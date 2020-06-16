Select Page

Alexander Volkov Career Earnings

Oct 6, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Derrick Lewis (red gloves) fights Alexander Volkov (blue gloves) during UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

UFC fights & partial Bellator only, * denotes an estimated purse, doesn’t include PPV and/or “locker room” bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

Bellator 116 – Apr 11/14 – W (Mighty Mo) – $30,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)

Bellator 136 – Apr 10/15 – L (Johnson) – $10,000

UFC Fight Night: Mousasi vs Hall 2 – Nov 19/16 – W (Johnson) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Reis – Apr 15/17 – W (Nelson) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Struve – Sept 2/17 – W (Struve) – $80,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs Volkov – Mar 17/18 – W (Werdum) – $194,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 229 – Oct 6/18 – L (Lewis) – $79,000 ($75,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Magomedsharipov vs Kattar – Nov 9/19 – W (Hardy) – $155,000 ($75,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings:  $597,500

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Alexander Volkov Career Earnings





