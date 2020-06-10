Mixed martial arts is as lonely and individualistic a sport as there is. You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee. No teammates, no coaches, no trainers. You’re alone.

However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone. While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity. Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates. Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.

So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses. We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams. However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC.

2020 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: May Update

Camp Winning % Wins Losses Title Fights Last Wins Losses Points 1 2 City Kickboxing 1.000 4 0 1 0 11 2 1 Jackson-Wink 0.583 7 5 1 0 7 3 3 Kings MMA 0.800 4 1 6 3 6 MMA Lab 0.800 4 1 6 5 4 Black Tiger Fight Club 1.000 1 0 1 0 5 5 NR Genesis Training Center 1.000 1 0 1 0 5 7 10 Black Lion Jiu Jitsu 1.000 2 0 4 7 10 Fortis MMA 0.667 4 2 4 7 6 Glory MMA 1.000 2 0 4 7 10 Long Island MMA 1.000 2 0 4 7 6 Syndicate MMA 1.000 2 0 4 12 4 Tiger Muay Thai 0.500 3 3 1 0 3 13 10 011 MMA Team 1.000 1 0 2 13 NR Adrenaline MMA 1.000 1 0 2 13 10 Akhmat Fight Team 1.000 1 0 2 13 NR Alan Belcher’s MMA 1.000 1 0 2 13 10 Apex MMA 1.000 1 0 2 13 10 ATS 1.000 1 0 2 13 NR ATT Portland 1.000 1 0 2 13 NR Barata MMA 1.000 1 0 2 13 10 Berkut FC 1.000 1 0 2 13 10 Berkut WCA Fight Team 1.000 1 0 2 13 NR Cerrado MMA 1.000 1 0 2 13 10 Chris Rees Academy 1.000 1 0 2 13 10 CM Systems 1.000 1 0 2 13 10 Entram Gym 1.000 1 0 2 13 10 Extreme Sanda 1.000 1 0 2 13 50 Factory X 0.571 4 3 2 13 10 Fusion X-Cel Performance 1.000 1 0 2 13 10 Gracie Barra Katy 1.000 1 0 2 13 NR Gracie Tampa South 1.000 1 0 2 13 10 Impact Jiu Jitsu 1.000 1 0 2 13 10 Longo-Weidman MMA 1.000 1 0 2 13 10 Macaco Gold Team 1.000 1 0 2 13 10 Main Street Boxing & Muay Thai 1.000 1 0 2 13 10 Marajo Brothers Team 1.000 1 0 2 13 NR MMA Factory 1.000 1 0 2 13 NR MMA Masters 1.000 1 0 2 13 10 Parana Vale Tudo 1.000 1 0 2 13 10 Renzo Gracie Philly 1.000 1 0 2 13 10 RONILDO NOBRE JUDO CLUB 1.000 1 0 2 13 50 Roufusport 0.556 5 4 2 13 10 SBG Ireland 1.000 1 0 2 13 10 School of Self Awarness 1.000 1 0 2 13 10 Shield Systems MMA 1.000 1 0 2 13 10 SikJitsu 1.000 1 0 2 13 10 Strong Style Fight Team 1.000 1 0 2 13 10 Tapout LA 1.000 1 0 2 13 NR Team Elevation 1.000 1 0 2 13 10 Team Greco 1.000 1 0 2 13 NR Team Kattar MMA 1.000 1 0 2 13 10 Team Lloyd Irvin 1.000 1 0 2 13 10 Team Oyama 0.667 2 1 2 13 10 Team Tungaa 1.000 1 0 2 13 NR Teixeira MMA & Fitness 1.000 1 0 2 13 10 Texas Elite MMA 1.000 1 0 2 13 10 The Jungle 1.000 1 0 2 13 10 Vale Tudo MMA Academy 1.000 1 0 2 13 10 VFS Academy 1.000 1 0 2 13 10 XLR8 Training Centre 1.000 1 0 2 61 10 American Kickboxing Academy 0.500 2 2 0 61 57 Black House/Team Nogueira 0.500 2 2 0 61 50 Genesis BJJ 0.500 1 1 0 61 57 Gile Riberio Fight Team 0.500 1 1 0 61 57 Phalanx MMA 0.500 1 1 0 61 50 Pura Vida BJj 0.500 1 1 0 61 57 Rise Combat Sports 0.500 1 1 0 61 50 RVCA Training Center 0.500 1 1 0 61 50 Sanford MMA 0.500 4 4 0 61 57 SSF Submission Academy 0.500 1 1 0 61 50 Team Alpha 0.500 2 2 0 61 10 The Treigning Lab 0.500 1 1 0 73 111 Fight Ready 0.250 1 3 1 0 -1 73 113 Ricardo Almeida BJJ 0.600 3 2 0 1 -1 73 109 Xtreme Couture 0.600 3 2 0 1 -1 76 57 10eme Round 0.000 0 1 -2 76 57 303 Training Center 0.000 0 1 -2 76 57 Allstars Training Centre 0.000 0 1 -2 76 57 Ankos MMA Poznan 0.000 0 1 -2 76 57 Arte Suave Copenhagen 0.000 0 1 -2 76 57 Australian Top Team 0.000 0 1 -2 76 57 BJJ Revolution Team 0.000 0 1 -2 76 57 BMF Ranch 0.333 1 2 -2 76 57 China Top Team 0.000 0 1 -2 76 57 Chute Boxe 0.000 0 1 -2 76 57 DEFWAR MMA 0.000 0 1 -2 76 57 Delincuentes MMA 0.000 0 1 -2 76 57 Demain Maia Jiu-Jitsu 0.000 0 1 -2 76 57 Fit NHB 0.000 0 1 -2 76 NR Freak-Jitsu 0.000 0 1 -2 76 NR Futures MMA 0.000 0 1 -2 76 57 Gornik Leczna 0.000 0 1 -2 76 57 Gracie Barra Woodlands 0.000 0 1 -2 76 57 Gracie Technics 0.000 0 1 -2 76 NR Hawaii Elite MMA 0.000 0 1 -2 76 57 KBC PRIBRAM-MMA 0.000 0 1 -2 76 57 Legion Fight Team 0.000 0 1 -2 76 57 Longview MMA/Team 515 0.000 0 1 -2 76 57 Luttrell/Yee MMA 0.000 0 1 -2 76 NR Metro Fight Club 0.000 0 1 -2 76 57 Mexican Pride 0.000 0 1 -2 76 57 Miller Brothers MMA 0.000 0 1 -2 76 57 MMA Red Star 0.000 0 1 -2 76 57 Murcielago MMA 0.333 1 2 -2 76 NR Ohana Acadmey 0.000 0 1 -2 76 57 Our Town MMA 0.000 0 1 -2 76 57 Paradigm Training Center 0.000 0 1 -2 76 57 Polar Bear Team 0.000 0 1 -2 76 57 Premier Combat Center 0.000 0 1 -2 76 57 Redline Training Center 0.000 0 1 -2 76 NR Regiment Training Center 0.000 0 1 -2 76 57 Renegade MMA 0.000 0 1 -2 76 57 Resilience Training Centre 0.000 0 1 -2 76 57 Scorpion Fighting System 0.000 0 1 -2 76 57 Shark Top Team 0.000 0 1 -2 76 57 Silva’s Boxing 0.000 0 1 -2 76 NR SK Absolute Bulgaria 0.000 0 1 -2 76 57 Sports Lab 0.000 0 1 -2 76 NR Subfighter MMA 0.000 0 1 -2 76 NR Team Bigi Boy 0.000 0 1 -2 76 57 Team Markos 0.000 0 1 -2 76 NR Team Quest 0.000 0 1 -2 76 57 Team Rules 0.000 0 1 -2 76 57 Tech Top Team 0.000 0 1 -2 76 57 Titan Fighter 0.000 0 1 -2 76 NR Toshido MMA 0.000 0 1 -2 76 57 Triple Threat Gym 0.000 0 1 -2 76 57 Westside Fight Team 0.000 0 1 -2 76 57 WWFC Promotion 0.000 0 1 -2 130 109 Elevation Fight Team 0.500 4 4 0 1 -3 131 57 Elevate MMA 0.000 0 2 -4 131 57 Evolucao Thai 0.000 0 2 -4 131 57 Knoxville MMA 0.000 0 2 -4 131 NR Spartan Fitness 0.000 0 2 -4 135 6 Alliance MMA 0.400 2 3 0 1 -5 136 114 American Top Team 0.500 11 11 0 2 -6 136 111 MMAGOLD 0.000 0 3 -6 138 114 Tristar 0.167 1 5 -8 139 57 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu 0.000 0 3 0 1 -9

