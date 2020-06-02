Jon Jones vs UFC Prop Bets Plus McGregor's Next Opponent

Got this press release moments ago:

Odds are courtesy of SportsBetting.ag (@sportsbettingAG)

Will Jon Jones fight in UFC in 2020?

Yes +140

No -180

Jon Jones next fight

MMA -400

Boxing +250

Which will happen first for Jon Jones?

MMA or boxing match -200

Arrest +150

Additionally, there are odds available for Conor McGregor’s next opponent:

Kamaru Usman +250

Jorge Masvidal +300

Anderson Silva +400

Tony Ferguson +600

Khabib Nurmagomedov +600

Nate Diaz +700

Justin Gaethje +700

Floyd Mayweather +2000