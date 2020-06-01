There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 Henry Cejudo 505 2 2 1 Marlon Moraes 228 3 3 4 Cory Sandhagen 199.5 4 4 2 Aljamain Sterling 187 5 6 3 Petr Yan 168.5 6 5 11 Dominick Cruz 157 7 7 7 Pedro Munhoz 153 8 8 9 Cody Garbrandt 142 9 9 6 Jose Aldo 129 10 10 10 Rob Font 126 11 NR Frankie Edgar 116 12 12 8 Jimmie Rivera 115.5 13 13 14 Song Yadong 112 14 NR Brian Kelleher 110 15 14 12 Cody Stamann 102 16 18 Ricky Simon 96.5 17 16 Nathaniel Wood 86.5 18 17 Eddie Wineland 84 19 20 Raoni Barcelos 80 20 19 13 John Dodson 79.5 21 21 Rani Yahya 73.5 22 22 Urijah Faber 64 23 30 Casey Kenney 63 23 23 5 Raphael Assuncao 63 25 24 Alejandro Perez 62 26 25 Sean O’Malley 58.5 27 28 Said Nurmagomedov 49 28 29 Brett Johns 48 29 26 Ray Borg 45 30 31 Merab Dvalishvili 42 31 32 Jonathan Martinez 40 32 27 Louis Smolka 38.5 33 33 Kyung Ho Kang 37.5 34 34 Ryan Benoit 36.5 35 35 Mario Bautista 34.5 36 36 Montel Jackson 33.5 37 37 Andre Ewell 32 38 38 Jose Alberto Quinonez 30 39 39 Enrique Barzola 24 40 40 Teruto Ishihara 16.5 41 42 Guido Cannetti 14 42 43 Danaa Batgerel 10 42 43 Jack Shore 10 42 43 Randy Costa 10 45 47 Heili Alateng 9.5 46 48 Benito Lopez 9 46 48 Cole Smith 9 46 48 Miles Johns 9 49 51 Davey Grant 8.5 50 52 Liu Pingyuan 7.5 51 53 Kyler Phillips 5 52 54 Felipe Colares 4.5 52 54 Geraldo de Freitas 4.5 54 58 Anderson dos Santos 0 54 58 Domingo Pilarte 0 54 58 Gabriel Silva 0 54 58 Journey Newson 0 54 58 Martin Day 0 54 58 Ode Osbourne 0 54 58 Tony Gravely 0

Check back Friday for our flyweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: June 1/20