

None

Strengths

– tons of experience
– knockout power
– very good striker
– solid MMA boxer
– good MMA wrestler
– lands a high volume of strikes
– uses his long legs to keep opponents at distance
– good striker in the clinch
– solid submission skills
– good at passing guard
– great takedown defense
– constantly moving in the cage
– great at fakes
– good at using his jab
– unorthodox fighting style
– can be dangerous with ground and pound – mauls his opponent
– has never been knocked out
– finishes fights
– long reach for his height

Weaknesses

– horribly inaccurate striker
– mediocre striking defense
– poor takedown success rate
– wrestlers seem be his kryptonite
– can be knocked out
– has stumbled when up against the elite of the elite
– mostly only boxes when striking
– injury prone
– seems to not be into fully in the game any longer – “retired” recently
– could be undersized at heavyweight being a lifetime 205er

Synopsis

Alexander Gustafsson was one of the brightest young stars in the sport, but he ever got to the top of the mountain.

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Alexander Gustafsson Scouting Report





Related Posts

Fight of the Day: Erik Morales vs. Marco Antonio Barrera I

Fight of the Day: Erik Morales vs. Marco Antonio Barrera I

June 22, 2020

Top Rank on ESPN: LesPierre vs. Pedraza Picks

Top Rank on ESPN: LesPierre vs. Pedraza Picks

July 2, 2020

UFC Vegas 3 Pick 'Em Results

UFC Vegas 3 Pick &#039;Em Results

June 22, 2020

Fight of the Day: Kayla Harrison vs. Gemma Gibbons

Fight of the Day: Kayla Harrison vs. Gemma Gibbons

July 1, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

CasinoHEX.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino