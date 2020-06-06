UFC 250: Nunes vs Spencer Results

UFC 250: Nunes vs Spencer

June 6, 2020

UFC APEX

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC 249: Nunes vs Spencer Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC PPV cards range between 15,450-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,500

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Featherweight Championship:

Amanda Nunes – champion (19-4, #1 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Felicia Spencer (8-1, #16 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Bantamweights:

Raphael Assuncao (27-7, #23 ranked bantamweight) vs Cody Garbrandt (11-3, #8 ranked bantamweight)

Bantamweights:

Aljamain Sterling (18-3, #4 ranked bantamweight) vs Cory Sandhagen (12-1, #3 ranked bantamweight)

Welterweights:

Neil Magny (22-7, #14 ranked welterweight) vs Anthony Rocco Martin (17-5, #10 ranked welterweight)

Bantamweights:

Eddie Wineland (24-13-1, #18 ranked bantamweight) vs Sean O’Malley (11-0, #26 ranked bantamweight)

Prelims (ESPN – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:

Alex Caceres (15-12, 1 NC, #36 ranked featherweight) vs Chase Hooper (9-0-1, #61 ranked featherweight)

Middleweights:

Ian Heinisch (13-3, #22 ranked middleweight) vs Gerald Meerschaert (30-12, #21 ranked middleweight)

Bantamweights:

Cody Stamann (18-2-1, #15 ranked bantamweight) vs Brian Kelleher (21-10, #14 ranked bantamweight)

Middleweights:

Charles Byrd (10-6, #38 ranked middleweight) vs Maki Pitolo (12-5, #50 ranked middleweight)

Early Prelims (ESPN+ – 6:30 pm Eastern)

Flyweights:

Jussier Formiga (23-7, #3 ranked flyweight) vs Alex Perez (23-5, #7 ranked flyweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Alonzo Menifield (9-0, #24 ranked light heavyweight) vs Devin Clark (11-4, #29 ranked light heavyweight)

Catchweight (150 lbs):

Evan Dunham (18-8-1, #28 ranked lightweight) vs

Herbert Burns (10-2, #43 ranked featherweight) ***WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (REAR-NAKED CHOKE) – ROUND 1 (1:20)

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)