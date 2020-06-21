Select Page

Jim Miller Career Earnings

Jim Miller Career Earnings
Jim Miller Career Earnings

UFC fights only, * denotes an estimated purse, doesn’t include PPV and/or “locker room” bonuses

Click on event name to see full payouts for that event

UFC 89 – Oct 18/08 – W (Baron) – $46,000 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus, $40,000 submission of the Night bonus)*

UFC: Fight for the Troops – Dec 10/08 – W (Wiman) – $42,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus, $30,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 96 – Mar 7/09 – L (Maynard) – $9,000

UFC 100 – Jul 11/09 – W (Danzig) – $22,000 ($11,000 to show, $11,000 win bonus)

UFC 103 – Sept 19/09 – W (Lopez) – $26,000 ($13,000 to show, $13,000 win bonus)*

UFC 108 – Jan 2/10 – W (Ludwig) – $30,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)

UFC 111 – Mar 27/10 – W (Bocek) – $38,000 ($19,000 to show, $19,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Marquardt vs Palhares – Sept 15/10 – W (Tibau) – $46,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus)*

UFC 124 – Dec 11/10 – W (Oliveira) – $104,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $50,000 Submission of the Night bonus)*

UFC 128 – Mar 19/11 – W (Shalorus) – $62,000 ($31,000 to show, $31,000 win bonus)*

UFC Live: Hardy vs Lytle – Aug 14/11 – L (Henderson) – $35,000

UFC on FX: Guillard vs Miller – Jan 20/12 – W (Guillard) – $115,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $45,000 Submission of the Night bonus)*

UFC on FoxDiaz vs Miller – May 5/12 – L (Diaz) – $41,000*

UFC 155 – Dec 29/12 – W (Lauzon) – $147,000 ($41,000 to show, $41,000 win bonus, $65,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 159 – Apr 27/13 – NC (Healy) – $111,000 ($46,000 to show, $65,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 168 – Dec 28/13 – W (Camoes) – $92,000 ($46,000 to show, $46,000 win bonus)

UFC 172 – Apr 26/14 – W (Medeiros) – $100,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs Miller – Jul 16/14 – L (Cerrone) – $54,000*

UFC on Fox: Machida vs Rockhold – Apr 18/15 – L (Dariush) – $54,000*

UFC on Fox: Dillashaw vs Barao 2 – Jul 25/15 – W (Castillo) – $123,000 ($54,000 to show, $54,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs VanZant – Dec 10/15 – L (Chiesa) – $126,000 ($56,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 196 – Mar 5/16 – L (Sanchez) – $79,000 ($59,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 200 – Jul 9/16 – W (Gomi) – $138,000 ($59,000 to show, $59,000 win bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Maia vs Condit – Aug 27/16 – W (Lauzon) – $196,000 ($63,000 to show, $63,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 205 – Nov 12/16 – W (Alves) – $163,000 ($67,000 to show, $67,000 win bonus, $9,000 from Alves for missing weight, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 208 – Feb 11/17 – L (Poirier) – $141,000 ($71,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 213 – Jul 8/17 – L (Pettis) – $91,000 ($71,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Machida – Oct 28/17 – L (Trinaldo) – $91,000 ($71,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Lee – Apr 21/18 – L (Hooker) – $86,000 ($66,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 228 – Sept 8/18 – W (White) – $152,000 ($66,000 to show, $66,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on Fox: Lee vs Iaquinta 2 – Dec 15/18 – L (Oliveira) –  $88,000 ($68,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson – Apr 27/19 – W (Gonzalez) – $250,000 ($90,000 to show, $90,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Lawler – Aug 3/19 – W (Guida) – $214,000 ($97,000 to show, $97,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs Blachowicz 2 – Feb 15/20 – L (Holtzman) – $174,000 ($104,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Volkov – Jun 20/20 – W (Roberts) – $278,000 ($104,000 to show, $104,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Total Career Earnings:  $3,560,000

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Jim Miller Career Earnings





