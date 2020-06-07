Select Page

Amanda Nunes Career Earnings

Posted by | Jun 7, 2020 | ,

Amanda Nunes Career Earnings
By |

Dec 29, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) fights Amanda Nunes (blue gloves) during UFC 232 at The Forum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Amanda Nunes Career Earnings

(Strikeforce & UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings, Reebok sponsorship came in to effect at UFC 189)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

Strikeforce Challengers: Woodley vs Saffiedine – Jan 7/11 – $9,000 ($4,500 to show, $4,500 win bonus)*

Strikeforce: Barnett vs Kharitonov – Sept 10/11 – L (Davis) – $7,500

UFC 163 – Aug 3/13 – W (Gaff) – $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus)*

UFC: Fight for the Troops 3 – Nov 6/13 – W (de Randamie) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)*

UFC 178 – Sept 27/14 – L (Zingano) – $15,000

UFC Fight Night: Maia vs LaFlare – Mar 21/15 – W (Baszler) – $30,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Teixeira vs Saint Preux – Aug 8/15 – W (McMann) – $97,000 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 196 – Mar 5/16 – W (Shevchenko) – $61,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 200 – Jul 9/16 – W (Tate) – $180,000 ($100,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 207 – Dec 30/16 – W (Rousey) – $290,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 215 – Sept 9/17 – W (Shevchenko) – $250,000 ($105,000 to show, $105,000 win bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 224 – May 12/18 – W (Pennington) – $260,000 ($110,000 to show, $110,000 win bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 232 Dec 29/18 – W (Cyborg) – $440,000 ($350,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 239 – Jul 6/19 – W (Holm) – $590,000 ($300,000 to show, $200,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 245 – Dec 14/19 – W (de Randamie) – $490,000 ($350,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 250 – Jun 6/20 – W (Spencer) – $490,000 ($350,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Career Earnings: $3,197,500

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Amanda Nunes Career Earnings





Related Posts

Alistair Overeem Career Earnings

Alistair Overeem Career Earnings

May 18, 2020

Tony Ferguson Career Earnings

Tony Ferguson Career Earnings

May 10, 2020

Jeremy Stephens Career Earnings

Jeremy Stephens Career Earnings

May 10, 2020

Fight of the Day: Dan Henderson vs. Shogun Rua II

Fight of the Day: Dan Henderson vs. Shogun Rua II

May 14, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

CasinoHEX.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino