Got this press release moments ago:
Odds are courtesy of SportsBetting.ag (@sportsbettingAG)
https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/mma-props
Will Jon Jones fight in UFC in 2020?
Yes +140
No -180
Jon Jones next fight
MMA -400
Boxing +250
Which will happen first for Jon Jones?
MMA or boxing match -200
Arrest +150
Additionally, there are odds available for Conor McGregor’s next opponent:
Kamaru Usman +250
Jorge Masvidal +300
Anderson Silva +400
Tony Ferguson +600
Khabib Nurmagomedov +600
Nate Diaz +700
Justin Gaethje +700
Floyd Mayweather +2000
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Jon Jones vs UFC Prop Bets Plus McGregor's Next Opponent