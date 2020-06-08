Select Page

UFC 250 Pick 'Em Results

UFC 250 Pick 'Em Results
Congratulations to Walter Davis III  for winning our UFC 250 Pick ‘Em Contest via a massive tiebreaker!  Next Pick ‘Em action of will be for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Volkov on June 20th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Amanda Nunes – 96%
Cody Garbrandt – 67%
Aljamain Sterling – 60%
Neil Magny – 85%
Sean O’Malley – 97%

Consensus Overall Record in 2020: 36-14 (72%)


UFC 250 Pick ‘Em Results

1 Walter Davis III 10
2 Alexander Cooper 10
2 Declan Watling 10
2 James Cornett 10
2 Kavy 10
2 Rodney 10
2 Tururai Te Wano 10
8 Alex M. 9
8 Andrew 9
8 Andy Spice 9
8 Anthony 9
8 Ashley Trejo 9
8 Brighton 9
8 Dylan Simonsen 9
8 Emma Vreeland 9
8 Herman Martinez 9
8 Jesus 9
8 larry chaput 9
8 Logan Young 9
8 Matt Hardy 9
8 Michael V. 9
8 Nathan Niha 9
8 Paul Elizondo 9
8 Sam B 9
25 Afan Alghazali 8
25 Anton 8
25 Brennan Blecker 8
25 Brett Alison 8
25 Dan P 8
25 Daniel 8
25 Daniel Padilla 8
25 Dave K. 8
25 Jake MacDonald 8
25 James Weise 8
25 John Grant 8
25 Jordan Blick 8
25 Josemari Oste Joaquin 8
25 Joshua Carr 8
25 Julian Orozco 8
25 Marco Pham 8
25 Matt G. 8
25 Nick Rennie 8
25 Sergio Anaya Galindo 8
25 Shanon Breaden 8
25 SternFan74 8
25 Tom Pratt 8
25 William Abbey 8
48 Aaron Garrity 7
48 Adrian Sunnex 7
48 Alvin 7
48 Anthony DeVito 7
48 Brandon Kaplan 7
48 callum king 7
48 Christopher Reive 7
48 Cody Pohlenz 7
48 Connor Cua 7
48 Dan 7
48 Isaac 7
48 Josh Tanner 7
48 Liam Thomson 7
48 Michael J. 7
48 Michael larrimore 7
48 Richard 7
48 Sam Fowler 7
48 Sam Keary 7
48 Steve Risk 7
48 Tom Devlin 7
68 Arnold Canales 6
68 Ben Hilder 6
68 Ben M 6
68 Bill Tuisaula 6
68 Cameron Smith 6
68 Cameron Walsh 6
68 Christian Mejia 6
68 DES Fredericks 6
68 Dylan Gould 6
68 Harrison .D 6
68 Joshua Larocque 6
68 Justin C 6
68 Neil H. 6
68 Nick Davidson 6
68 Omar Comin’ 6
68 SCOTT WILTERDINK 6
68 theJawas 6
68 Trace 6
68 Xander de Haan 6
87 Danielle Curtis 5
87 Darcy Toms 5
87 Jeff pope 5
87 Joseph Noster 5
87 Key 5
87 Louis Volavola 5
87 Mike Nealis 5
87 Nathan H. 5
87 Roberto 5
87 Tom Culic 5
87 Victor ujaque 5
98 Andrew Bromage 4
98 DEE FREDERICKS 4
98 Dylan Reichel 4
98 Eduardo Ramos 4
98 Kody 4
98 Leanne Rickard 4
98 Luke galloway 4
98 Rodney M 4
98 Ryan A. MacDonald 4
98 The MMA Manifesto 4
108 Yvette Parris 2

2020 Top Ten

1 Herman Martinez 80
1 Sternfan74 80
3 Dave K. 79
4 Daniel 73
5 Nathan H. 73
6 The MMA Manifesto 71
7 Michael J. 70
8 Ryan A. MacDonald 69
9 Cameron Walsh 66
10 Derek Imm 62
10 Omar Comin’ 62
10 ryanC 62

