(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Alexander Gustafsson Scouting Report

Vitals

6’5″ 230 lbs (Heavyweight)

76.5″ reach, Orthodox

January 15, 1987

Record

18-6 (UFC: 9-6)

Current Streak

2 straight losses

Training

Purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

None

Strengths

– tons of experience

– knockout power

– very good striker

– solid MMA boxer

– good MMA wrestler

– lands a high volume of strikes

– uses his long legs to keep opponents at distance

– good striker in the clinch

– solid submission skills

– good at passing guard

– great takedown defense

– constantly moving in the cage

– great at fakes

– good at using his jab

– unorthodox fighting style

– can be dangerous with ground and pound – mauls his opponent

– has never been knocked out

– finishes fights

– long reach for his height

Weaknesses

– horribly inaccurate striker

– mediocre striking defense

– poor takedown success rate

– wrestlers seem be his kryptonite

– can be knocked out

– has stumbled when up against the elite of the elite

– mostly only boxes when striking

– injury prone

– seems to not be into fully in the game any longer – “retired” recently

– could be undersized at heavyweight being a lifetime 205er

Synopsis

Alexander Gustafsson was one of the brightest young stars in the sport, but he ever got to the top of the mountain.