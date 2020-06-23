UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker

June 27, 2020

UFC Apex

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker Fight Card

Main Card (8:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights (five rounds):

Dustin Poirier (25-6, 1 NC, #5 ranked lightweight) vs Dan Hooker (20-8, #6 ranked lightweight)

Welterweights:

Mike Perry (13-6, #32 ranked welterweight) vs Mickey Gall (6-2, #37 ranked welterweight)

Middleweights:

Brendan Allen (14-3, #18 ranked middleweight) vs Kyle Daukaus (9-0)

Heavyweights:

Gian Villante (17-11, #31 ranked heavyweight) vs Maurice Greene (8-5, #33 ranked heavyweight)

Prelims (5:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Luis Pena (8-2, #30 ranked lightweight) vs Khama Worthy (15-6, #43 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Mara Romero Borella (12-8, 2 NC, #25 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Miranda Maverick (7-2)

Heavyweights:

Philipe Lins (11-4, #40 ranked heavyweight) vs Tanner Boser (17-6-1, #39 ranked heavyweight)

Catchweight (150 pounds):

Sean Woodson (7-0, #61 ranked featherweight) vs Kyle Nelson (13-3, #38 ranked featherweight)

Welterweights:

Takashi Sato (15-3, #54 ranked welterweight) vs Ramiz Brahimaj (8-2)

Women’s Strawweights:

Kay Hansen (6-3) vs Jinh Yu Frey (9-4)

Featherweights:

Jordan Griffin (18-7, #43 ranked featherweight) vs Youssef Zalal (8-2, #61 ranked featherweight)

