UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: May 8/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 6 Daniel Cormier Heavyweight 584 2 2 4 Stipe Miocic Heavyweight 521 3 3 2 Khabib Nurmagomedov Lightweight 508.5 4 4 1W Amanda Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 494 5 5 5 Israel Adesanya Middleweight 485 6 6 7 Kamaru Usman Welterweight 470.5 7 7 3 Henry Cejudo Bantamweight 467 8 8 13 Tyron Woodley Welterweight 426 9 9 1 Jon Jones Light Heavyweight 396 10 10 11 Max Holloway Featherweight 391.5 11 11 8 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight 356 12 12 10 Tony Ferguson Lightweight 351 13 13 3W Valentina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 350.5 14 14 14 Robert Whittaker Middleweight 334 15 15 Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 319 16 16 9 Conor McGregor Welterweight 305 17 17 Colby Covington Welterweight 303.5 18 18 Brian Ortega Featherweight 297 18 18 6W Rose Namajunas Women’s Strawweight 297 20 20 Leon Edwards Welterweight 289.5 21 21 Charles Oliveira Lightweight 282 22 22 12 Dustin Poirier Lightweight 270.5 23 23 2W Zhang Weili Women’s Strawweight 256 24 24 Justin Gaethje Lightweight 253 25 25 Dan Hooker Lightweight 244 25 25 Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 244 27 27 Marlon Moraes Bantamweight 228 28 28 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweight 219.5 29 29 Kelvin Gastelum Middleweight 218 30 30 Kevin Lee Lightweight 203 31 31 Gilbert Burns Welterweight 200.5 32 32 Stephen Thompson Welterweight 200 33 33 Cory Sandhagen Bantamweight 199.5 34 34 Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight 197.5 35 35 Islam Makhachev Lightweight 195 35 35 4W Jessica Andrade Women’s Strawweight 195 37 37 Robbie Lawler Welterweight 194 38 38 Darren Till Middleweight 188 39 39 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight 187 40 40 Alistair Overeem Heavyweight 184 41 41 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweight 183 42 NR Dominick Cruz Bantamweight 178 43 42 Anthony Rocco Martin Welterweight 177 44 43 Chan Sung Jung Featherweight 176.5 45 44 Anthony Smith Light Heavyweight 176 46 45 Josh Emmett Lightweight 175 46 45 Ricardo Lamas Featherweight 175 48 48 Derek Brunson Middleweight 172 48 48 Jared Cannonier Middleweight 172 50 50 Carlos Diego Ferreira Lightweight 171 51 51 Petr Yan Bantamweight 168.5 52 53 Niko Price Welterweight 163 52 52 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Middleweight 163 54 54 Josh Emmett Featherweight 161 55 55 Alexander Hernandez Lightweight 159 56 56 Paulo Costa Middleweight 157 57 57 Jack Hermansson Middleweight 156 58 58 Paul Felder Lightweight 155.5 59 59 Joseph Benavidez Flyweight 153 59 59 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweight 153 61 61 15 Dominick Reyes Light Heavyweight 152.5 62 62 Anthony Pettis Welterweight 148 63 62 Michael Chiesa Welterweight 146 64 64 Ovince Saint Preux Heavyweight 145 65 65 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight 143.5 66 66 Neil Magny Welterweight 143 67 67 Cody Garbrandt Bantamweight 142 67 67 Yoel Romero Middleweight 142 69 69 Beneil Dariush Lightweight 141.5 70 70 Gunnar Nelson Welterweight 139 71 71 Ryan Hall Featherweight 138.5 72 72 Thiago Santos Light Heavyweight 138 73 73 Rafael dos Anjos Welterweight 137.5 74 74 Fabricio Werdum Heavyweight 136 75 76 Corey Anderson Light Heavyweight 134.5 76 77 Claudio Silva Welterweight 134 77 78 Francisco Trinaldo Lightweight 133.5 78 79 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight 133 79 80 Aleksei Oleinik Heavyweight 132.5 80 81 Vicente Luque Welterweight 132 81 82 Matt Brown Welterweight 131 82 83 Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 130 82 83 Junior dos Santos Heavyweight 130 84 85 Jose Aldo Bantamweight 129 85 86 Scott Holtzman Lightweight 127.5 86 87 Frankie Edgar Featherweight 126 86 87 9W Germaine de Randamie Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 126 86 89 Rob Font Bantamweight 126 89 90 Marlon Vera Bantamweight 124.5 90 91 Chris Weidman Middleweight 120 90 45 Luke Rockhold Light Heavyweight 120 92 92 5W Joanna Jedrzejczyk Women’s Strawweight 119 93 93 Derrick Lewis Heavyweight 117 93 93 Leonardo Santos Lightweight 117 95 95 Gregor Gillespie Lightweight 116.5 95 95 Misha Cirkunov Light Heavyweight 116.5 95 95 Uriah Hall Middleweight 116.5 98 74 Al Iaquinta Lightweight 116 98 98 Brad Tavares Middleweight 116 98 98 Geoff Neal Welterweight 116 101 100 Jimmie Rivera Bantamweight 115.5 102 101 James Krause Middleweight 114.5 102 101 Jussier Formiga Flyweight 114.5 104 103 Walt Harris Heavyweight 114 105 104 Demian Maia Welterweight 113 105 104 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Welterweight 113 107 106 James Vick Welterweight 112 107 106 Song Yadong Bantamweight 112 109 108 Edmen Shahbazyan Middleweight 111.5 109 108 Yair Rodriguez Featherweight 111.5 111 110 Ben Rothwell Heavyweight 111 112 111 David Teymur Lightweight 110 113 112 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 109.5 114 113 Brandon Moreno Flyweight 106.5 115 114 Randy Brown Welterweight 106 116 115 Jairzinho Rozenstruick Heavyweight 105.5 117 116 Drew Dober Lightweight 104.5 117 116 Shane Burgos Featherweight 104.5 119 118 Cody Stamann Bantamweight 102 120 119 Nikita Krylov Light Heavyweight 101 121 120 Calvin Kattar Featherweight 100 122 121 Omari Akhmedov Middleweight 99.5 123 122 Alexey Kunchenko Welterweight 99 124 123 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Welterweight 98 124 123 Edson Barboza Featherweight 98 124 123 Warlley Alves Welterweight 98 127 126 Marvin Vettori Middleweight 97 127 126 Shamil Abdurakhimov Heavyweight 97 129 128 Brian Kelleher Bantamweight 96 129 128 7W Tatiana Suarez Women’s Strawweight 96 131 130 Sodiq Yusuff Featherweight 95.5 132 131 Maycee Barber Women’s Flyweight 94.5 133 132 Irene Aldana Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 94 134 133 Nik Lentz Featherweight 93.5 135 134 Jimmy Crute Light Heavyweight 92 135 134 Li Jingliang Welterweight 92 135 134 Renato Moicano Lightweight 92 138 137 Andre Fili Featherweight 90 138 137 Belal Muhammad Welterweight 90 140 139 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Light Heavyweight 88 141 140 Arnold Allen Featherweight 86.5 141 140 Nathaniel Wood Bantamweight 86.5 143 142 Brendan Allen Middleweight 86 143 142 Johnny Walker Light Heavyweight 86 143 142 Mirsad Bektic Featherweight 86 146 145 Nate Diaz Welterweight 85.5 147 146 Darren Elkins Featherweight 85 148 147 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira Light Heavyweight 84 148 147 Eddie Wineland Bantamweight 84 150 149 Ricky Simon Bantamweight 82.5 150 149 Trevin Giles Middleweight 82.5 152 151 Antonio Carlos Junior Middleweight 82 153 152 John Dodson Bantamweight 81.5 154 153 Gerald Meerschaert Middleweight 81 154 153 8W Holly Holm Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 81 156 155 Muslim Salikhov Welterweight 80.5 157 156 Matt Schnell Flyweight 80 157 156 Raoni Barcelos Bantamweight 80 159 158 Davi Ramos Lightweight 78.5 160 159 Dan Ige Featherweight 77.5 161 160 Mike Perry Welterweight 75.5 162 161 Aleksandar Rakic Light Heavyweight 75 162 161 Ian Heinisch Middleweight 75 162 161 Ilir Latifi Heavyweight 75 162 161 Yancy Medeiros Lightweight 75 166 165 Lyman Good Welterweight 74 167 167 Jeremy Stephens Featherweight 73.5 167 167 Rani Yahya Bantamweight 73.5 167 167 Zabit Magomedsharipov Featherweight 73.5 170 170 Cynthia Calvillo Women’s Flyweight 73 171 171 Rustam Khabilov Welterweight 72.5 172 172 Ion Cutelaba Light Heavyweight 72 172 172 Marcin Tybura Heavyweight 72 172 172 Marcos Rogerio de Lima Heavyweight 72 175 175 Alex Oliveira Welterweight 71.5 176 176 Jake Matthews Welterweight 70 177 177 Ricardo Ramos Featherweight 69 178 178 Michelle Waterson Women’s Strawweight 68.5 179 180 10W Aspen Ladd Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 68 179 180 Magomed Ankalaev Light Heavyweight 68 179 180 Zak Cummings Middleweight 68 182 183 Dwight Grant Welterweight 67.5 182 183 Mickey Gall Welterweight 67.5 184 185 Stefan Struve Heavyweight 67 185 186 Damir Hadzovic Lightweight 66.5 185 186 Diego Sanchez Welterweight 66.5 187 188 Joe Lauzon Lightweight 66 188 189 Alex Perez Flyweight 65.5 188 189 Joanne Calderwood Women’s Flyweight 65.5 190 191 Grant Dawson Featherweight 65 190 191 Jim Miller Lightweight 65 190 191 Montana De La Rosa Women’s Flyweight 65 190 191 Vinc Pichel Lightweight 65 194 195 Tai Tuivasa Heavyweight 64.5 195 196 Urijah Faber Bantamweight 64 196 197 Angela Hill Women’s Strawweight 63.5 197 198 Evan Dunham Lightweight 63 197 198 Lauren Murphy Women’s Flyweight 63 197 198 Raphael Assuncao Bantamweight 63 197 198 Tom Breese Middleweight 63 201 202 Magomed Mustafaev Lightweight 62.5 202 203 Alejandro Perez Bantamweight 62 202 203 Bryan Barberena Welterweight 62 204 205 Megan Anderson Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 61.5 205 206 12W Jessica Eye Women’s Flyweight 61 205 206 Luis Pena Lightweight 61 207 208 Alex Morono Welterweight 60.5 208 209 Doo Ho Choi Featherweight 60 208 209 Khaos Williams Welterweight 60 208 209 Sara McMann Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 60 211 212 Sam Alvey Light Heavyweight 59 211 212 Sergei Pavlovich Heavyweight 59 213 214 Sean O’Malley Bantamweight 58.5 214 216 Chas Skelly Featherweight 58 215 217 Gabriel Benitez Featherweight 57 215 217 11W Katlyn Chookagian Women’s Flyweight 57 215 217 Song Kenan Welterweight 57 218 220 Eryk Anders Middleweight 56.5 218 220 Ramazan Emeev Welterweight 56.5 220 222 Dhiego Lima Welterweight 54.5 221 223 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweight 54 222 224 Marion Reneau Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 53.5 223 225 Ray Borg Bantamweight 53 223 225 Roxanne Modafferi Women’s Flyweight 53 225 227 Ciryl Gane Heavyweight 52.5 225 214 Clay Guida Lightweight 52.5 227 228 Paul Craig Light Heavyweight 52 227 228 Ryan Spann Light Heavyweight 52 229 230 Joaquim Silva Lightweight 51 229 230 Louis Smolka Bantamweight 51 229 230 Michael Johnson Lightweight 51 232 233 Darren Stewart Middleweight 50.5 233 234 Hakeem Dawodu Featherweight 50 233 234 Tim Means Welterweight 50 235 236 Nicco Montano Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 49.5 235 236 Siyar Bahadurzada Welterweight 49.5 237 238 15W Claudia Gadelha Women’s Strawweight 49 237 238 Said Nurmagomedov Bantamweight 49 239 240 Brett Johns Bantamweight 48 239 240 Gadzhimurad Antigulov Light Heavyweight 48 241 242 Amanda Ribas Women’s Strawweight 47 241 242 Makwan Amirkhani Featherweight 47 241 242 Nasrat Haqparast Lightweight 47 244 165 Alexander Yakovlev Lightweight 46.5 244 245 Ketlen Vieira Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 46.5 246 246 Blagoy Ivanov Heavyweight 46 247 247 John Makdessi Lightweight 45.5 247 247 Karl Roberson Middleweight 45.5 249 249 Jalin Turner Lightweight 45 249 249 Lando Vannata Lightweight 45 251 251 Movsar Evloev Featherweight 44.5 252 252 Charles Rosa Featherweight 44 252 252 Stevie Ray Lightweight 44 254 254 Raquel Pennington Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 43.5 255 255 Casey Kenney Bantamweight 43 255 255 Devonte Smith Lightweight 43 255 255 Ed Herman Light Heavyweight 43 255 255 Khalil Rountree Jr Light Heavyweight 43 259 259 Alonzo Menifield Light Heavyweight 42.5 260 260 Danny Roberts Welterweight 42 260 260 Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweight 42 262 262 Marc Diakiese Lightweight 41.5 263 263 Drakkar Klose Lightweight 41 264 264 Carla Esparza Women’s Strawweight 40.5 264 264 Gillian Robertson Women’s Flyweight 40.5 266 266 Anderson Silva Middleweight 40 266 266 Emily Whitmire Women’s Strawweight 40 266 266 Jonathan Martinez Bantamweight 40 266 266 Khama Worthy Lightweight 40 266 266 Markus Perez Middleweight 40 266 266 Mike Grundy Featherweight 40 266 266 Sarah Moras Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 40 273 274 Kevin Aguilar Featherweight 39 274 275 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweight 38 275 275 Michal Oleksiejczuk Light Heavyweight 38 276 277 Kyung Ho Kang Bantamweight 37.5 277 278 Rodolfo Vieira Middleweight 37 278 279 Ryan Benoit Bantamweight 36.5 279 280 Lina Lansberg Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 36 279 280 Mayra Bueno Silva Women’s Flyweight 36 281 282 Arman Tsarukyan Lightweight 35 281 282 Daniel Rodriguez Welterweight 35 281 282 Macy Chiasson Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 35 284 285 Mario Bautista Bantamweight 34.5 285 286 Alex Caceres Featherweight 34 285 286 Zubaira Tukhugov Featherweight 34 287 288 Montel Jackson Bantamweight 33.5 287 288 Nicolas Dalby Welterweight 33.5 289 290 Augusto Sakai Heavyweight 33 289 290 Bryce Mitchell Featherweight 33 291 292 Da Un Jung Light Heavyweight 32.5 292 294 Alan Patrick Lightweight 32 292 294 Andre Ewell Bantamweight 32 292 294 Eric Spicely Middleweight 32 292 294 Kevin Holland Middleweight 32 292 294 Michel Pereira Welterweight 32 292 294 Tim Elliott Flyweight 32 298 300 Karolina Kowalkiewicz Women’s Strawweight 31.5 299 301 Ji Yeon Kim Women’s Flyweight 31 300 302 Andrea Lee Women’s Flyweight 30.5 301 303 Amanda Lemos Women’s Strawweight 30 301 303 Charles Jourdain Featherweight 30 301 303 Dmitriy Sosnovskiy Heavyweight 30 301 303 Frank Camacho Lightweight 30 301 303 Jose Alberto Quinonez Bantamweight 30 301 303 Kyle Nelson Featherweight 30 307 311 Jennifer Maia Women’s Flyweight 28.5 307 311 14W Nina Ansaroff Women’s Strawweight 28.5 309 313 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweight 28 310 314 Andrew Sanchez Middleweight 27.5 310 314 Bea Malecki Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 27.5 310 309 Cub Swanson Featherweight 27.5 310 314 Don Madge Lightweight 27.5 310 314 Jack Marshman Middleweight 27.5 310 314 Shane Young Featherweight 27.5 316 319 Jake Collier Heavyweight 27 316 319 Sergey Spivak Heavyweight 27 316 319 Wu Yanan Women’s Flyweight 27 319 322 Danny Henry Featherweight 26.5 319 322 Laureano Staropoli Welterweight 26.5 319 322 Mackenzie Dern Women’s Strawweight 26.5 322 325 Felicia Spencer Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 26 322 325 Gian Villante Heavyweight 26 324 327 Anthony Hernandez Middleweight 25 324 327 Billy Quarantillo Featherweight 25 324 327 Douglas Silva de Andrade Featherweight 25 324 327 Herbert Burns Featherweight 25 324 327 Jordan Griffin Featherweight 25 324 327 Juan Espino Heavyweight 25 324 327 Julio Arce Featherweight 25 324 327 Spike Carlyle Featherweight 25 324 327 Tecia Torres Women’s Strawweight 25 324 327 Virna Jandiroba Women’s Strawweight 25 324 327 Yorgan De Castro Heavyweight 25 335 338 Ashlee Evans-Smith Women’s Flyweight 24.5 335 338 Brad Riddell Lightweight 24.5 335 338 Marina Rodriguez Women’s Strawweight 24.5 335 338 Matt Frevola Lightweight 24.5 335 338 Sabina Mazo Women’s Flyweight 24.5 340 343 Enrique Barzola Bantamweight 24 341 344 Yan Xiaonan Women’s Strawweight 23.5 342 345 Claudio Puelles Lightweight 23 343 346 Gokhan Saki Light Heavyweight 22.5 343 346 Klidson Abreu Light Heavyweight 22.5 343 346 Maurice Greene Heavyweight 22.5 343 346 Takashi Sato Welterweight 22.5 347 350 Greg Hardy Heavyweight 22 347 350 Yana Kunitskaya Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 22 349 352 Alex White Lightweight 21.5 349 273 13W Julianna Pena Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 21.5 351 354 Devin Clark Light Heavyweight 21 351 354 Justin Ledet Light Heavyweight 21 353 356 Oskar Piechota Middleweight 20.5 354 357 Brianna Van Buren Women’s Strawweight 20 354 357 Charles Byrd Middleweight 20 354 357 David Zawada Welterweight 20 354 357 Jared Gordon Featherweight 20 354 357 JJ Aldrich Women’s Flyweight 20 354 357 Joel Alvarez Lightweight 20 354 310 Maryna Moroz Women’s Flyweight 20 354 357 Max Griffin Welterweight 20 354 357 Punahele Soriano Middleweight 20 354 357 Teemu Packalen Lightweight 20 364 366 Jessica-Rose Clark Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 19.5 364 366 Makhmud Muradov Middleweight 19.5 366 368 Mara Romero Borella Women’s Flyweight 19 367 369 Cortney Casey Women’s Flyweight 18.5 367 369 Mark De La Rosa Flyweight 18.5 369 372 Antonina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 18 369 372 Christos Giagos Lightweight 18 369 372 Dalcha Lungiambula Light Heavyweight 18 368 372 Kron Gracie Featherweight 18 373 376 Darko Stosic Light Heavyweight 17.5 373 376 Polyana Viana Women’s Strawweight 17.5 373 376 Shana Dobson Women’s Flyweight 17.5 376 379 Viviane Araujo Women’s Flyweight 17 377 380 Teruto Ishihara Bantamweight 16.5 378 381 Bartosz Fabinski Welterweight 16 378 381 Roosevelt Roberts Lightweight 16 380 383 Kai Kara-France Flyweight 15.5 381 384 Joe Solecki Lightweight 15 382 385 Chris Gutierrez Bantamweight 14.5 382 385 Sean Brady Welterweight 14.5 384 387 Gavin Tucker Featherweight 14 384 387 Guido Cannetti Bantamweight 14 384 387 Mark Madsen Lightweight 14 384 387 Randa Markos Women’s Strawweight 14 388 391 Bethe Correia Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 13.5 388 391 Damir Ismagulov Lightweight 13.5 388 391 Molly McCann Women’s Flyweight 13.5 388 391 Steven Peterson Featherweight 13.5 392 395 Mike Trizano Featherweight 13 392 395 Rogerio Bontorin Flyweight 13 394 397 Alexa Grasso Women’s Flyweight 12 394 397 Court McGee Welterweight 12 394 397 Erik Koch Welterweight 12 397 400 Justine Kish Women’s Flyweight 11.5 398 401 Sijara Eubanks Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 11 399 402 Aleksa Camur Light Heavyweight 10 399 402 Danaa Batgerel Bantamweight 10 399 402 Hunter Azure Bantamweight 10 399 402 Jack Shore Bantamweight 10 399 402 John Phillips Middleweight 10 399 402 Justin Tafa Heavyweight 10 399 402 Mike Davis Featherweight 10 399 402 Ottman Azaitar Lightweight 10 399 402 Pannie Kianzad Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 10 399 402 Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Flyweight 10 399 402 Randy Costa Bantamweight 10 399 402 Raulian Paiva Flyweight 10 399 402 Tristan Connelly Lightweight 10 412 416 Giga Chikadze Featherweight 9.5 412 416 Heili Alateng Bantamweight 9.5 414 418 Benito Lopez Bantamweight 9 414 418 Cole Smith Bantamweight 9 414 418 Loma Lookboonmee Women’s Strawweight 9 414 418 Matt Sayles Featherweight 9 414 418 Miles Johns Bantamweight 9 414 418 Veronica Macedo Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 9 420 424 Ashley Yoder Women’s Strawweight 8.5 420 424 Davey Grant Bantamweight 8.5 420 424 Hannah Cifers Women’s Strawweight 8.5 420 424 Livia Renata Souza Women’s Strawweight 8.5 420 424 Lucie Pudilova Women’s Flyweight 8.5 420 424 Nad Narimani Featherweight 8.5 426 430 Mike Rodriguez Light Heavyweight 8 426 430 Trevor Smith Middleweight 8 428 432 Liu Pingyuan Bantamweight 7.5 428 432 Sheymon Moraes Featherweight 7.5 439 434 Emil Meek Welterweight 7 431 369 Alexis Davis Women’s Flyweight 6.5 432 435 Abu Azaitar Middleweight 5 432 435 Alex da Silva Lightweight 5 432 435 Andre Muniz Middleweight 5 432 435 Ariane Lipski Women’s Flyweight 5 432 435 Askar Askarov Flyweight 5 432 435 Bevon Lewis Middleweight 5 432 435 Brok Weaver Lightweight 5 432 435 Chase Hooper Featherweight 5 432 435 David Dvorak Flyweight 5 432 435 Jamahal Hill Light Heavyweight 5 432 435 Julia Avila Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 5 432 435 Jun Yong Park Middleweight 5 432 435 Karol Rosa Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 5 432 435 Kennedy Nzechukwu Light Heavyweight 5 432 435 Kyler Phillips Bantamweight 5 432 435 Luana Carolina Women’s Flyweight 5 432 435 Miguel Baeza Welterweight 5 432 435 Miranda Granger Women’s Flyweight 5 432 435 Mizuki Inoue Women’s Strawweight 5 432 435 Omar Morales Lightweight 5 432 435 Rafael Fiziev Lightweight 5 432 435 Raphael Pessoa Heavyweight 5 432 435 Sean Woodson Featherweight 5 432 435 Seung Woo Choi Featherweight 5 432 435 Shamil Gamzatov Light Heavyweight 5 432 435 Su Mudaerji Flyweight 5 432 435 Tracy Cortez Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 5 432 435 Wellington Turman Middleweight 5 432 435 Yousef Zalal Featherweight 5 461 464 Austin Hubbard Lightweight 4.5 461 464 Callan Potter Welterweight 4.5 461 464 Chris Fishgold Featherweight 4.5 461 464 Daniel Teymur Featherweight 4.5 461 464 Felipe Colares Bantamweight 4.5 461 464 Geraldo de Freitas Bantamweight 4.5 461 464 Luiz Garagorri Featherweight 4.5 461 464 Miranda Granger Women’s Strawweight 4.5 461 464 Saparbek Safarov Middleweight 4.5 461 464 Sergey Khandozhko Welterweight 4.5 461 464 Tanner Boser Heavyweight 4.5 461 464 Thiago Moises Lightweight 4.5 461 464 Vince Morales Bantamweight 4.5 474 352 Aleksandra Albu Women’s Strawweight 4 474 477 Bobby Green Lightweight 4 474 477 Deron Winn Middleweight 4 474 477 Jordan Espinosa Flyweight 4 474 477 Nadia Kassem Women’s Flyweight 4 479 482 Syuri Kondo Women’s Strawweight 3.5 480 483 Aalon Cruz Featherweight 0 480 483 Abubakar Nurmagomedov Welterweight 0 480 483 Adam Yandiev Middleweight 0 480 483 Alen Amedovski Middleweight 0 480 483 Anderson dos Santos Bantamweight 0 480 483 Antonio Arroyo Middleweight 0 480 483 Ariane Carnelossi Women’s Strawweight 0 480 483 Austin Lingo Featherweight 0 480 483 Ben Sosoli Heavyweight 0 480 483 Bruno Silva Flyweight 0 480 483 Cole Williams Welterweight 0 480 483 Darrick Minner Featherweight 0 480 483 Dequan Townsend Light Heavyweight 0 480 483 Diana Belbita Women’s Flyweight 0 480 483 Domingo Pilarte Bantamweight 0 480 483 Don’Tale Mayes Heavyweight 0 480 483 Duda Santana Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0 480 483 Fares Ziam Lightweight 0 480 483 Gabriel Silva Bantamweight 0 480 483 Hannah Goldy Women’s Strawweight 0 480 483 Jacob Kilburn Featherweight 0 480 483 Jamall Emmers Featherweight 0 480 483 Jamie Mullarkey Lightweight 0 480 NR Jarjis Danho Heavyweight 0 480 483 Jeff Hughes Heavyweight 0 480 483 Jonathan Pearce Lightweight 0 480 483 Joshua Culibao Lightweight 0 480 402 Journey Newson Bantamweight 0 480 483 Justin Frazier Heavyweight 0 480 483 Khadis Ibragimov Light Heavyweight 0 480 483 Lerone Murphy Featherweight 0 480 483 Liana Jojua Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0 480 483 Maki Pitolo Welterweight 0 480 483 Mallory Martin Women’s Strawweight 0 480 483 Marc-Andre Barriault Middleweight 0 480 483 Martin Day Bantamweight 0 480 483 Matt Wiman Lightweight 0 480 483 Michel Batista Heavyweight 0 480 483 Nate Landwehr Featherweight 0 480 483 Nicolae Negumereanu Light Heavyweight 0 480 483 Norma Dumont Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0 480 483 Ode Osbourne Bantamweight 0 480 483 Rodrigo Vargas Lightweight 0 480 483 Roman Kopylov Middleweight 0 480 483 Shanna Young Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0 480 483 Steve Garcia Lightweight 0 480 483 Suman Mokhtarian Featherweight 0 480 483 Sung Bin Jo Featherweight 0 480 483 T.J. Brown Featherweight 0 480 483 Taila Santos Women’s Flyweight 0 480 483 Todd Duffee Heavyweight 0 480 483 Tony Gravely Bantamweight 0 480 483 Tyson Nam Flyweight 0 480 483 Vanessa Melo Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0 480 483 Vinicius Moreira Light Heavyweight 0 480 483 Zarah Fairn dos Santos Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0 480 483 Zelim Imadaev Welterweight 0

Check back Monday for our heavyweight rankings

