UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo

June 13, 2020

UFC Apex

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (9:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Flyweights (five rounds):

Jessica Eye (15-7, 1 NC, #7 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Cynthia Calvillo (8-1-1, #3 ranked women’s flyweight)

Middleweights:

Karl Roberson (9-2, #25 ranked middleweight) vs Marvin Vettori (14-4-1, #17 ranked middleweight)

Lightweights:

Charles Rosa (12-4, #44 ranked lightweight) vs Kevin Aguilar (17-3, #45 ranked lightweight)

Featherweights:

Andre Fili (20-7, #17 ranked featherweight) vs Charles Jourdain (10-2, #38 ranked featherweight)

Bantamweights:

Jordan Espinosa (14-7, 1 NC, #55 ranked bantamweight) vs Mark De La Rosa (11-4, #40 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Mariya Agapova (8-1) vs Hannah Cifers (10-5, #24 ranked women’s strawweight)

Prelims (7:00 pm Eastern)

Bantamweights:

Merab Dvalishvili (10-4, #30 ranked bantamweight) vs Gustavo Lopez (11-4)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Julia Avila (7-1, #24 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Gina Mazany (6-3, #27 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Flyweights:

Zarrukh Adashev (3-1) vs Tyson Nam (16-11-1, #19 ranked flyweight) *** WINNER VIA TKO HEAD KICK ROUND 1(0:32)

Welterweights:

Christian Aguilar (13-6) *** WINNER VIA TKO ROUND 1 (0:59) vs. Anthony Ivy(8-2)

