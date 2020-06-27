Select Page

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker Results

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker
June 27, 2020
UFC Apex
Las Vegas, Nevada

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (8:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights (five rounds):
Dustin Poirier   (25-6, 1 NC, #5 ranked lightweight) vs Dan Hooker  (20-8, #6 ranked lightweight)

Welterweights:
Mike Perry   (13-6, #32 ranked welterweight) vs Mickey Gall   (6-2, #37 ranked welterweight)

Heavyweights:
Gian Villante   (17-11, #31 ranked heavyweight) vs Maurice Greene   (8-5, #33 ranked heavyweight)

Middleweights:
Brendan Allen   (14-3, #18 ranked middleweight) vs Kyle Daukaus   (9-0)

Heavyweights:
Philipe Lins   (11-4, #40 ranked heavyweight) vs Tanner Boser   (17-6-1, #39 ranked heavyweight)

Catchweight (150 pounds):
Sean Woodson   (7-0, #61 ranked featherweight) vs Julian Erosa   (23-8, #69 ranked featherweight)

Prelims (5:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:
Luis Pena   (8-2, #30 ranked lightweight) vs Khama Worthy  (15-6, #43 ranked lightweight)

Welterweights:
Takashi Sato   (15-3, #54 ranked welterweight) vs Jason Witt   (17-5)

Women’s Strawweights:
Kay Hansen   (6-3) vs Jinh Yu Frey   (9-4)

Featherweights:
Jordan Griffin   (18-7, #43 ranked featherweight) vs Youssef Zalal   (8-2, #61 ranked featherweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION

