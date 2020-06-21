Select Page

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Volkov Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

The old dog still has plenty of bite left in him. Jim Miller got another submission victory last night at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Volkov, and was the event’s top earner.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission and first reported by MMA Fighting.

Attendance:   0
Gate:   $0

Jim Miller:   $278,000 ($104,000 to show, $104,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Josh Emmett:   $207,000 ($76,000 to show, $76,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Curtis Blaydes:   $190,000 ($90,000 to show, $90,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Raquel Pennington:   $136,000 ($63,000 to show, $63,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Shane Burgos:   $130,000 ($75,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Belal Muhammad:   $110,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tecia Torres:   $106,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Clay Guida:   $93,000 ($73,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Bobby Green:   $87,000 ($36,000 to show, $36,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexander Volkov:   $85,000 ($80,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Lauren Murphy:   $81,000 ($38,000 to show, $38,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Justin Jaynes:   $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Cortney Casey:   $63,000 ($53,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gillian Robertson:   $55,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Roxanne Modafferi:   $55,000 ($50,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Austin Hubbard:   $54,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marion Reneau:   $48,000 ($38,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Lyman Good:   $33,000 ($28,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marc-Andre Barriault:   $32,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Roosevelt Roberts:   $30,000 ($25,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Frank Camacho:   $30,000 ($25,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Oscar Piechota:   $25,000 ($20,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Brianna Van Buren:   $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Max Rohskopf:   $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

