Select Page

UFC Vegas 3 Pick &#039;Em Results

Posted by | Jun 22, 2020 | ,

UFC Vegas 3 Pick 'Em Results
By |

Congratulations to Robert Oakes  for winning our UFC Vegas 3 Pick ‘Em Contest!  Next Pick ‘Em action of will be for UFC Fight Night: Poirer vs Hooker on June 27th. Thanks for playing!

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Consensus Picks

Curtis Blaydes – 89%
Josh Emmett – 57%
Raquel Pennington – 82%
Belal Muhammad – 70%
Roosevelt Roberts – 68%

Consensus Overall Record in 2020: 40-15 (73%)


UFC Vegas 3 Pick ‘Em Results

1 Robert Oakes 10
2 Ashley Trejo 9
2 Barry Oh 9
2 Brandon Kaplan 9
2 Joshua Larocque 9
2 Michael V. 9
2 Ron T 9
8 Adrian Sunnex 8
8 Ben Hilder 8
8 Daniel 8
8 Dylan Simonsen 8
8 Fionn O’Gorman 8
8 Josemari Oste Joaquin 8
8 Luke galloway 8
8 Michael J. 8
8 Rodney M 8
8 Ryan A. MacDonald 8
8 SternFan74 8
19 Cameron Walsh 7
19 Danielle Curtis 7
19 Harrison D. 7
19 Kiyan 7
19 Micah 7
19 Nathan H. 7
19 Neil H. 7
19 Sam Fowler 7
27 Alexander Cooper 6
27 Anton C 6
27 Dan 6
27 Daniel Padilla 6
27 Dave K. 6
27 Justin Cronin 6
27 Kody 6
27 Nathan Niha 6
27 Roberto 6
36 Derek Imm 5
36 Emma Vreeland 5
36 Herman Martinez 5
36 James Cornett 5
36 James Weise 5
36 Liam Thomson 5
36 Steve Risk 5
36 The MMA Manifesto 5
44 Cameron Smith 4
44 Eduardo Ramos (ig: jehrrhej ) 4
44 Isaac 4
44 larry chaput 4
44 Marco Pham 4
44 OmarComin’ 4
44 ryanC 4
44 theJawas 4
52 Jordan Blick 3
52 Rodney 3
52 Sam Keary 3
55 Andrew Nixon 2
55 Owen Castle 2

June Top Five

1 Ashley Trejo 18
1 Michael V. 18
3 Dylan Simonsen 17
4 Alexander Cooper 16
4 Brandon Kaplan 16
4 Daniel 16
4 Josemari Oste Joaquin 16
4 SternFan74 16

2020 Top Ten

1 Sternfan74 88
2 Dave K. 85
2 Herman Martinez 85
4 Nathan H. 80
5 Daniel 79
6 Michael J. 78
7 Ryan A. MacDonald 77
8 The MMA Manifesto 76
9 Cameron Walsh 73
10 Derek Imm 67

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Vegas 3 Pick &#039;Em Results





Related Posts

UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo Fight Card

UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo Fight Card

June 8, 2020

Premier Boxing Champions on ESPN: Carabello vs. Stevenson Picks

Premier Boxing Champions on ESPN: Carabello vs. Stevenson Picks

June 9, 2020

Fight of the Day: Luke Rockhold vs. Michael Bisping II

Fight of the Day: Luke Rockhold vs. Michael Bisping II

June 17, 2020

Fight of the Day: Evander Holyfield vs. Mike Tyson I

Fight of the Day: Evander Holyfield vs. Mike Tyson I

May 27, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

CasinoHEX.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino