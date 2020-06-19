UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: June 19/20

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 5 Daniel Cormier Heavyweight 545 2 2 3 Stipe Miocic Heavyweight 509 3 3 2 Khabib Nurmagomedov Lightweight 508.5 4 7 Henry Cejudo Bantamweight 501 5 5 4 Israel Adesanya Middleweight 485 6 4 1W Amanda Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 481 7 6 6 Kamaru Usman Welterweight 470.5 8 9 1 Jon Jones Light Heavyweight 396 9 10 9 Max Holloway Featherweight 391.5 10 24 10 Justin Gaethje Lightweight 373 11 8 Tyron Woodley Welterweight 369 12 11 7 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight 356 13 13 3W Valentina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 350.5 14 15 14 Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 330.5 15 14 13 Robert Whittaker Middleweight 313 16 16 8 Conor McGregor Welterweight 305 16 12 12 Tony Ferguson Lightweight 305 18 17 Colby Covington Welterweight 303.5 19 18 Brian Ortega Featherweight 297 19 18 6W Rose Namajunas Women’s Strawweight 297 21 20 Leon Edwards Welterweight 289.5 22 21 Charles Oliveira Lightweight 282 23 22 11 Dustin Poirier Lightweight 268.5 24 23 2W Zhang Weili Women’s Strawweight 256 25 25 Dan Hooker Lightweight 244 25 25 Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 244 27 39 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight 229.5 28 27 Marlon Moraes Bantamweight 228 29 28 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweight 219.5 30 31 Gilbert Burns Welterweight 218 31 29 Kelvin Gastelum Middleweight 206 32 30 Kevin Lee Lightweight 203 33 32 Stephen Thompson Welterweight 200 34 34 Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight 197.5 35 35 4W Jessica Andrade Women’s Strawweight 195 36 37 Robbie Lawler Welterweight 194 37 35 Islam Makhachev Lightweight 187.5 38 41 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweight 183 39 38 Darren Till Middleweight 179 40 67 Cody Garbrandt Bantamweight 177.5 41 44 Chan Sung Jung Featherweight 176.5 42 33 Cory Sandhagen Bantamweight 175.5 43 46 Josh Emmett Lightweight 175 43 46 Ricardo Lamas Featherweight 175 45 40 Alistair Overeem Heavyweight 174.5 46 48 Derek Brunson Middleweight 172 46 48 Jared Cannonier Middleweight 172 48 50 Carlos Diego Ferreira Lightweight 171 49 62 Anthony Pettis Welterweight 169 50 51 Petr Yan Bantamweight 168.5 51 66 Neil Magny Welterweight 166.5 52 78 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight 163 52 52 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Middleweight 163 54 54 Josh Emmett Featherweight 161 55 80 Vicente Luque Welterweight 158 56 42 Dominick Cruz Bantamweight 157 56 56 Paulo Costa Middleweight 157 58 57 Jack Hermansson Middleweight 156 59 58 Paul Felder Lightweight 155.5 60 107 Song Yadong Featherweight 154.5 61 59 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweight 153 62 61 15 Dominick Reyes Light Heavyweight 152.5 63 43 Anthony Rocco Martin Welterweight 148.5 64 45 Anthony Smith Light Heavyweight 148 65 79 Aleksei Oleinik Heavyweight 147.5 66 59 Joseph Benavidez Flyweight 147 67 63 Michael Chiesa Welterweight 146 68 65 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight 143.5 69 67 Yoel Romero Middleweight 142 70 69 Beneil Dariush Lightweight 141.5 71 55 Alexander Hernandez Lightweight 140 72 70 Gunnar Nelson Welterweight 139 73 71 Ryan Hall Featherweight 138.5 74 52 Niko Price Welterweight 138 74 72 Thiago Santos Light Heavyweight 138 76 73 Rafael dos Anjos Welterweight 137.5 77 127 Marvin Vettori Middleweight 136 78 75 Corey Anderson Light Heavyweight 134.5 79 76 Claudio Silva Welterweight 134 80 77 Francisco Trinaldo Lightweight 133.5 81 82 Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 130 81 82 Junior dos Santos Heavyweight 130 83 117 Drew Dober Lightweight 129.5 84 84 Jose Aldo Bantamweight 129 85 85 Scott Holtzman Lightweight 127.5 86 86 9W Germaine de Randamie Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 126 86 86 Rob Font Bantamweight 126 88 90 Luke Rockhold Light Heavyweight 120 89 92 5W Joanna Jedrzejczyk Women’s Strawweight 119 90 64 Ovince Saint Preux Heavyweight 118 91 93 Derrick Lewis Heavyweight 117 91 93 Leonardo Santos Lightweight 117 93 95 Gregor Gillespie Lightweight 116.5 93 95 Misha Cirkunov Light Heavyweight 116.5 93 95 Uriah Hall Middleweight 116.5 96 98 Al Iaquinta Lightweight 116 96 98 Brad Tavares Middleweight 116 96 86 Frankie Edgar Bantamweight 116 96 98 Geoff Neal Welterweight 116 100 101 Jimmie Rivera Bantamweight 115.5 101 102 James Krause Middleweight 114.5 101 81 Matt Brown Welterweight 114.5 103 105 Demian Maia Welterweight 113 103 105 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Welterweight 113 105 107 James Vick Welterweight 112 105 107 Song Yadong Bantamweight 112 107 109 Edmen Shahbazyan Middleweight 111.5 108 119 Cody Stamann Featherweight 110.5 109 112 David Teymur Lightweight 110 109 109 Yair Rodriguez Featherweight 110 111 113 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 109.5 112 114 Brandon Moreno Flyweight 106.5 113 89 Marlon Vera Featherweight 106 113 115 Randy Brown Welterweight 106 115 162 Ian Heinisch Middleweight 105 116 117 Shane Burgos Featherweight 104.5 117 120 Nikita Krylov Light Heavyweight 101 118 123 Alexey Kunchenko Welterweight 99 119 160 Dan Ige Featherweight 98.5 120 104 Walt Harris Heavyweight 98 120 124 Warlley Alves Welterweight 98 122 127 Shamil Abdurakhimov Heavyweight 97 123 188 Alex Perez Flyweight 96.5 123 150 Ricky Simon Bantamweight 96.5 125 131 Sodiq Yusuff Featherweight 95.5 126 102 Jussier Formiga Flyweight 95 127 132 Maycee Barber Women’s Flyweight 94.5 128 133 Irene Aldana Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 94 128 116 Jairzinho Rozenstruick Heavyweight 94 130 134 Nik Lentz Featherweight 93.5 131 135 Jimmy Crute Light Heavyweight 92 131 135 Li Jingliang Welterweight 92 131 135 Renato Moicano Lightweight 92 134 121 Calvin Kattar Featherweight 91.5 135 129 Brian Kelleher Featherweight 91 136 138 Belal Muhammad Welterweight 90 137 140 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Light Heavyweight 88 138 122 Omari Akhmedov Middleweight 87.5 139 141 Arnold Allen Featherweight 86.5 139 141 Nathaniel Wood Bantamweight 86.5 141 143 Brendan Allen Middleweight 86 141 143 Johnny Walker Light Heavyweight 86 143 146 Nate Diaz Welterweight 85.5 144 NR Antonio Rogerio Nogueira Light Heavyweight 84 145 150 Trevin Giles Middleweight 82.5 146 152 Antonio Carlos Junior Middleweight 82 147 111 Ben Rothwell Heavyweight 81.5 148 154 8W Holly Holm Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 81 149 156 Muslim Salikhov Welterweight 80.5 150 124 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Welterweight 80 150 157 Matt Schnell Flyweight 80 150 157 Raoni Barcelos Bantamweight 80 153 124 Edson Barboza Featherweight 79.5 153 153 John Dodson Bantamweight 79.5 154 138 Andre Fili Featherweight 79 156 159 Davi Ramos Lightweight 78.5 157 227 Ryan Spann Light Heavyweight 76.5 158 161 Mike Perry Welterweight 75.5 159 162 Aleksandar Rakic Light Heavyweight 75 159 162 Ilir Latifi Heavyweight 75 159 162 Yancy Medeiros Lightweight 75 162 166 Lyman Good Welterweight 74 163 167 Rani Yahya Bantamweight 73.5 163 167 Zabit Magomedsharipov Featherweight 73.5 165 148 Eddie Wineland Bantamweight 72.5 165 171 Rustam Khabilov Welterweight 72.5 167 172 Ion Cutelaba Light Heavyweight 72 167 172 Marcin Tybura Heavyweight 72 167 172 Marcos Rogerio de Lima Heavyweight 72 170 175 Alex Oliveira Welterweight 71.5 171 143 Mirsad Bektic Featherweight 71 172 147 Darren Elkins Featherweight 70 172 176 Jake Matthews Welterweight 70 174 177 Ricardo Ramos Featherweight 69 175 179 10W Aspen Ladd Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 68 175 170 15W Cynthia Calvillo Women’s Flyweight 68 175 179 Magomed Ankalaev Light Heavyweight 68 175 179 Zak Cummings Middleweight 68 179 NR Alexander Gustafsson Heavyweight 67.5 179 182 Dwight Grant Welterweight 67.5 179 182 Mickey Gall Welterweight 67.5 179 213 Sean O’Malley Bantamweight 67.5 183 184 Stefan Struve Heavyweight 67 184 185 Damir Hadzovic Lightweight 66.5 184 185 Diego Sanchez Welterweight 66.5 186 187 Joe Lauzon Lightweight 66 187 154 Gerald Meerschaert Middleweight 65.5 187 188 Joanne Calderwood Women’s Flyweight 65.5 189 190 Grant Dawson Featherweight 65 189 190 Jim Miller Lightweight 65 189 190 Montana De La Rosa Women’s Flyweight 65 189 190 Vinc Pichel Lightweight 65 193 194 Tai Tuivasa Heavyweight 64.5 194 90 Chris Weidman Middleweight 64 194 195 Urijah Faber Bantamweight 64 196 255 Casey Kenney Bantamweight 63 196 197 Lauren Murphy Women’s Flyweight 63 198 324 Herbert Burns Featherweight 62.5 198 201 Magomed Mustafaev Lightweight 62.5 199 202 Alejandro Perez Bantamweight 62 199 202 Bryan Barberena Welterweight 62 202 204 Megan Anderson Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 61.5 203 205 Luis Pena Lightweight 61 204 207 Alex Morono Welterweight 60.5 205 208 Doo Ho Choi Featherweight 60 205 208 Khaos Williams Welterweight 60 205 208 Sara McMann Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 60 208 211 Sergei Pavlovich Heavyweight 59 209 74 Fabricio Werdum Heavyweight 58.5 210 214 Chas Skelly Featherweight 58 210 167 Jeremy Stephens Featherweight 58 210 215 11W Katlyn Chookagian Women’s Flyweight 58 210 197 Tom Breese Middleweight 58 214 178 Michelle Waterson Women’s Strawweight 57 214 215 Song Kenan Welterweight 57 216 218 Ramazan Emeev Welterweight 56.5 217 196 Angela Hill Women’s Strawweight 55 218 220 Dhiego Lima Welterweight 54.5 219 264 Carla Esparza Women’s Strawweight 53.5 219 197 Evan Dunham Lightweight 53.5 219 205 Jessica Eye Women’s Flyweight 53.5 219 222 Marion Reneau Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 53.5 219 197 Raphael Assuncao Bantamweight 53.5 224 221 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweight 53 224 223 Roxanne Modafferi Women’s Flyweight 53 226 225 Ciryl Gane Heavyweight 52.5 226 225 Clay Guida Lightweight 52.5 228 227 Paul Craig Light Heavyweight 52 229 237 12W Claudia Gadelha Women’s Strawweight 51.5 229 247 Karl Roberson Middleweight 51.5 231 229 Joaquim Silva Lightweight 51 231 NR Paige VanZant Women’s Flyweight 51 233 232 Darren Stewart Middleweight 50.5 234 233 Hakeem Dawodu Featherweight 50 234 233 Tim Means Welterweight 50 236 432 Miguel Baeza Welterweight 49.5 236 235 Nicco Montano Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 49.5 236 235 Siyar Bahadurzada Welterweight 49.5 239 237 Said Nurmagomedov Bantamweight 49 240 239 Brett Johns Bantamweight 48 240 215 Gabriel Benitez Lightweight 48 240 239 Gadzhimurad Antigulov Light Heavyweight 48 243 241 Amanda Ribas Women’s Flyweight 47 243 241 Makwan Amirkhani Featherweight 47 243 241 Nasrat Haqparast Lightweight 47 246 244 Alexander Yakovlev Lightweight 46.5 246 244 Ketlen Vieira Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 46.5 248 249 Jalin Turner Lightweight 45 248 249 Lando Vannata Lightweight 45 248 223 Ray Borg Bantamweight 45 251 251 Movsar Evloev Featherweight 44.5 252 218 Eryk Anders Middleweight 44 252 378 Roosevelt Roberts Lightweight 44 252 252 Stevie Ray Lightweight 44 255 319 Mackenzie Dern Women’s Strawweight 43.5 255 254 Raquel Pennington Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 43.5 255 211 Sam Alvey Light Heavyweight 43.5 258 255 Devonte Smith Lightweight 43 258 255 Ed Herman Light Heavyweight 43 258 255 Khalil Rountree Jr Light Heavyweight 43 261 260 Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweight 42.5 262 260 Danny Roberts Welterweight 42 263 262 Marc Diakiese Lightweight 41.5 264 263 Drakkar Klose Lightweight 41 265 246 Blagoy Ivanov Heavyweight 40.5 265 NR Chase Sherman Heavyweight 40.5 265 264 Gillian Robertson Women’s Flyweight 40.5 265 247 John Makdessi Lightweight 40.5 269 252 Charles Rosa Lightweight 40 269 266 Emily Whitmire Women’s Strawweight 40 269 266 Jonathan Martinez Bantamweight 40 269 266 Khama Worthy Lightweight 40 269 266 Markus Perez Middleweight 40 269 266 Mike Grundy Featherweight 40 269 480 Nate Landwehr Featherweight 40 276 289 Bryce Mitchell Featherweight 39.5 277 229 Louis Smolka Bantamweight 38.5 278 259 Alonzo Menifield Light Heavyweight 38 278 275 Michal Oleksiejczuk Light Heavyweight 38 280 276 Kyung Ho Kang Bantamweight 37.5 280 229 Michael Johnson Lightweight 37.5 282 285 Alex Caceres Featherweight 37 282 277 Rodolfo Vieira Middleweight 37 284 281 Daniel Rodriguez Welterweight 36.5 284 278 Ryan Benoit Flyweight 36.5 286 274 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweight 36 286 279 Lina Lansberg Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 36 286 279 Mayra Bueno Silva Women’s Flyweight 36 289 281 Arman Tsarukyan Lightweight 35 289 281 Macy Chiasson Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 35 289 266 Sarah Moras Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 35 292 289 Augusto Sakai Heavyweight 34.5 292 284 Mario Bautista Bantamweight 34.5 294 273 Kevin Aguilar Lightweight 34 294 285 Zubaira Tukhugov Featherweight 34 296 287 Montel Jackson Bantamweight 33.5 297 324 Billy Quarantillo Featherweight 32.5 297 291 Da Un Jung Light Heavyweight 32.5 299 292 Alan Patrick Lightweight 32 299 292 Andre Ewell Bantamweight 32 299 292 Eric Spicely Middleweight 32 299 292 Kevin Holland Welterweight 32 299 292 Michel Pereira Welterweight 32 304 298 Karolina Kowalkiewicz Women’s Strawweight 31.5 305 299 Ji Yeon Kim Women’s Flyweight 31 306 300 Andrea Lee Women’s Flyweight 30.5 307 301 Amanda Lemos Women’s Strawweight 30 307 301 Dmitriy Sosnovskiy Heavyweight 30 307 301 Frank Camacho Lightweight 30 307 NR Joseph Duffy Lightweight 30 307 301 Kyle Nelson Featherweight 30 307 287 Nicolas Dalby Welterweight 30 313 347 Greg Hardy Heavyweight 29.5 314 NR Felice Herrig Women’s Strawweight 29 315 307 Jennifer Maia Women’s Flyweight 28.5 316 309 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweight 28 317 310 Andrew Sanchez Middleweight 27.5 317 310 Bea Malecki Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 27.5 317 310 Cub Swanson Featherweight 27.5 317 351 Devin Clark Light Heavyweight 27.5 317 310 Don Madge Lightweight 27.5 317 310 Jack Marshman Middleweight 27.5 317 310 Shane Young Featherweight 27.5 317 292 Tim Elliott Flyweight 27.5 325 301 Charles Jourdain Featherweight 27 325 316 Sergey Spivak Heavyweight 27 325 316 Wu Yanan Women’s Flyweight 27 328 319 Danny Henry Featherweight 26.5 329 319 Laureano Staropoli Welterweight 26.5 330 322 Gian Villante Heavyweight 26 330 301 Jose Alberto Quinonez Bantamweight 26 332 382 Chris Gutierrez Featherweight 25.5 333 NR Christian Aguilera Welterweight 25 333 324 Douglas Silva de Andrade Featherweight 25 333 324 Jordan Griffin Featherweight 25 333 324 Juan Espino Heavyweight 25 333 324 Julio Arce Featherweight 25 333 NR Tyson Nam Bantamweight 25 333 324 Virna Jandiroba Women’s Strawweight 25 340 335 Ashlee Evans-Smith Women’s Flyweight 24.5 340 335 Brad Riddell Lightweight 24.5 340 367 Cortney Casey Women’s Flyweight 24.5 340 335 Marina Rodriguez Women’s Strawweight 24.5 340 335 Matt Frevola Lightweight 24.5 340 432 Omar Morales Lightweight 24.5 340 335 Sabina Mazo Women’s Flyweight 24.5 347 340 Enrique Barzola Bantamweight 24 347 324 Tecia Torres Women’s Strawweight 24 349 341 Yan Xiaonan Women’s Strawweight 23.5 350 342 Claudio Puelles Lightweight 23 350 322 Felicia Spencer Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 23 352 324 Anthony Hernandez Middleweight 22.5 352 343 Gokhan Saki Light Heavyweight 22.5 352 343 Maurice Greene Heavyweight 22.5 352 324 Spike Carlyle Featherweight 22.5 352 343 Takashi Sato Welterweight 22.5 352 324 Yorgan De Castro Heavyweight 22.5 358 347 Yana Kunitskaya Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 22 359 349 Alex White Lightweight 21.5 359 349 13W Julianna Pena Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 21.5 361 316 Jake Collier Heavyweight 21 361 351 Justin Ledet Light Heavyweight 21 363 353 Oskar Piechota Middleweight 20.5 364 354 Brianna Van Buren Women’s Strawweight 20 364 354 David Zawada Welterweight 20 364 354 Jared Gordon Featherweight 20 364 354 JJ Aldrich Women’s Flyweight 20 364 354 Joel Alvarez Lightweight 20 364 343 Klidson Abreu Light Heavyweight 20 364 354 Maryna Moroz Women’s Flyweight 20 364 354 Max Griffin Welterweight 20 364 354 Punahele Soriano Middleweight 20 364 354 Teemu Packalen Lightweight 20 374 364 Jessica-Rose Clark Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 19.5 374 364 Makhmud Muradov Middleweight 19.5 376 369 Christos Giagos Lightweight 18 376 369 Dalcha Lungiambula Light Heavyweight 18 376 368 Kron Gracie Featherweight 18 379 354 Charles Byrd Middleweight 17.5 379 373 Darko Stosic Light Heavyweight 17.5 379 373 Polyana Viana Women’s Strawweight 17.5 379 373 Shana Dobson Women’s Flyweight 17.5 33 376 Viviane Araujo Women’s Flyweight 17 384 377 Teruto Ishihara Bantamweight 16.5 385 369 Antonina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 16 385 366 Mara Romero Borella Women’s Flyweight 16 387 380 Kai Kara-France Flyweight 15.5 387 367 Mark De La Rosa Bantamweight 15.5 389 381 Joe Solecki Lightweight 15 390 432 Jamahal Hill Light Heavyweight 14.5 390 382 Sean Brady Welterweight 14.5 309 398 Sijara Eubanks Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 14.5 393 384 Gavin Tucker Featherweight 14 393 384 Guido Cannetti Bantamweight 14 393 384 Mark Madsen Lightweight 14 393 384 Randa Markos Women’s Strawweight 14 397 388 Bethe Correia Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 13.5 397 388 Damir Ismagulov Lightweight 13.5 397 412 Giga Chikadze Featherweight 13.5 397 388 Molly McCann Women’s Flyweight 13.5 397 388 Steven Peterson Featherweight 13.5 402 392 Mike Trizano Featherweight 13 492 392 Rogerio Bontorin Flyweight 13 404 378 Bartosz Fabinski Welterweight 12.5 405 394 Alexa Grasso Women’s Flyweight 12 405 394 Court McGee Welterweight 12 405 394 Erik Koch Welterweight 12 408 397 Justine Kish Women’s Flyweight 11.5 409 399 Aleksa Camur Light Heavyweight 10 409 399 Danaa Batgerel Bantamweight 10 409 399 Jack Shore Bantamweight 10 409 399 John Phillips Middleweight 10 409 399 Justin Tafa Heavyweight 10 409 480 Maki Pitolo Middleweight 10 409 NR Mariya Agapova Women’s Flyweight 10 409 399 Mike Davis Featherweight 10 409 399 Ottman Azaitar Lightweight 10 409 399 Pannie Kianzad Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 10 409 399 Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Flyweight 10 409 399 Randy Costa Bantamweight 10 409 399 Raulian Paiva Flyweight 10 409 NR Rodrigo Nascimento Heavyweight 10 409 399 Tristan Connelly Lightweight 10 424 412 Heili Alateng Bantamweight 9.5 424 432 Julia Avila Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 9.5 426 414 Benito Lopez Bantamweight 9 426 414 Cole Smith Bantamweight 9 426 399 Hunter Azure Featherweight 9 426 414 Loma Lookboonmee Women’s Strawweight 9 426 414 Matt Sayles Featherweight 9 426 414 Miles Johns Bantamweight 9 426 461 Thiago Moises Lightweight 9 426 414 Veronica Macedo Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 9 434 420 Ashley Yoder Women’s Strawweight 8.5 435 420 Davey Grant Bantamweight 8.5 435 474 Jordan Espinosa Bantamweight 8.5 435 420 Livia Renata Souza Women’s Strawweight 8.5 435 420 Lucie Pudilova Women’s Flyweight 8.5 435 420 Nad Narimani Featherweight 8.5 440 426 Mike Rodriguez Light Heavyweight 8 440 426 Trevor Smith Middleweight 8 442 428 Liu Pingyuan Bantamweight 7.5 442 428 Sheymon Moraes Featherweight 7.5 444 439 Emil Meek Welterweight 7 445 431 Alexis Davis Women’s Flyweight 6.5 445 420 Hannah Cifers Women’s Flyweight 6.5 447 432 Abu Azaitar Middleweight 5 447 432 Alex da Silva Lightweight 5 447 432 Andre Muniz Middleweight 5 447 432 Ariane Lipski Women’s Flyweight 5 447 432 Askar Askarov Flyweight 5 447 432 Bevon Lewis Middleweight 5 447 NR Brandon Royval Flyweight 5 447 432 David Dvorak Flyweight 5 447 432 Jun Yong Park Middleweight 5 447 432 Karol Rosa Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 5 447 432 Kennedy Nzechukwu Light Heavyweight 5 447 432 Kyler Phillips Bantamweight 5 447 432 Luana Carolina Women’s Flyweight 5 447 432 Miranda Granger Women’s Flyweight 5 447 432 Mizuki Inoue Women’s Strawweight 5 447 432 Rafael Fiziev Lightweight 5 447 432 Raphael Pessoa Heavyweight 5 447 432 Sean Woodson Featherweight 5 447 432 Seung Woo Choi Featherweight 5 447 432 Shamil Gamzatov Light Heavyweight 5 447 432 Su Mudaerji Flyweight 5 447 432 Tracy Cortez Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 5 447 432 Wellington Turman Middleweight 5 447 432 Yousef Zalal Featherweight 5 471 461 Austin Hubbard Lightweight 4.5 471 432 Brok Weaver Lightweight 4.5 471 461 Callan Potter Welterweight 4.5 471 432 Chase Hooper Featherweight 4.5 471 461 Chris Fishgold Featherweight 4.5 471 461 Daniel Teymur Featherweight 4.5 471 461 Felipe Colares Bantamweight 4.5 471 461 Geraldo de Freitas Bantamweight 4.5 471 461 Luiz Garagorri Featherweight 4.5 471 461 Miranda Granger Women’s Strawweight 4.5 471 461 Saparbek Safarov Middleweight 4.5 471 461 Sergey Khandozhko Welterweight 4.5 471 461 Tanner Boser Heavyweight 4.5 484 474 Aleksandra Albu Women’s Strawweight 4 484 474 Bobby Green Lightweight 4 484 474 Deron Winn Middleweight 4 484 474 Nadia Kassem Women’s Flyweight 4 488 NR Gina Mazany Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 3.5 488 479 Syuri Kondo Women’s Strawweight 3.5 488 461 Vince Morales Featherweight 3.5 491 480 Aalon Cruz Featherweight 0 491 480 Abubakar Nurmagomedov Welterweight 0 491 480 Adam Yandiev Middleweight 0 491 480 Alen Amedovski Middleweight 0 491 480 Anderson dos Santos Bantamweight 0 491 NR Anthony Ivy Welterweight 0 491 480 Antonio Arroyo Middleweight 0 491 480 Ariane Carnelossi Women’s Strawweight 0 491 480 Austin Lingo Featherweight 0 491 480 Ben Sosoli Heavyweight 0 491 480 Bruno Silva Flyweight 0 491 480 Cole Williams Welterweight 0 491 480 Darrick Minner Featherweight 0 491 480 Dequan Townsend Light Heavyweight 0 491 480 Diana Belbita Women’s Flyweight 0 491 480 Domingo Pilarte Bantamweight 0 491 480 Don’Tale Mayes Heavyweight 0 491 480 Duda Santana Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 491 480 Fares Ziam Lightweight 0 491 NR Gabriel Green Welterweight 0 491 480 Gabriel Silva Bantamweight 0 491 NR Gustavo Lopez Bantamweight 0 491 480 Hannah Goldy Women’s Strawweight 0 491 NR Ike Villanueva Heavyweight 0 491 NR Irwin Rivera Featherweight 0 491 480 Jacob Kilburn Featherweight 0 491 480 Jamall Emmers Featherweight 0 491 480 Jamie Mullarkey Lightweight 0 491 480 Jarjis Danho Heavyweight 0 491 480 Jeff Hughes Heavyweight 0 491 480 Jonathan Pearce Lightweight 0 491 480 Joshua Culibao Lightweight 0 491 480 Journey Newson Bantamweight 0 491 480 Justin Frazier Heavyweight 0 491 480 Khadis Ibragimov Light Heavyweight 0 491 480 Lerone Murphy Featherweight 0 491 480 Liana Jojua Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 491 480 Mallory Martin Women’s Strawweight 0 491 480 Marc-Andre Barriault Middleweight 0 491 480 Martin Day Bantamweight 0 491 480 Matt Wiman Lightweight 0 491 480 Michel Batista Heavyweight 0 491 480 Nicolae Negumereanu Light Heavyweight 0 491 480 Norma Dumont Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 491 480 Ode Osbourne Bantamweight 0 491 NR Philipe Lins Heavyweight 0 491 480 Rodrigo Vargas Lightweight 0 491 480 Roman Kopylov Middleweight 0 491 480 Shanna Young Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 491 480 Steve Garcia Lightweight 0 491 480 Suman Mokhtarian Featherweight 0 491 480 Sung Bin Jo Featherweight 0 491 480 T.J. Brown Featherweight 0 491 480 Taila Santos Women’s Flyweight 0 491 480 Todd Duffee Heavyweight 0 491 480 Tony Gravely Bantamweight 0 491 480 Vanessa Melo Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 491 480 Vinicius Moreira Light Heavyweight 0 491 480 Zarah Fairn dos Santos Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 491 NR Zarrukh Adashev Bantamweight 0 491 480 Zelim Imadaev Welterweight 0

Check back Monday for our heavyweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)