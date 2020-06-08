Select Page

UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo Fight Card

UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo Fight Card
UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo
June 13, 2020
UFC Apex
Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (9:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Flyweights (five rounds):
Jessica Eye   (15-7, 1 NC, #7 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Cynthia Calvillo  (8-1-1, #3 ranked women’s flyweight)

Middleweights:
Karl Roberson   (9-2, #25 ranked middleweight) vs Marvin Vettori   (14-4-1, #17 ranked middleweight)

Bantamweights:
Merab Dvalishvili   (10-4, #30 ranked bantamweight) vs Ray Borg   (13-5, #29 ranked bantamweight)

Featherweights:
Andre Fili   (20-7, #17 ranked featherweight) vs Charles Jourdain   (10-2, #38 ranked featherweight)

Bantamweights:
Jordan Espinosa   (14-7, 1 NC, #55 ranked bantamweight) vs Mark De La Rosa  (11-4, #40 ranked bantamweight)

Prelims (6:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:
Charles Rosa   (12-4, #44 ranked lightweight) vs Kevin Aguilar   (17-3, #45 ranked lightweight))

Women’s Bantamweights:
Julia Avila   (7-1, #24 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Gina Mazany   (6-3, #27 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Flyweights:
Ryan Benoit   (10-6, #8 ranked flyweight) vs Tyson Nam   (16-11-1, #19 ranked flyweight)

Featherweights:
Jordan Griffin   (18-7, #43 ranked featherweight) vs Darrick Minner   (23-11, #69 ranked featherweight)

Betting Odds:


UFC Fight Night 172: Eye vs. Calvillo odds - BestFightOdds

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo Fight Card





