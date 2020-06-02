Select Page

MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: June 2/20

MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: June 2/20
As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.”  Or something like that.   But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them.  But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered.  Our  MMA  Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently.  You’re welcome.

UFC

Brian Kelleher   (21-10) vs Cody Stamann   (18-2-1) – UFC 250 – Jun 6th

Evan Dunham   (18-8-1) vs Herbert Burns   (10-2) – UFC 250 – Jun 6th

Jessica Eye   (15-7) vs Cynthia Calvillo   (8-1-1) – UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo – Jun 13th

Andre Fili   (20-7) vs Charles Jourdain   (10-2) – UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo – Jun 13th

Ryan Benoit   (10-6) vs Tyson Nam   (18-11-1) – UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo – Jun 13th

Mariya Agapova   (8-1) vs Melissa Gatto   (6-0-2) – UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo – Jun 13th

Luana Carolina   (6-1) vs Ariane Lipski   (12-5) – UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo – Jun 13th

Tecia Torres   (10-5) vs Brianna Van Buren   (7-2) – UFC Fight Night 177 – Jun 20th

Belal Muhammad   (16-3) vs Lyman Good   (21-5) – UFC Fight Night 177 – Jun 20th

Frank Camacho   (22-8) vs Matt Frevola   (8-1-1) – UFC Fight Night 177 – Jun 20th

Dustin Poirier   (25-6) vs Dan Hooker   (20-8) – UFC on ESPN: Poirier vs Hooker – Jun 27th

Jennifer Maia   (17-6-1) vs Viviane Araujo   (8-2) – UFC on ESPN: Poirier vs Hooker – Jun 27th

Gian Villante   (17-11) vs Maurice Greene   (8-5) – UFC on ESPN: Poirier vs Hooker – Jun 27th

Tanner Boser   (17-6-1) vs Philipe Lins   (14-4) – UFC on ESPN: Poirier vs Hooker – Jun 27th

Pedro Munhoz   (18-4, 1 NC) vs Frankie Edgar   (23-8-1) – UFC 251 – Jul 11th

Shamil Abdurakhimov   (20-5) vs Ciryl Gane   (6-0) – UFC 251 – Jul 11th

Jessica Andrade   (20-7) vs Rose Namajunas   (9-4) – UFC 251 – Jul 11th

Alexandre Pantoja   (22-4) vs Askar Askarov   (11-0-1) – UFC Fight Night 178 – Jul 18th

Robert Whittaker   (20-5) vs Darren Till   (18-2-1) – UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till – Jul 25th – rumored

Eric Spicely   (12-5) vs Markus Perez   (12-3) – TBA – Aug 1st

