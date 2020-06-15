Select Page

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women&#039;s Strawweights: June 15/20

Posted by | Jun 15, 2020 | ,

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Strawweights: June 15/20
By |

May 30, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Mackenzie Dern (red gloves) celebrates after her submission victory over Hannah Cifers (blue gloves) in their strawweight fight during UFC Fight Night. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa via USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Women’s Strawweights

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

    • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
    • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
    • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
    • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 3 Rose Namajunas 297
2 2 1 Zhang Weili 256
3 3 2 Jessica Andrade 195
4 4 5 Joanna Jedrzejczyk 119
5 6 9 Michelle Waterson 57
6 7 Angela Hill 55
7 10 8 Carla Esparza 53.5
8 8 7 Claudia Gadelha 51.5
9 15 Mackenzie Dern 43.5
10 11 Emily Whitmire 40
11 12 Karolina Kowalkiewicz 31.5
12 13 Amanda Lemos 30
13 NR 15 Felice Herrig 29
14 16 Virna Jandiroba 25
15 18 10 Marina Rodriguez 24.5
16 16 13 Tecia Torres 24
17 19 12 Yan Xiaonan 23.5
18 20 Brianna Van Buren 20
19 21 Polyana Viana 17.5
20 22 Randa Markos 14
21 23 Loma Lookboonmee 9
22 24 Ashley Yoder 8.5
22 24 Livia Renata Souza 8.5
24 27 Mizuki Inoue 5
25 28 Miranda Granger 4.5
26 29 Aleksandra Albu 4
27 30 Syuri Kondo 3.5
28 31 Ariane Carnelossi 0
28 31 Hannah Goldy 0
28 31 Mallory Martin 0

Check Friday for our Pound for Pound Rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women&#039;s Strawweights: June 15/20





Related Posts

UFC: Eye vs Calvillo Prelim Breakout Star: Julia Avila

UFC: Eye vs Calvillo Prelim Breakout Star: Julia Avila

June 10, 2020

Katlyn Chookagian Career Earnings

Katlyn Chookagian Career Earnings

June 1, 2020

Fight of the Day: Evander Holyfield vs. Mike Tyson I

Fight of the Day: Evander Holyfield vs. Mike Tyson I

May 27, 2020

Conor McGregor Ranks 16th on Highest-Paid Athlete List

Conor McGregor Ranks 16th on Highest-Paid Athlete List

May 29, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

CasinoHEX.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino