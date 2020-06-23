Select Page

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker Fight Card

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker Fight Card
UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker
June 27, 2020
UFC Apex
Las Vegas, Nevada

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (8:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights (five rounds):
Dustin Poirier   (25-6, 1 NC, #5 ranked lightweight) vs Dan Hooker  (20-8, #6 ranked lightweight)

Welterweights:
Mike Perry   (13-6, #32 ranked welterweight) vs Mickey Gall   (6-2, #37 ranked welterweight)

Middleweights:
Brendan Allen   (14-3, #18 ranked middleweight) vs Kyle Daukaus   (9-0)

Heavyweights:
Gian Villante   (17-11, #31 ranked heavyweight) vs Maurice Greene   (8-5, #33 ranked heavyweight)

Prelims (5:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:
Luis Pena   (8-2, #30 ranked lightweight) vs Khama Worthy  (15-6, #43 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Mara Romero Borella   (12-8, 2 NC, #25 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Miranda Maverick   (7-2)

Heavyweights:
Philipe Lins   (11-4, #40 ranked heavyweight) vs Tanner Boser   (17-6-1, #39 ranked heavyweight)

Catchweight (150 pounds):
Sean Woodson   (7-0, #61 ranked featherweight) vs Kyle Nelson   (13-3, #38 ranked featherweight)

Welterweights:
Takashi Sato   (15-3, #54 ranked welterweight) vs Ramiz Brahimaj   (8-2)

Women’s Strawweights:
Kay Hansen   (6-3) vs Jinh Yu Frey   (9-4)

Featherweights:
Jordan Griffin   (18-7, #43 ranked featherweight) vs Youssef Zalal   (8-2, #61 ranked featherweight)

Betting Odds:


UFC on ESPN 12: Poirier vs. Hooker odds - BestFightOdds

