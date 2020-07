A middleweight title tilt is scheduled to go down at UFC 253.

Israel Adesanya will defend against Paulo Costa Sept. 19.

The fight is on folks!

In September I ll bring the Show up — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) July 18, 2020

The fight has been delayed due to Costa needing shoulder surgery earlier this year. Adesanya then faced Yoel Romero, who Costa had defeated to gain his No. 1 contendership.

With Romero vanquished, the two men shall finally meet.