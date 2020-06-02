Select Page

Jon Jones vs UFC Prop Bets Plus McGregor&#039;s Next Opponent

Jon Jones vs UFC Prop Bets Plus McGregor's Next Opponent
Oct 6, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Conor McGregor (blue gloves) reacts after his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov (red gloves) during UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Got this press release moments ago:

Odds are courtesy of SportsBetting.ag (@sportsbettingAG)
https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/mma-props

Will Jon Jones fight in UFC in 2020?
Yes +140
No -180

Jon Jones next fight
MMA -400
Boxing +250

Which will happen first for Jon Jones?
MMA or boxing match -200
Arrest +150

Additionally, there are odds available for Conor McGregor’s next opponent:

Kamaru Usman +250
Jorge Masvidal +300
Anderson Silva +400
Tony Ferguson +600
Khabib Nurmagomedov +600
Nate Diaz +700
Justin Gaethje +700
Floyd Mayweather +2000

