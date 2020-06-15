UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Strawweights: June 15/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Strawweights
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|3
|Rose Namajunas
|297
|2
|2
|1
|Zhang Weili
|256
|3
|3
|2
|Jessica Andrade
|195
|4
|4
|5
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk
|119
|5
|6
|9
|Michelle Waterson
|57
|6
|7
|Angela Hill
|55
|7
|10
|8
|Carla Esparza
|53.5
|8
|8
|7
|Claudia Gadelha
|51.5
|9
|15
|Mackenzie Dern
|43.5
|10
|11
|Emily Whitmire
|40
|11
|12
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|31.5
|12
|13
|Amanda Lemos
|30
|13
|NR
|15
|Felice Herrig
|29
|14
|16
|Virna Jandiroba
|25
|15
|18
|10
|Marina Rodriguez
|24.5
|16
|16
|13
|Tecia Torres
|24
|17
|19
|12
|Yan Xiaonan
|23.5
|18
|20
|Brianna Van Buren
|20
|19
|21
|Polyana Viana
|17.5
|20
|22
|Randa Markos
|14
|21
|23
|Loma Lookboonmee
|9
|22
|24
|Ashley Yoder
|8.5
|22
|24
|Livia Renata Souza
|8.5
|24
|27
|Mizuki Inoue
|5
|25
|28
|Miranda Granger
|4.5
|26
|29
|Aleksandra Albu
|4
|27
|30
|Syuri Kondo
|3.5
|28
|31
|Ariane Carnelossi
|0
|28
|31
|Hannah Goldy
|0
|28
|31
|Mallory Martin
|0
Check Friday for our Pound for Pound Rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound
