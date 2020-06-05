The Livest Dog at UFC 250: Jussier Formiga

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Jussier Formiga

Opponent: Alex Perez

Odds: +120 (bet $100 to win $120)

This line comes 100% with a recency bias. Yes, Formiga is coming off of two straight losses, but that is no reason to write him off. One of those losses came to Joseph Benavidez and the other to Brandon Moreno. In the latter, he scrambled well with the younger flyweight, but ultimately lost a close decision. His grappling is nothing to look down upon, yet the line seems to suggest it is because that is one of Perez’s best strengths.

And while Alex Perez is certainly no slouch when it comes to wrestling or scrambling, he’s not the caliber of Brandon Moreno in those regards. Plus, with the recency bias, a lot of people forget that Formiga out-wrestled Deiveson Figueiredo with three takedowns. Is that something that Perez can stop? I don’t know for sure, but the plus-money on Formiga makes me want to find out.







20-20 Record: 5-7

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $83

Return on Investment: 7%

2018-19 Record: 31-47 (+1.5%)

