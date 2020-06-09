MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: June 9/20

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Gina Mazany (6-3) vs Julia Avila (7-1) – UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo – June 13th

Ray Borg (13-5) vs Merab Dvalishvili (10-4) – UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo – June 13th

Kevin Aguilar (17-3) vs Charles Rosa (12-4) – UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo – June 13th

Jordan Griffin (18-7) vs Darrick Minner (24-11) – UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo – June 13th

Christian Aguilera (13-6) vs Anthony Ivy (8-2) – UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo – June 13th

Hannah Cifers (10-5) vs Mariya Agapova (8-1) – UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo – June 13th

Curtis Blaydes (13-2, 1 NC) vs Alexander Volkov (31-7) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Volkov – June 20th

Austin Hubbard (11-4) vs Joe Solecki (9-2) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Volkov – June 20th

Jim Miller (31-14) vs Roosevelt Roberts (10-1) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Volkov – June 20th

Mickey Gall (6-2) vs Mike Perry (13-6) – UFC on ESPN 10 – June 27th

Ian Heinisch (14-3) vs Brendan Allen (14-3) – UFC on ESPN 10 – June 27th

Luis Pena (8-2) vs Khama Worthy (15-6) – UFC on ESPN 10 – June 27th

Welterweight Championship: Kamaru Usman (16-1) vs Gilbert Burns (19-3) – UFC 251 – July 11th

Featherweight Championship: Alexander Volkanovski (21-1) vs Max Holloway (21-5) – UFC 251 – July 11th

Banamweight Championship: Petr Yan (14-1) vs Jose Aldo (28-6) – UFC 251 – July 11th

Volkan Oezdemir (17-4) vs Jiri Prochazka (26-3-1) – UFC 251 – July 11th

Carla Esparza (16-6) vs Marina Rodriguez (12-0-2) – UFC Fight Night – July 15th

Kelvin Gastelum (16-5, 1 NC) vs Jack Hermansson (20-5) – UFC Fight Night – July 18th

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira (23-9) vs Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua (26-11-1) – UFC Fight Night – July 25th

Alexander Gustafsson (18-6) vs Fabricio Werdum (23-9-1) – UFC Fight Night – July 25th

Holly Holm (13-5) vs Irene Aldana (12-5) – UFC Fight Night – Aug 1st

Edmen Shahbazyan (11-0) vs Derek Brunson (20-7) – UFC Fight Night – Aug 1st

Heavyweight Championship: Stipe Miocic (19-3) vs Daniel Cormier (22-2, 1 NC) – UFC 252 – Aug 15th

Liva Renata Souza (13-2) vs Ashley Yoder (7-5) – UFC 252 – Aug 15th

