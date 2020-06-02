MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: June 2/20

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Brian Kelleher (21-10) vs Cody Stamann (18-2-1) – UFC 250 – Jun 6th
Evan Dunham (18-8-1) vs Herbert Burns (10-2) – UFC 250 – Jun 6th
Jessica Eye (15-7) vs Cynthia Calvillo (8-1-1) – UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo – Jun 13th
Andre Fili (20-7) vs Charles Jourdain (10-2) – UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo – Jun 13th
Ryan Benoit (10-6) vs Tyson Nam (18-11-1) – UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo – Jun 13th
Mariya Agapova (8-1) vs Melissa Gatto (6-0-2) – UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo – Jun 13th
Luana Carolina (6-1) vs Ariane Lipski (12-5) – UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo – Jun 13th
Tecia Torres (10-5) vs Brianna Van Buren (7-2) – UFC Fight Night 177 – Jun 20th
Belal Muhammad (16-3) vs Lyman Good (21-5) – UFC Fight Night 177 – Jun 20th
Frank Camacho (22-8) vs Matt Frevola (8-1-1) – UFC Fight Night 177 – Jun 20th
Dustin Poirier (25-6) vs Dan Hooker (20-8) – UFC on ESPN: Poirier vs Hooker – Jun 27th
Jennifer Maia (17-6-1) vs Viviane Araujo (8-2) – UFC on ESPN: Poirier vs Hooker – Jun 27th
Gian Villante (17-11) vs Maurice Greene (8-5) – UFC on ESPN: Poirier vs Hooker – Jun 27th
Tanner Boser (17-6-1) vs Philipe Lins (14-4) – UFC on ESPN: Poirier vs Hooker – Jun 27th
Pedro Munhoz (18-4, 1 NC) vs Frankie Edgar (23-8-1) – UFC 251 – Jul 11th
Shamil Abdurakhimov (20-5) vs Ciryl Gane (6-0) – UFC 251 – Jul 11th
Jessica Andrade (20-7) vs Rose Namajunas (9-4) – UFC 251 – Jul 11th
Alexandre Pantoja (22-4) vs Askar Askarov (11-0-1) – UFC Fight Night 178 – Jul 18th
Robert Whittaker (20-5) vs Darren Till (18-2-1) – UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till – Jul 25th – rumored
Eric Spicely (12-5) vs Markus Perez (12-3) – TBA – Aug 1st
