Congratulations to Ryan A. MacDonald for winning our UFC Vegas Pick ‘Em Contest & to Dave K for being May’s winner! Next Pick ‘Em action of will be for UFC 250 on June 6th. Thanks for playing!
Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
Consensus Picks
Tyron Woodley – 84%
Blagoy Ivanov – 55%
Antonina Shevchenko – 58%
Roosevelt Roberts – 65%
Mackenzie Dern – 86%
Consensus Overall Record in 2020: 31-14 (69%)
UFC Vegas Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|9
|2
|Adrian Sunnex
|8
|2
|Dave K.
|8
|2
|Nathan H.
|8
|2
|Omar Comin’
|8
|2
|The MMA Manifesto
|8
|7
|Armand Metichecchia
|7
|7
|Cameron Walsh
|7
|7
|FlyyGuy Jay
|7
|7
|Herman Martinez
|7
|7
|Josemari Oste Joaquin
|7
|7
|Michael J.
|7
|7
|Sam Keary
|7
|7
|SternFan74
|7
|15
|Abner William de Oliveira Ribeiro
|6
|15
|Andrew Nixon
|6
|15
|Dan
|6
|15
|Dan P
|6
|15
|Darryl Fitzgerald
|6
|15
|Isaac
|6
|15
|Key
|6
|15
|Matt G.
|6
|15
|Sam Fowler
|6
|15
|Steve Risk
|6
|15
|Vic Rattanasithy
|6
|26
|Barry Oh
|5
|26
|Brandon Kaplan
|5
|26
|Eduardo Ramos [Tijuana]
|5
|26
|Jamie Turnbull
|5
|26
|larry chaput
|5
|26
|Paul Elizondo
|5
|26
|ryanC
|5
|26
|theJawas
|5
|34
|Daniel
|4
|34
|Neil H.
|4
|34
|Rodney
|4
|37
|Ben Hilder
|3
|37
|John Gray
|3
|37
|Sue Gullery
|3
|40
|Reece Marshall
|2
|41
|Vinura
|1
|42
|Alex Rodriguez
|0
|42
|Anton B
|0
|42
|James Weise
|0
May Top Five
|1
|Dave K.
|26
|2
|Nathan H.
|26
|3
|Andrew Nixon
|24
|3
|Cameron Walsh
|24
|3
|Derek Imm
|24
|3
|Herman Martinez
|24
2020 Top Ten
|1
|Sternfan74
|72
|2
|Dave K.
|71
|2
|Herman Martinez
|71
|4
|Nathan H.
|68
|5
|The MMA Manifesto
|67
|6
|Daniel
|66
|7
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|65
|8
|Michael J.
|63
|9
|Derek Imm
|62
|9
|ryanC
|62
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Vegas Pick 'Em Results