Cynthia Calvillo Career Earnings

* denotes an estimated purse – UFC fights only – doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 209 – Mar 4/17 – W (Cooper) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 210 – Apr 8/17 – W (Gonzalez) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Nelson vs Ponzinibbio – Jul 16/17 – W (Calderwood) – $33,700 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,200 from Calderwood for missing weight, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 219 – Dec 30/17 – L (Esparza) – $43,500 ($41,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Ponzinibbio – Nov 17/18 – W (Botelho) – $77,800 ($41,000 to show, $41,000 win bonus, $8,200 fine for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Ngannou vs Velasquez – Feb 17/19 – W (Casey) – $93,000 ($44,000 to show, $44,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on ESPN: Overeem vs Rozenstruik – Dec 7/19 – D (Rodriguez) – $37,900 ($47,000 to show, $14,100 fine for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $334,900

