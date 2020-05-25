Select Page

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: May 25/20

Posted by | May 25, 2020 | ,

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: May 25/20
By |

May 9, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Dana White puts the championship belt on Justin Gaethje (blue gloves) after defeating Tony Ferguson (red gloves) during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Khabib Nurmagomedov 508.5
2 5 2 Justin Gaethje 373
3 2 3 Tony Ferguson 305
4 3 8 Charles Oliveira 282
5 4 4 Dustin Poirier 270.5
6 6 6 Dan Hooker 244
7 7 9 Kevin Lee 203
8 8 13 Islam Makhachev 187.5
9 9 Josh Emmett 175
10 10 11 Carlos Diego Ferreira 171
11 12 7 Paul Felder 155.5
12 14 16 Beneil Dariush 141.5
13 11 Alexander Hernandez 140
14 15 Francisco Trinaldo 133.5
15 21 15 Drew Dober 129.5
16 16 Scott Holtzman 127.5
17 17 Leonardo Santos 117
18 18 12 Gregor Gillespie 116.5
19 19 10 Al Iaquinta 116
20 20 David Teymur 110
21 23 Renato Moicano 92
22 24 Davi Ramos 78.5
23 25 Yancy Medeiros 75
24 26 Damir Hadzovic 66.5
25 27 Joe Lauzon 66
25 28 Jim Miller 65
27 28 Vinc Pichel 65
28 30 Evan Dunham 63
29 31 Magomed Mustafaev 62.5
30 32 Luis Pena 61
31 33 Clay Guida 52.5
32 34 Joaquim Silva 51
33 Gabriel Benitez 49.5
34 36 Nasrat Haqparast 47
35 37 Alexander Yakovlev 46.5
36 39 Jalin Turner 45
36 39 Lando Vannata 45
38 41 Stevie Ray 44
39 42 Devonte Smith 43
40 43 Marc Diakiese 41.5
41 44 Drakkar Klose 41
42 38 John Makdessi 40.5
43 45 Khama Worthy 40
44 34 Michael Johnson 37.5
45 46 Arman Tsarukyan 35
46 47 Alan Patrick 32
47 48 Frank Camacho 30
48 49 Don Madge 27.5
49 50 Brad Riddell 24.5
49 50 Matt Frevola 24.5
49 64 Omar Morales 24.5
52 52 Claudio Puelles 23
53 53 Alex White 21.5
54 54 Joel Alvarez 20
54 54 Teemu Packalen 20
56 57 Christos Giagos 18
57 58 Roosevelt Roberts 16
58 59 Joe Solecki 15
59 60 Mark Madsen 14
60 61 Damir Ismagulov 13.5
61 62 Ottman Azaitar 10
61 62 Tristan Connelly 10
63 68 Thiago Moises 9
64 64 Alex da Silva 5
64 64 Brok Weaver 5
64 64 Rafael Fiziev 5
67 68 Austin Hubbard 4.5
68 70 Bobby Green 4
69 71 Fares Ziam 0
69 71 Jamie Mullarkey 0
69 71 Jonathan Pearce 0
69 71 Joshua Culibao 0
69 71 Matt Wiman 0
69 71 Rodrigo Vargas 0
69 71 Steve Garcia 0

Check back Friday for our featherweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: May 25/20





Related Posts

MMA Fight Announcement Tracker – May 19/20

MMA Fight Announcement Tracker – May 19/20

May 19, 2020

Justin Gaethje Career Earnings

Justin Gaethje Career Earnings

May 10, 2020

Fight of the Day: Diego Sanchez vs. Gilbert Melendez

Fight of the Day: Diego Sanchez vs. Gilbert Melendez

May 25, 2020

Fight of the Day: Daniel Fernandes vs. Jimmy Pedro

Fight of the Day: Daniel Fernandes vs. Jimmy Pedro

May 22, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

CasinoHEX.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino