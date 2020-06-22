Congratulations to Robert Oakes for winning our UFC Vegas 3 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action of will be for UFC Fight Night: Poirer vs Hooker on June 27th. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Curtis Blaydes – 89%
Josh Emmett – 57%
Raquel Pennington – 82%
Belal Muhammad – 70%
Roosevelt Roberts – 68%
Consensus Overall Record in 2020: 40-15 (73%)
UFC Vegas 3 Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Robert Oakes
|10
|2
|Ashley Trejo
|9
|2
|Barry Oh
|9
|2
|Brandon Kaplan
|9
|2
|Joshua Larocque
|9
|2
|Michael V.
|9
|2
|Ron T
|9
|8
|Adrian Sunnex
|8
|8
|Ben Hilder
|8
|8
|Daniel
|8
|8
|Dylan Simonsen
|8
|8
|Fionn O’Gorman
|8
|8
|Josemari Oste Joaquin
|8
|8
|Luke galloway
|8
|8
|Michael J.
|8
|8
|Rodney M
|8
|8
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|8
|8
|SternFan74
|8
|19
|Cameron Walsh
|7
|19
|Danielle Curtis
|7
|19
|Harrison D.
|7
|19
|Kiyan
|7
|19
|Micah
|7
|19
|Nathan H.
|7
|19
|Neil H.
|7
|19
|Sam Fowler
|7
|27
|Alexander Cooper
|6
|27
|Anton C
|6
|27
|Dan
|6
|27
|Daniel Padilla
|6
|27
|Dave K.
|6
|27
|Justin Cronin
|6
|27
|Kody
|6
|27
|Nathan Niha
|6
|27
|Roberto
|6
|36
|Derek Imm
|5
|36
|Emma Vreeland
|5
|36
|Herman Martinez
|5
|36
|James Cornett
|5
|36
|James Weise
|5
|36
|Liam Thomson
|5
|36
|Steve Risk
|5
|36
|The MMA Manifesto
|5
|44
|Cameron Smith
|4
|44
|Eduardo Ramos (ig: jehrrhej )
|4
|44
|Isaac
|4
|44
|larry chaput
|4
|44
|Marco Pham
|4
|44
|OmarComin’
|4
|44
|ryanC
|4
|44
|theJawas
|4
|52
|Jordan Blick
|3
|52
|Rodney
|3
|52
|Sam Keary
|3
|55
|Andrew Nixon
|2
|55
|Owen Castle
|2
June Top Five
|1
|Ashley Trejo
|18
|1
|Michael V.
|18
|3
|Dylan Simonsen
|17
|4
|Alexander Cooper
|16
|4
|Brandon Kaplan
|16
|4
|Daniel
|16
|4
|Josemari Oste Joaquin
|16
|4
|SternFan74
|16
2020 Top Ten
|1
|Sternfan74
|88
|2
|Dave K.
|85
|2
|Herman Martinez
|85
|4
|Nathan H.
|80
|5
|Daniel
|79
|6
|Michael J.
|78
|7
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|77
|8
|The MMA Manifesto
|76
|9
|Cameron Walsh
|73
|10
|Derek Imm
|67
