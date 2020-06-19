UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: June 19/20

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|5
|Daniel Cormier
|Heavyweight
|545
|2
|2
|3
|Stipe Miocic
|Heavyweight
|509
|3
|3
|2
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|Lightweight
|508.5
|4
|7
|Henry Cejudo
|Bantamweight
|501
|5
|5
|4
|Israel Adesanya
|Middleweight
|485
|6
|4
|1W
|Amanda Nunes
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|481
|7
|6
|6
|Kamaru Usman
|Welterweight
|470.5
|8
|9
|1
|Jon Jones
|Light Heavyweight
|396
|9
|10
|9
|Max Holloway
|Featherweight
|391.5
|10
|24
|10
|Justin Gaethje
|Lightweight
|373
|11
|8
|Tyron Woodley
|Welterweight
|369
|12
|11
|7
|Alexander Volkanovski
|Featherweight
|356
|13
|13
|3W
|Valentina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|350.5
|14
|15
|14
|Francis Ngannou
|Heavyweight
|330.5
|15
|14
|13
|Robert Whittaker
|Middleweight
|313
|16
|16
|8
|Conor McGregor
|Welterweight
|305
|16
|12
|12
|Tony Ferguson
|Lightweight
|305
|18
|17
|Colby Covington
|Welterweight
|303.5
|19
|18
|Brian Ortega
|Featherweight
|297
|19
|18
|6W
|Rose Namajunas
|Women’s Strawweight
|297
|21
|20
|Leon Edwards
|Welterweight
|289.5
|22
|21
|Charles Oliveira
|Lightweight
|282
|23
|22
|11
|Dustin Poirier
|Lightweight
|268.5
|24
|23
|2W
|Zhang Weili
|Women’s Strawweight
|256
|25
|25
|Dan Hooker
|Lightweight
|244
|25
|25
|Jorge Masvidal
|Welterweight
|244
|27
|39
|Aljamain Sterling
|Bantamweight
|229.5
|28
|27
|Marlon Moraes
|Bantamweight
|228
|29
|28
|Curtis Blaydes
|Heavyweight
|219.5
|30
|31
|Gilbert Burns
|Welterweight
|218
|31
|29
|Kelvin Gastelum
|Middleweight
|206
|32
|30
|Kevin Lee
|Lightweight
|203
|33
|32
|Stephen Thompson
|Welterweight
|200
|34
|34
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|Flyweight
|197.5
|35
|35
|4W
|Jessica Andrade
|Women’s Strawweight
|195
|36
|37
|Robbie Lawler
|Welterweight
|194
|37
|35
|Islam Makhachev
|Lightweight
|187.5
|38
|41
|Jan Blachowicz
|Light Heavyweight
|183
|39
|38
|Darren Till
|Middleweight
|179
|40
|67
|Cody Garbrandt
|Bantamweight
|177.5
|41
|44
|Chan Sung Jung
|Featherweight
|176.5
|42
|33
|Cory Sandhagen
|Bantamweight
|175.5
|43
|46
|Josh Emmett
|Lightweight
|175
|43
|46
|Ricardo Lamas
|Featherweight
|175
|45
|40
|Alistair Overeem
|Heavyweight
|174.5
|46
|48
|Derek Brunson
|Middleweight
|172
|46
|48
|Jared Cannonier
|Middleweight
|172
|48
|50
|Carlos Diego Ferreira
|Lightweight
|171
|49
|62
|Anthony Pettis
|Welterweight
|169
|50
|51
|Petr Yan
|Bantamweight
|168.5
|51
|66
|Neil Magny
|Welterweight
|166.5
|52
|78
|Glover Teixeira
|Light Heavyweight
|163
|52
|52
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza
|Middleweight
|163
|54
|54
|Josh Emmett
|Featherweight
|161
|55
|80
|Vicente Luque
|Welterweight
|158
|56
|42
|Dominick Cruz
|Bantamweight
|157
|56
|56
|Paulo Costa
|Middleweight
|157
|58
|57
|Jack Hermansson
|Middleweight
|156
|59
|58
|Paul Felder
|Lightweight
|155.5
|60
|107
|Song Yadong
|Featherweight
|154.5
|61
|59
|Pedro Munhoz
|Bantamweight
|153
|62
|61
|15
|Dominick Reyes
|Light Heavyweight
|152.5
|63
|43
|Anthony Rocco Martin
|Welterweight
|148.5
|64
|45
|Anthony Smith
|Light Heavyweight
|148
|65
|79
|Aleksei Oleinik
|Heavyweight
|147.5
|66
|59
|Joseph Benavidez
|Flyweight
|147
|67
|63
|Michael Chiesa
|Welterweight
|146
|68
|65
|Volkan Oezdemir
|Light Heavyweight
|143.5
|69
|67
|Yoel Romero
|Middleweight
|142
|70
|69
|Beneil Dariush
|Lightweight
|141.5
|71
|55
|Alexander Hernandez
|Lightweight
|140
|72
|70
|Gunnar Nelson
|Welterweight
|139
|73
|71
|Ryan Hall
|Featherweight
|138.5
|74
|52
|Niko Price
|Welterweight
|138
|74
|72
|Thiago Santos
|Light Heavyweight
|138
|76
|73
|Rafael dos Anjos
|Welterweight
|137.5
|77
|127
|Marvin Vettori
|Middleweight
|136
|78
|75
|Corey Anderson
|Light Heavyweight
|134.5
|79
|76
|Claudio Silva
|Welterweight
|134
|80
|77
|Francisco Trinaldo
|Lightweight
|133.5
|81
|82
|Alexander Volkov
|Heavyweight
|130
|81
|82
|Junior dos Santos
|Heavyweight
|130
|83
|117
|Drew Dober
|Lightweight
|129.5
|84
|84
|Jose Aldo
|Bantamweight
|129
|85
|85
|Scott Holtzman
|Lightweight
|127.5
|86
|86
|9W
|Germaine de Randamie
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|126
|86
|86
|Rob Font
|Bantamweight
|126
|88
|90
|Luke Rockhold
|Light Heavyweight
|120
|89
|92
|5W
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk
|Women’s Strawweight
|119
|90
|64
|Ovince Saint Preux
|Heavyweight
|118
|91
|93
|Derrick Lewis
|Heavyweight
|117
|91
|93
|Leonardo Santos
|Lightweight
|117
|93
|95
|Gregor Gillespie
|Lightweight
|116.5
|93
|95
|Misha Cirkunov
|Light Heavyweight
|116.5
|93
|95
|Uriah Hall
|Middleweight
|116.5
|96
|98
|Al Iaquinta
|Lightweight
|116
|96
|98
|Brad Tavares
|Middleweight
|116
|96
|86
|Frankie Edgar
|Bantamweight
|116
|96
|98
|Geoff Neal
|Welterweight
|116
|100
|101
|Jimmie Rivera
|Bantamweight
|115.5
|101
|102
|James Krause
|Middleweight
|114.5
|101
|81
|Matt Brown
|Welterweight
|114.5
|103
|105
|Demian Maia
|Welterweight
|113
|103
|105
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|Welterweight
|113
|105
|107
|James Vick
|Welterweight
|112
|105
|107
|Song Yadong
|Bantamweight
|112
|107
|109
|Edmen Shahbazyan
|Middleweight
|111.5
|108
|119
|Cody Stamann
|Featherweight
|110.5
|109
|112
|David Teymur
|Lightweight
|110
|109
|109
|Yair Rodriguez
|Featherweight
|110
|111
|113
|Alexandre Pantoja
|Flyweight
|109.5
|112
|114
|Brandon Moreno
|Flyweight
|106.5
|113
|89
|Marlon Vera
|Featherweight
|106
|113
|115
|Randy Brown
|Welterweight
|106
|115
|162
|Ian Heinisch
|Middleweight
|105
|116
|117
|Shane Burgos
|Featherweight
|104.5
|117
|120
|Nikita Krylov
|Light Heavyweight
|101
|118
|123
|Alexey Kunchenko
|Welterweight
|99
|119
|160
|Dan Ige
|Featherweight
|98.5
|120
|104
|Walt Harris
|Heavyweight
|98
|120
|124
|Warlley Alves
|Welterweight
|98
|122
|127
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|Heavyweight
|97
|123
|188
|Alex Perez
|Flyweight
|96.5
|123
|150
|Ricky Simon
|Bantamweight
|96.5
|125
|131
|Sodiq Yusuff
|Featherweight
|95.5
|126
|102
|Jussier Formiga
|Flyweight
|95
|127
|132
|Maycee Barber
|Women’s Flyweight
|94.5
|128
|133
|Irene Aldana
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|94
|128
|116
|Jairzinho Rozenstruick
|Heavyweight
|94
|130
|134
|Nik Lentz
|Featherweight
|93.5
|131
|135
|Jimmy Crute
|Light Heavyweight
|92
|131
|135
|Li Jingliang
|Welterweight
|92
|131
|135
|Renato Moicano
|Lightweight
|92
|134
|121
|Calvin Kattar
|Featherweight
|91.5
|135
|129
|Brian Kelleher
|Featherweight
|91
|136
|138
|Belal Muhammad
|Welterweight
|90
|137
|140
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|Light Heavyweight
|88
|138
|122
|Omari Akhmedov
|Middleweight
|87.5
|139
|141
|Arnold Allen
|Featherweight
|86.5
|139
|141
|Nathaniel Wood
|Bantamweight
|86.5
|141
|143
|Brendan Allen
|Middleweight
|86
|141
|143
|Johnny Walker
|Light Heavyweight
|86
|143
|146
|Nate Diaz
|Welterweight
|85.5
|144
|NR
|Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
|Light Heavyweight
|84
|145
|150
|Trevin Giles
|Middleweight
|82.5
|146
|152
|Antonio Carlos Junior
|Middleweight
|82
|147
|111
|Ben Rothwell
|Heavyweight
|81.5
|148
|154
|8W
|Holly Holm
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|81
|149
|156
|Muslim Salikhov
|Welterweight
|80.5
|150
|124
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|Welterweight
|80
|150
|157
|Matt Schnell
|Flyweight
|80
|150
|157
|Raoni Barcelos
|Bantamweight
|80
|153
|124
|Edson Barboza
|Featherweight
|79.5
|153
|153
|John Dodson
|Bantamweight
|79.5
|154
|138
|Andre Fili
|Featherweight
|79
|156
|159
|Davi Ramos
|Lightweight
|78.5
|157
|227
|Ryan Spann
|Light Heavyweight
|76.5
|158
|161
|Mike Perry
|Welterweight
|75.5
|159
|162
|Aleksandar Rakic
|Light Heavyweight
|75
|159
|162
|Ilir Latifi
|Heavyweight
|75
|159
|162
|Yancy Medeiros
|Lightweight
|75
|162
|166
|Lyman Good
|Welterweight
|74
|163
|167
|Rani Yahya
|Bantamweight
|73.5
|163
|167
|Zabit Magomedsharipov
|Featherweight
|73.5
|165
|148
|Eddie Wineland
|Bantamweight
|72.5
|165
|171
|Rustam Khabilov
|Welterweight
|72.5
|167
|172
|Ion Cutelaba
|Light Heavyweight
|72
|167
|172
|Marcin Tybura
|Heavyweight
|72
|167
|172
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|Heavyweight
|72
|170
|175
|Alex Oliveira
|Welterweight
|71.5
|171
|143
|Mirsad Bektic
|Featherweight
|71
|172
|147
|Darren Elkins
|Featherweight
|70
|172
|176
|Jake Matthews
|Welterweight
|70
|174
|177
|Ricardo Ramos
|Featherweight
|69
|175
|179
|10W
|Aspen Ladd
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|68
|175
|170
|15W
|Cynthia Calvillo
|Women’s Flyweight
|68
|175
|179
|Magomed Ankalaev
|Light Heavyweight
|68
|175
|179
|Zak Cummings
|Middleweight
|68
|179
|NR
|Alexander Gustafsson
|Heavyweight
|67.5
|179
|182
|Dwight Grant
|Welterweight
|67.5
|179
|182
|Mickey Gall
|Welterweight
|67.5
|179
|213
|Sean O’Malley
|Bantamweight
|67.5
|183
|184
|Stefan Struve
|Heavyweight
|67
|184
|185
|Damir Hadzovic
|Lightweight
|66.5
|184
|185
|Diego Sanchez
|Welterweight
|66.5
|186
|187
|Joe Lauzon
|Lightweight
|66
|187
|154
|Gerald Meerschaert
|Middleweight
|65.5
|187
|188
|Joanne Calderwood
|Women’s Flyweight
|65.5
|189
|190
|Grant Dawson
|Featherweight
|65
|189
|190
|Jim Miller
|Lightweight
|65
|189
|190
|Montana De La Rosa
|Women’s Flyweight
|65
|189
|190
|Vinc Pichel
|Lightweight
|65
|193
|194
|Tai Tuivasa
|Heavyweight
|64.5
|194
|90
|Chris Weidman
|Middleweight
|64
|194
|195
|Urijah Faber
|Bantamweight
|64
|196
|255
|Casey Kenney
|Bantamweight
|63
|196
|197
|Lauren Murphy
|Women’s Flyweight
|63
|198
|324
|Herbert Burns
|Featherweight
|62.5
|198
|201
|Magomed Mustafaev
|Lightweight
|62.5
|199
|202
|Alejandro Perez
|Bantamweight
|62
|199
|202
|Bryan Barberena
|Welterweight
|62
|202
|204
|Megan Anderson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|61.5
|203
|205
|Luis Pena
|Lightweight
|61
|204
|207
|Alex Morono
|Welterweight
|60.5
|205
|208
|Doo Ho Choi
|Featherweight
|60
|205
|208
|Khaos Williams
|Welterweight
|60
|205
|208
|Sara McMann
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|60
|208
|211
|Sergei Pavlovich
|Heavyweight
|59
|209
|74
|Fabricio Werdum
|Heavyweight
|58.5
|210
|214
|Chas Skelly
|Featherweight
|58
|210
|167
|Jeremy Stephens
|Featherweight
|58
|210
|215
|11W
|Katlyn Chookagian
|Women’s Flyweight
|58
|210
|197
|Tom Breese
|Middleweight
|58
|214
|178
|Michelle Waterson
|Women’s Strawweight
|57
|214
|215
|Song Kenan
|Welterweight
|57
|216
|218
|Ramazan Emeev
|Welterweight
|56.5
|217
|196
|Angela Hill
|Women’s Strawweight
|55
|218
|220
|Dhiego Lima
|Welterweight
|54.5
|219
|264
|Carla Esparza
|Women’s Strawweight
|53.5
|219
|197
|Evan Dunham
|Lightweight
|53.5
|219
|205
|Jessica Eye
|Women’s Flyweight
|53.5
|219
|222
|Marion Reneau
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|53.5
|219
|197
|Raphael Assuncao
|Bantamweight
|53.5
|224
|221
|Krzysztof Jotko
|Middleweight
|53
|224
|223
|Roxanne Modafferi
|Women’s Flyweight
|53
|226
|225
|Ciryl Gane
|Heavyweight
|52.5
|226
|225
|Clay Guida
|Lightweight
|52.5
|228
|227
|Paul Craig
|Light Heavyweight
|52
|229
|237
|12W
|Claudia Gadelha
|Women’s Strawweight
|51.5
|229
|247
|Karl Roberson
|Middleweight
|51.5
|231
|229
|Joaquim Silva
|Lightweight
|51
|231
|NR
|Paige VanZant
|Women’s Flyweight
|51
|233
|232
|Darren Stewart
|Middleweight
|50.5
|234
|233
|Hakeem Dawodu
|Featherweight
|50
|234
|233
|Tim Means
|Welterweight
|50
|236
|432
|Miguel Baeza
|Welterweight
|49.5
|236
|235
|Nicco Montano
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|49.5
|236
|235
|Siyar Bahadurzada
|Welterweight
|49.5
|239
|237
|Said Nurmagomedov
|Bantamweight
|49
|240
|239
|Brett Johns
|Bantamweight
|48
|240
|215
|Gabriel Benitez
|Lightweight
|48
|240
|239
|Gadzhimurad Antigulov
|Light Heavyweight
|48
|243
|241
|Amanda Ribas
|Women’s Flyweight
|47
|243
|241
|Makwan Amirkhani
|Featherweight
|47
|243
|241
|Nasrat Haqparast
|Lightweight
|47
|246
|244
|Alexander Yakovlev
|Lightweight
|46.5
|246
|244
|Ketlen Vieira
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|46.5
|248
|249
|Jalin Turner
|Lightweight
|45
|248
|249
|Lando Vannata
|Lightweight
|45
|248
|223
|Ray Borg
|Bantamweight
|45
|251
|251
|Movsar Evloev
|Featherweight
|44.5
|252
|218
|Eryk Anders
|Middleweight
|44
|252
|378
|Roosevelt Roberts
|Lightweight
|44
|252
|252
|Stevie Ray
|Lightweight
|44
|255
|319
|Mackenzie Dern
|Women’s Strawweight
|43.5
|255
|254
|Raquel Pennington
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|43.5
|255
|211
|Sam Alvey
|Light Heavyweight
|43.5
|258
|255
|Devonte Smith
|Lightweight
|43
|258
|255
|Ed Herman
|Light Heavyweight
|43
|258
|255
|Khalil Rountree Jr
|Light Heavyweight
|43
|261
|260
|Merab Dvalishvili
|Bantamweight
|42.5
|262
|260
|Danny Roberts
|Welterweight
|42
|263
|262
|Marc Diakiese
|Lightweight
|41.5
|264
|263
|Drakkar Klose
|Lightweight
|41
|265
|246
|Blagoy Ivanov
|Heavyweight
|40.5
|265
|NR
|Chase Sherman
|Heavyweight
|40.5
|265
|264
|Gillian Robertson
|Women’s Flyweight
|40.5
|265
|247
|John Makdessi
|Lightweight
|40.5
|269
|252
|Charles Rosa
|Lightweight
|40
|269
|266
|Emily Whitmire
|Women’s Strawweight
|40
|269
|266
|Jonathan Martinez
|Bantamweight
|40
|269
|266
|Khama Worthy
|Lightweight
|40
|269
|266
|Markus Perez
|Middleweight
|40
|269
|266
|Mike Grundy
|Featherweight
|40
|269
|480
|Nate Landwehr
|Featherweight
|40
|276
|289
|Bryce Mitchell
|Featherweight
|39.5
|277
|229
|Louis Smolka
|Bantamweight
|38.5
|278
|259
|Alonzo Menifield
|Light Heavyweight
|38
|278
|275
|Michal Oleksiejczuk
|Light Heavyweight
|38
|280
|276
|Kyung Ho Kang
|Bantamweight
|37.5
|280
|229
|Michael Johnson
|Lightweight
|37.5
|282
|285
|Alex Caceres
|Featherweight
|37
|282
|277
|Rodolfo Vieira
|Middleweight
|37
|284
|281
|Daniel Rodriguez
|Welterweight
|36.5
|284
|278
|Ryan Benoit
|Flyweight
|36.5
|286
|274
|Andrei Arlovski
|Heavyweight
|36
|286
|279
|Lina Lansberg
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|36
|286
|279
|Mayra Bueno Silva
|Women’s Flyweight
|36
|289
|281
|Arman Tsarukyan
|Lightweight
|35
|289
|281
|Macy Chiasson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|35
|289
|266
|Sarah Moras
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|35
|292
|289
|Augusto Sakai
|Heavyweight
|34.5
|292
|284
|Mario Bautista
|Bantamweight
|34.5
|294
|273
|Kevin Aguilar
|Lightweight
|34
|294
|285
|Zubaira Tukhugov
|Featherweight
|34
|296
|287
|Montel Jackson
|Bantamweight
|33.5
|297
|324
|Billy Quarantillo
|Featherweight
|32.5
|297
|291
|Da Un Jung
|Light Heavyweight
|32.5
|299
|292
|Alan Patrick
|Lightweight
|32
|299
|292
|Andre Ewell
|Bantamweight
|32
|299
|292
|Eric Spicely
|Middleweight
|32
|299
|292
|Kevin Holland
|Welterweight
|32
|299
|292
|Michel Pereira
|Welterweight
|32
|304
|298
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|Women’s Strawweight
|31.5
|305
|299
|Ji Yeon Kim
|Women’s Flyweight
|31
|306
|300
|Andrea Lee
|Women’s Flyweight
|30.5
|307
|301
|Amanda Lemos
|Women’s Strawweight
|30
|307
|301
|Dmitriy Sosnovskiy
|Heavyweight
|30
|307
|301
|Frank Camacho
|Lightweight
|30
|307
|NR
|Joseph Duffy
|Lightweight
|30
|307
|301
|Kyle Nelson
|Featherweight
|30
|307
|287
|Nicolas Dalby
|Welterweight
|30
|313
|347
|Greg Hardy
|Heavyweight
|29.5
|314
|NR
|Felice Herrig
|Women’s Strawweight
|29
|315
|307
|Jennifer Maia
|Women’s Flyweight
|28.5
|316
|309
|Alessio Di Chirico
|Middleweight
|28
|317
|310
|Andrew Sanchez
|Middleweight
|27.5
|317
|310
|Bea Malecki
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|27.5
|317
|310
|Cub Swanson
|Featherweight
|27.5
|317
|351
|Devin Clark
|Light Heavyweight
|27.5
|317
|310
|Don Madge
|Lightweight
|27.5
|317
|310
|Jack Marshman
|Middleweight
|27.5
|317
|310
|Shane Young
|Featherweight
|27.5
|317
|292
|Tim Elliott
|Flyweight
|27.5
|325
|301
|Charles Jourdain
|Featherweight
|27
|325
|316
|Sergey Spivak
|Heavyweight
|27
|325
|316
|Wu Yanan
|Women’s Flyweight
|27
|328
|319
|Danny Henry
|Featherweight
|26.5
|329
|319
|Laureano Staropoli
|Welterweight
|26.5
|330
|322
|Gian Villante
|Heavyweight
|26
|330
|301
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|Bantamweight
|26
|332
|382
|Chris Gutierrez
|Featherweight
|25.5
|333
|NR
|Christian Aguilera
|Welterweight
|25
|333
|324
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|Featherweight
|25
|333
|324
|Jordan Griffin
|Featherweight
|25
|333
|324
|Juan Espino
|Heavyweight
|25
|333
|324
|Julio Arce
|Featherweight
|25
|333
|NR
|Tyson Nam
|Bantamweight
|25
|333
|324
|Virna Jandiroba
|Women’s Strawweight
|25
|340
|335
|Ashlee Evans-Smith
|Women’s Flyweight
|24.5
|340
|335
|Brad Riddell
|Lightweight
|24.5
|340
|367
|Cortney Casey
|Women’s Flyweight
|24.5
|340
|335
|Marina Rodriguez
|Women’s Strawweight
|24.5
|340
|335
|Matt Frevola
|Lightweight
|24.5
|340
|432
|Omar Morales
|Lightweight
|24.5
|340
|335
|Sabina Mazo
|Women’s Flyweight
|24.5
|347
|340
|Enrique Barzola
|Bantamweight
|24
|347
|324
|Tecia Torres
|Women’s Strawweight
|24
|349
|341
|Yan Xiaonan
|Women’s Strawweight
|23.5
|350
|342
|Claudio Puelles
|Lightweight
|23
|350
|322
|Felicia Spencer
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|23
|352
|324
|Anthony Hernandez
|Middleweight
|22.5
|352
|343
|Gokhan Saki
|Light Heavyweight
|22.5
|352
|343
|Maurice Greene
|Heavyweight
|22.5
|352
|324
|Spike Carlyle
|Featherweight
|22.5
|352
|343
|Takashi Sato
|Welterweight
|22.5
|352
|324
|Yorgan De Castro
|Heavyweight
|22.5
|358
|347
|Yana Kunitskaya
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|22
|359
|349
|Alex White
|Lightweight
|21.5
|359
|349
|13W
|Julianna Pena
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|21.5
|361
|316
|Jake Collier
|Heavyweight
|21
|361
|351
|Justin Ledet
|Light Heavyweight
|21
|363
|353
|Oskar Piechota
|Middleweight
|20.5
|364
|354
|Brianna Van Buren
|Women’s Strawweight
|20
|364
|354
|David Zawada
|Welterweight
|20
|364
|354
|Jared Gordon
|Featherweight
|20
|364
|354
|JJ Aldrich
|Women’s Flyweight
|20
|364
|354
|Joel Alvarez
|Lightweight
|20
|364
|343
|Klidson Abreu
|Light Heavyweight
|20
|364
|354
|Maryna Moroz
|Women’s Flyweight
|20
|364
|354
|Max Griffin
|Welterweight
|20
|364
|354
|Punahele Soriano
|Middleweight
|20
|364
|354
|Teemu Packalen
|Lightweight
|20
|374
|364
|Jessica-Rose Clark
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|19.5
|374
|364
|Makhmud Muradov
|Middleweight
|19.5
|376
|369
|Christos Giagos
|Lightweight
|18
|376
|369
|Dalcha Lungiambula
|Light Heavyweight
|18
|376
|368
|Kron Gracie
|Featherweight
|18
|379
|354
|Charles Byrd
|Middleweight
|17.5
|379
|373
|Darko Stosic
|Light Heavyweight
|17.5
|379
|373
|Polyana Viana
|Women’s Strawweight
|17.5
|379
|373
|Shana Dobson
|Women’s Flyweight
|17.5
|33
|376
|Viviane Araujo
|Women’s Flyweight
|17
|384
|377
|Teruto Ishihara
|Bantamweight
|16.5
|385
|369
|Antonina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|16
|385
|366
|Mara Romero Borella
|Women’s Flyweight
|16
|387
|380
|Kai Kara-France
|Flyweight
|15.5
|387
|367
|Mark De La Rosa
|Bantamweight
|15.5
|389
|381
|Joe Solecki
|Lightweight
|15
|390
|432
|Jamahal Hill
|Light Heavyweight
|14.5
|390
|382
|Sean Brady
|Welterweight
|14.5
|309
|398
|Sijara Eubanks
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|14.5
|393
|384
|Gavin Tucker
|Featherweight
|14
|393
|384
|Guido Cannetti
|Bantamweight
|14
|393
|384
|Mark Madsen
|Lightweight
|14
|393
|384
|Randa Markos
|Women’s Strawweight
|14
|397
|388
|Bethe Correia
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|13.5
|397
|388
|Damir Ismagulov
|Lightweight
|13.5
|397
|412
|Giga Chikadze
|Featherweight
|13.5
|397
|388
|Molly McCann
|Women’s Flyweight
|13.5
|397
|388
|Steven Peterson
|Featherweight
|13.5
|402
|392
|Mike Trizano
|Featherweight
|13
|492
|392
|Rogerio Bontorin
|Flyweight
|13
|404
|378
|Bartosz Fabinski
|Welterweight
|12.5
|405
|394
|Alexa Grasso
|Women’s Flyweight
|12
|405
|394
|Court McGee
|Welterweight
|12
|405
|394
|Erik Koch
|Welterweight
|12
|408
|397
|Justine Kish
|Women’s Flyweight
|11.5
|409
|399
|Aleksa Camur
|Light Heavyweight
|10
|409
|399
|Danaa Batgerel
|Bantamweight
|10
|409
|399
|Jack Shore
|Bantamweight
|10
|409
|399
|John Phillips
|Middleweight
|10
|409
|399
|Justin Tafa
|Heavyweight
|10
|409
|480
|Maki Pitolo
|Middleweight
|10
|409
|NR
|Mariya Agapova
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|409
|399
|Mike Davis
|Featherweight
|10
|409
|399
|Ottman Azaitar
|Lightweight
|10
|409
|399
|Pannie Kianzad
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|10
|409
|399
|Priscila Cachoeira
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|409
|399
|Randy Costa
|Bantamweight
|10
|409
|399
|Raulian Paiva
|Flyweight
|10
|409
|NR
|Rodrigo Nascimento
|Heavyweight
|10
|409
|399
|Tristan Connelly
|Lightweight
|10
|424
|412
|Heili Alateng
|Bantamweight
|9.5
|424
|432
|Julia Avila
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|9.5
|426
|414
|Benito Lopez
|Bantamweight
|9
|426
|414
|Cole Smith
|Bantamweight
|9
|426
|399
|Hunter Azure
|Featherweight
|9
|426
|414
|Loma Lookboonmee
|Women’s Strawweight
|9
|426
|414
|Matt Sayles
|Featherweight
|9
|426
|414
|Miles Johns
|Bantamweight
|9
|426
|461
|Thiago Moises
|Lightweight
|9
|426
|414
|Veronica Macedo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|9
|434
|420
|Ashley Yoder
|Women’s Strawweight
|8.5
|435
|420
|Davey Grant
|Bantamweight
|8.5
|435
|474
|Jordan Espinosa
|Bantamweight
|8.5
|435
|420
|Livia Renata Souza
|Women’s Strawweight
|8.5
|435
|420
|Lucie Pudilova
|Women’s Flyweight
|8.5
|435
|420
|Nad Narimani
|Featherweight
|8.5
|440
|426
|Mike Rodriguez
|Light Heavyweight
|8
|440
|426
|Trevor Smith
|Middleweight
|8
|442
|428
|Liu Pingyuan
|Bantamweight
|7.5
|442
|428
|Sheymon Moraes
|Featherweight
|7.5
|444
|439
|Emil Meek
|Welterweight
|7
|445
|431
|Alexis Davis
|Women’s Flyweight
|6.5
|445
|420
|Hannah Cifers
|Women’s Flyweight
|6.5
|447
|432
|Abu Azaitar
|Middleweight
|5
|447
|432
|Alex da Silva
|Lightweight
|5
|447
|432
|Andre Muniz
|Middleweight
|5
|447
|432
|Ariane Lipski
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|447
|432
|Askar Askarov
|Flyweight
|5
|447
|432
|Bevon Lewis
|Middleweight
|5
|447
|NR
|Brandon Royval
|Flyweight
|5
|447
|432
|David Dvorak
|Flyweight
|5
|447
|432
|Jun Yong Park
|Middleweight
|5
|447
|432
|Karol Rosa
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|5
|447
|432
|Kennedy Nzechukwu
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|447
|432
|Kyler Phillips
|Bantamweight
|5
|447
|432
|Luana Carolina
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|447
|432
|Miranda Granger
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|447
|432
|Mizuki Inoue
|Women’s Strawweight
|5
|447
|432
|Rafael Fiziev
|Lightweight
|5
|447
|432
|Raphael Pessoa
|Heavyweight
|5
|447
|432
|Sean Woodson
|Featherweight
|5
|447
|432
|Seung Woo Choi
|Featherweight
|5
|447
|432
|Shamil Gamzatov
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|447
|432
|Su Mudaerji
|Flyweight
|5
|447
|432
|Tracy Cortez
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|5
|447
|432
|Wellington Turman
|Middleweight
|5
|447
|432
|Yousef Zalal
|Featherweight
|5
|471
|461
|Austin Hubbard
|Lightweight
|4.5
|471
|432
|Brok Weaver
|Lightweight
|4.5
|471
|461
|Callan Potter
|Welterweight
|4.5
|471
|432
|Chase Hooper
|Featherweight
|4.5
|471
|461
|Chris Fishgold
|Featherweight
|4.5
|471
|461
|Daniel Teymur
|Featherweight
|4.5
|471
|461
|Felipe Colares
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|471
|461
|Geraldo de Freitas
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|471
|461
|Luiz Garagorri
|Featherweight
|4.5
|471
|461
|Miranda Granger
|Women’s Strawweight
|4.5
|471
|461
|Saparbek Safarov
|Middleweight
|4.5
|471
|461
|Sergey Khandozhko
|Welterweight
|4.5
|471
|461
|Tanner Boser
|Heavyweight
|4.5
|484
|474
|Aleksandra Albu
|Women’s Strawweight
|4
|484
|474
|Bobby Green
|Lightweight
|4
|484
|474
|Deron Winn
|Middleweight
|4
|484
|474
|Nadia Kassem
|Women’s Flyweight
|4
|488
|NR
|Gina Mazany
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|3.5
|488
|479
|Syuri Kondo
|Women’s Strawweight
|3.5
|488
|461
|Vince Morales
|Featherweight
|3.5
|491
|480
|Aalon Cruz
|Featherweight
|0
|491
|480
|Abubakar Nurmagomedov
|Welterweight
|0
|491
|480
|Adam Yandiev
|Middleweight
|0
|491
|480
|Alen Amedovski
|Middleweight
|0
|491
|480
|Anderson dos Santos
|Bantamweight
|0
|491
|NR
|Anthony Ivy
|Welterweight
|0
|491
|480
|Antonio Arroyo
|Middleweight
|0
|491
|480
|Ariane Carnelossi
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|491
|480
|Austin Lingo
|Featherweight
|0
|491
|480
|Ben Sosoli
|Heavyweight
|0
|491
|480
|Bruno Silva
|Flyweight
|0
|491
|480
|Cole Williams
|Welterweight
|0
|491
|480
|Darrick Minner
|Featherweight
|0
|491
|480
|Dequan Townsend
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|491
|480
|Diana Belbita
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|491
|480
|Domingo Pilarte
|Bantamweight
|0
|491
|480
|Don’Tale Mayes
|Heavyweight
|0
|491
|480
|Duda Santana
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|491
|480
|Fares Ziam
|Lightweight
|0
|491
|NR
|Gabriel Green
|Welterweight
|0
|491
|480
|Gabriel Silva
|Bantamweight
|0
|491
|NR
|Gustavo Lopez
|Bantamweight
|0
|491
|480
|Hannah Goldy
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|491
|NR
|Ike Villanueva
|Heavyweight
|0
|491
|NR
|Irwin Rivera
|Featherweight
|0
|491
|480
|Jacob Kilburn
|Featherweight
|0
|491
|480
|Jamall Emmers
|Featherweight
|0
|491
|480
|Jamie Mullarkey
|Lightweight
|0
|491
|480
|Jarjis Danho
|Heavyweight
|0
|491
|480
|Jeff Hughes
|Heavyweight
|0
|491
|480
|Jonathan Pearce
|Lightweight
|0
|491
|480
|Joshua Culibao
|Lightweight
|0
|491
|480
|Journey Newson
|Bantamweight
|0
|491
|480
|Justin Frazier
|Heavyweight
|0
|491
|480
|Khadis Ibragimov
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|491
|480
|Lerone Murphy
|Featherweight
|0
|491
|480
|Liana Jojua
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|491
|480
|Mallory Martin
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|491
|480
|Marc-Andre Barriault
|Middleweight
|0
|491
|480
|Martin Day
|Bantamweight
|0
|491
|480
|Matt Wiman
|Lightweight
|0
|491
|480
|Michel Batista
|Heavyweight
|0
|491
|480
|Nicolae Negumereanu
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|491
|480
|Norma Dumont
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|491
|480
|Ode Osbourne
|Bantamweight
|0
|491
|NR
|Philipe Lins
|Heavyweight
|0
|491
|480
|Rodrigo Vargas
|Lightweight
|0
|491
|480
|Roman Kopylov
|Middleweight
|0
|491
|480
|Shanna Young
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|491
|480
|Steve Garcia
|Lightweight
|0
|491
|480
|Suman Mokhtarian
|Featherweight
|0
|491
|480
|Sung Bin Jo
|Featherweight
|0
|491
|480
|T.J. Brown
|Featherweight
|0
|491
|480
|Taila Santos
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|491
|480
|Todd Duffee
|Heavyweight
|0
|491
|480
|Tony Gravely
|Bantamweight
|0
|491
|480
|Vanessa Melo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|491
|480
|Vinicius Moreira
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|491
|480
|Zarah Fairn dos Santos
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|491
|NR
|Zarrukh Adashev
|Bantamweight
|0
|491
|480
|Zelim Imadaev
|Welterweight
|0
Check back Monday for our heavyweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: June 19/20