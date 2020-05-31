Select Page

UFC Vegas Pick &#039;Em Results

UFC Vegas Pick 'Em Results
Congratulations to Ryan A. MacDonald  for winning our UFC Vegas Pick ‘Em Contest & to Dave K for being May’s winner!  Next Pick ‘Em action of will be for UFC 250 on June 6th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Tyron Woodley – 84%
Blagoy Ivanov – 55%
Antonina Shevchenko – 58%
Roosevelt Roberts – 65%
Mackenzie Dern – 86%

Consensus Overall Record in 2020: 31-14 (69%)


UFC Vegas Pick ‘Em Results

1 Ryan A. MacDonald 9
2 Adrian Sunnex 8
2 Dave K. 8
2 Nathan H. 8
2 Omar Comin’ 8
2 The MMA Manifesto 8
7 Armand Metichecchia 7
7 Cameron Walsh 7
7 FlyyGuy Jay 7
7 Herman Martinez 7
7 Josemari Oste Joaquin 7
7 Michael J. 7
7 Sam Keary 7
7 SternFan74 7
15 Abner William de Oliveira Ribeiro 6
15 Andrew Nixon 6
15 Dan 6
15 Dan P 6
15 Darryl Fitzgerald 6
15 Isaac 6
15 Key 6
15 Matt G. 6
15 Sam Fowler 6
15 Steve Risk 6
15 Vic Rattanasithy 6
26 Barry Oh 5
26 Brandon Kaplan 5
26 Eduardo Ramos [Tijuana] 5
26 Jamie Turnbull 5
26 larry chaput 5
26 Paul Elizondo 5
26 ryanC 5
26 theJawas 5
34 Daniel 4
34 Neil H. 4
34 Rodney 4
37 Ben Hilder 3
37 John Gray 3
37 Sue Gullery 3
40 Reece Marshall 2
41 Vinura 1
42 Alex Rodriguez 0
42 Anton B 0
42 James Weise 0


May Top Five

1 Dave K. 26
2 Nathan H. 26
3 Andrew Nixon 24
3 Cameron Walsh 24
3 Derek Imm 24
3 Herman Martinez 24

2020 Top Ten

1 Sternfan74 72
2 Dave K. 71
2 Herman Martinez 71
4 Nathan H. 68
5 The MMA Manifesto 67
6 Daniel 66
7 Ryan A. MacDonald 65
8 Michael J. 63
9 Derek Imm 62
9 ryanC 62

