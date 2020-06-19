Select Page

The Livest Dog at UFC Blaydes vs Volkov: Clay Guida

Jun 19, 2020

The Livest Dog at UFC Blaydes vs Volkov: Clay Guida
Nov 11, 2017; Virginia, VA, USA; Joe Lauzon (red gloves) fights Clay Guida (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at the Ted Constant Convocation Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Clay Guida

Opponent: Bobby Green

Odds: +225 (bet $100 to win $225)

Fun fact #1: Clay Guida has not lost a fight by decision in almost eight years. His combination of high output, forward movement, and controlling wrestling makes it really hard to edge him on the judges scorecards.

Fun fact #2: Bobby Green hasn’t finished anyone in six and a hlaf years. Once a fighter who could seemingly put anybody out in a minutes notice, Green’s punches don’t seem to have the same zip on them anymore, and his ground game hasn’t ever taken out a high level opponent.

Knowing these two things makes it very easy to imagine a path to victory for Guida. With odds at 2-to-1, there’s really no reason not to get some money down on him.


Bobby Green vs Clay Guida odds - BestFightOdds

20-20 Record: 6-8
Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $154
Return on Investment: 10%

2018-19 Record: 31-47 (+1.5%)

