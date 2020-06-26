The Livest Dog at UFC Poirier vs Hooker: Khama Worthy

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Khama Worthy

Opponent: Luis Pena

Odds: +205 (bet $100 to win $205)

Pena is not the type of fighter you can accuse of being a knockout threat. With the exception of his pro debut, he has no standing (T)KOs to speak of. Being that his takedown percentage is not really anything worth writing home about (29%), that leaves basically two paths to victory – stand and win a decision, or hope your opponent shoots.

Khama Worthy most likely isn’t going to shoot a takedown. He loves standing and trading. Which means that Pena is likely going to have to beat him with 15 minutes on the feet. With the absolute dynamite in the hands of Worthy, I see that is pretty unlikely. Plus, at these prices, you’ve got to at least make a small play on Worthy.







2020 Record: 6-9

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $54

Return on Investment: 3%

2018-19 Record: 31-47 (+1.5%)

