Consensus Picks
Amanda Nunes – 96%
Cody Garbrandt – 67%
Aljamain Sterling – 60%
Neil Magny – 85%
Sean O’Malley – 97%
Consensus Overall Record in 2020: 36-14 (72%)
UFC 250 Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Walter Davis III
|10
|2
|Alexander Cooper
|10
|2
|Declan Watling
|10
|2
|James Cornett
|10
|2
|Kavy
|10
|2
|Rodney
|10
|2
|Tururai Te Wano
|10
|8
|Alex M.
|9
|8
|Andrew
|9
|8
|Andy Spice
|9
|8
|Anthony
|9
|8
|Ashley Trejo
|9
|8
|Brighton
|9
|8
|Dylan Simonsen
|9
|8
|Emma Vreeland
|9
|8
|Herman Martinez
|9
|8
|Jesus
|9
|8
|larry chaput
|9
|8
|Logan Young
|9
|8
|Matt Hardy
|9
|8
|Michael V.
|9
|8
|Nathan Niha
|9
|8
|Paul Elizondo
|9
|8
|Sam B
|9
|25
|Afan Alghazali
|8
|25
|Anton
|8
|25
|Brennan Blecker
|8
|25
|Brett Alison
|8
|25
|Dan P
|8
|25
|Daniel
|8
|25
|Daniel Padilla
|8
|25
|Dave K.
|8
|25
|Jake MacDonald
|8
|25
|James Weise
|8
|25
|John Grant
|8
|25
|Jordan Blick
|8
|25
|Josemari Oste Joaquin
|8
|25
|Joshua Carr
|8
|25
|Julian Orozco
|8
|25
|Marco Pham
|8
|25
|Matt G.
|8
|25
|Nick Rennie
|8
|25
|Sergio Anaya Galindo
|8
|25
|Shanon Breaden
|8
|25
|SternFan74
|8
|25
|Tom Pratt
|8
|25
|William Abbey
|8
|48
|Aaron Garrity
|7
|48
|Adrian Sunnex
|7
|48
|Alvin
|7
|48
|Anthony DeVito
|7
|48
|Brandon Kaplan
|7
|48
|callum king
|7
|48
|Christopher Reive
|7
|48
|Cody Pohlenz
|7
|48
|Connor Cua
|7
|48
|Dan
|7
|48
|Isaac
|7
|48
|Josh Tanner
|7
|48
|Liam Thomson
|7
|48
|Michael J.
|7
|48
|Michael larrimore
|7
|48
|Richard
|7
|48
|Sam Fowler
|7
|48
|Sam Keary
|7
|48
|Steve Risk
|7
|48
|Tom Devlin
|7
|68
|Arnold Canales
|6
|68
|Ben Hilder
|6
|68
|Ben M
|6
|68
|Bill Tuisaula
|6
|68
|Cameron Smith
|6
|68
|Cameron Walsh
|6
|68
|Christian Mejia
|6
|68
|DES Fredericks
|6
|68
|Dylan Gould
|6
|68
|Harrison .D
|6
|68
|Joshua Larocque
|6
|68
|Justin C
|6
|68
|Neil H.
|6
|68
|Nick Davidson
|6
|68
|Omar Comin’
|6
|68
|SCOTT WILTERDINK
|6
|68
|theJawas
|6
|68
|Trace
|6
|68
|Xander de Haan
|6
|87
|Danielle Curtis
|5
|87
|Darcy Toms
|5
|87
|Jeff pope
|5
|87
|Joseph Noster
|5
|87
|Key
|5
|87
|Louis Volavola
|5
|87
|Mike Nealis
|5
|87
|Nathan H.
|5
|87
|Roberto
|5
|87
|Tom Culic
|5
|87
|Victor ujaque
|5
|98
|Andrew Bromage
|4
|98
|DEE FREDERICKS
|4
|98
|Dylan Reichel
|4
|98
|Eduardo Ramos
|4
|98
|Kody
|4
|98
|Leanne Rickard
|4
|98
|Luke galloway
|4
|98
|Rodney M
|4
|98
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|4
|98
|The MMA Manifesto
|4
|108
|Yvette Parris
|2
2020 Top Ten
|1
|Herman Martinez
|80
|1
|Sternfan74
|80
|3
|Dave K.
|79
|4
|Daniel
|73
|5
|Nathan H.
|73
|6
|The MMA Manifesto
|71
|7
|Michael J.
|70
|8
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|69
|9
|Cameron Walsh
|66
|10
|Derek Imm
|62
|10
|Omar Comin’
|62
|10
|ryanC
|62
