The Statistical Star of Vegas 2: Merab Dvalishvili

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Merab Dvalishvili (vs Gustavo Lopez)

Key Stats:

outstruck opponent 110 to 49 (73-14 significant strikes)

57% significant strike accuracy

13 for 18 takedowns (bantamweight record # of takedowns in a fight)

14 guard passes

2 submission attempts

Wow – look at those numbers.