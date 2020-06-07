Select Page

Sean O'Malley Career Earnings

Sean O'Malley Career Earnings
Dec 1, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Sean O’Malley (red gloves) fights Terrion Ware (blue gloves) during The Ultimate Fighter Finale at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

* denotes an estimated purse – UFC fights only – doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 1, Week 2 – Jul 18/17 – W (Khashakyan) – $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

TUF 26 Finale – Dec 1/17 – W (Ware) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 222 – Mar 3/18 – W (Soukhamthath) – $97,500 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 248 Mar 7/20 – W (Quinonez) – $123,500 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 250 – Jun 6/20 – W (Wineland) – $134,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Total Career Earnings: $387,500

