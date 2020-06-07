Select Page

LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 30: Cody Garbrandt reacts to his victory over Dominick Cruz in their UFC bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Cody Garbrandt Career Earnings

* denotes an estimated purse, UFC fights only

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 182 – Jan 3/15 – W (Brimage) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

UFC 189 – Jul 11/15 – W (Briones) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Cowboy – Feb 21/16 – W (Mendes) – $28,100 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $1,600 from Mendes for missing weight, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Garbrandt – May 29/16 – W (Almeida) – $100,500 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 202 – Aug 20/16 – W (Mizugaki) – $56,500 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 207 – Dec 30/16 – W (Cruz) – $280,000 ($200,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 217 – Nov 4/17 – L (Dillashaw) – $390,000 ($350,000 to show, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 227 – Aug 4/18 – L (Dillashaw) – $230,000 ($200,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 235 – Mar 2/19 – L (Munhoz) – $185,000 ($130,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 250 – Jun 6/20 – W (Assuncao) – $315,000 ($130,000 to show, $130,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Total Career Earnings: $1,623,600

