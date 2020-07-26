

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Alexander Gustafsson Career Earnings

(UFC purse & win bonuses only, along with end of night bonuses. Reebok sponsorship money effective July 2015)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 105 – Nov 14/09 – W (Hamman) – $6,000 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus)*

UFC 112 – Apr 10/10 – L (Davis) – $6,000*

UFC 120 – Oct 16/10 – W (Diabate) – $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus)*

UFC 127 – Feb 27/11 – W (Te-Huna) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)*

UFC 133 – Aug 6/11 – W (Hamill) – $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus)*

UFC 141 – Dec 30/11 – W (Matyushenko) – $32,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus)

UFC on Fuel TV: Gustafsson vs Silva – Apr 14/12 – W (T. Silva) – $46,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus)*

UFC on Fox: Henderson vs Diaz – Dec 8/12 – W (Rua) – $60,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus)

UFC 165 – Sept 21/13 – L (Jones) – $100,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Manuwa – Mar 8/14 – W (Manuwa) – $174,000 ($37,000 to show, $37,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC on Fox: Gustafsson vs Johnson – Jan 24/15 – L (Johnson) – $44,000*

UFC 192 – Oct 3/15 – L (Cormier) – $124,000 ($44,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Arlovski vs Barnett – Sept 3/16 – W (Blachowicz) – $98,000 ($44,000 to show, $44,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Teixeira – May 28/17 – W (Teixeira) – $162,000 ($51,000 to show, $51,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 232– Dec 29/18 – L (Jones) – $530,000 ($500,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Smith – Jun 1/19 – L (Smith) – $140,000 ($125,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till – Jul 25/20 – L (Werdum) – $135,000 ($125,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $1,713,000

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Alexander Gustafsson Career Earnings