Congratulations to Ryan A. MacDonald for winning our UFC Vegas Pick ‘Em Contest & to Dave K for being May’s winner! Next Pick ‘Em action of will be for UFC 250 on June 6th. Thanks for playing!

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Consensus Picks

Tyron Woodley – 84%

Blagoy Ivanov – 55%

Antonina Shevchenko – 58%

Roosevelt Roberts – 65%

Mackenzie Dern – 86%

Consensus Overall Record in 2020: 31-14 (69%)



UFC Vegas Pick ‘Em Results

1 Ryan A. MacDonald 9 2 Adrian Sunnex 8 2 Dave K. 8 2 Nathan H. 8 2 Omar Comin’ 8 2 The MMA Manifesto 8 7 Armand Metichecchia 7 7 Cameron Walsh 7 7 FlyyGuy Jay 7 7 Herman Martinez 7 7 Josemari Oste Joaquin 7 7 Michael J. 7 7 Sam Keary 7 7 SternFan74 7 15 Abner William de Oliveira Ribeiro 6 15 Andrew Nixon 6 15 Dan 6 15 Dan P 6 15 Darryl Fitzgerald 6 15 Isaac 6 15 Key 6 15 Matt G. 6 15 Sam Fowler 6 15 Steve Risk 6 15 Vic Rattanasithy 6 26 Barry Oh 5 26 Brandon Kaplan 5 26 Eduardo Ramos [Tijuana] 5 26 Jamie Turnbull 5 26 larry chaput 5 26 Paul Elizondo 5 26 ryanC 5 26 theJawas 5 34 Daniel 4 34 Neil H. 4 34 Rodney 4 37 Ben Hilder 3 37 John Gray 3 37 Sue Gullery 3 40 Reece Marshall 2 41 Vinura 1 42 Alex Rodriguez 0 42 Anton B 0 42 James Weise 0



May Top Five

1 Dave K. 26 2 Nathan H. 26 3 Andrew Nixon 24 3 Cameron Walsh 24 3 Derek Imm 24 3 Herman Martinez 24

2020 Top Ten

1 Sternfan74 72 2 Dave K. 71 2 Herman Martinez 71 4 Nathan H. 68 5 The MMA Manifesto 67 6 Daniel 66 7 Ryan A. MacDonald 65 8 Michael J. 63 9 Derek Imm 62 9 ryanC 62

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)