Purse info released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission – will update as the night progresses.

Attendance: 0

Gate: $0

Amanda Nunes: ($350,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Felicia Spencer: ($125,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Raphael Assuncao: ($79,000 to show, $79,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cody Garbrandt: ($130,000 to show, $130,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Aljamain Sterling: ($76,000 to show, $76,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cory Sandhagen: ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Neil Magny: ($79,000 to show, $79,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Anthony Rocco Martin: ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Eddie Wineland: ($46,000 to show, $46,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sean O’Malley: ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alex Caceres: ($58,000 to show, $58,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Chase Hooper: ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ian Heinisch: ($33,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gerald Meerschaert: ($40,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Devin Clark: $101,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alex Perez: $85,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Evan Dunham: $80,000 ($60,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cody Stamann: $77,000 ($36,000 to show, $36,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jussier Formiga: $64,000 ($49,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Brian Kelleher: $38,000 ($33,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Herbert Burns: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Maki Pitolo: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Alonzo Menifield: $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Charles Byrd: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

