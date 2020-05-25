UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: May 25/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Khabib Nurmagomedov 508.5 2 5 2 Justin Gaethje 373 3 2 3 Tony Ferguson 305 4 3 8 Charles Oliveira 282 5 4 4 Dustin Poirier 270.5 6 6 6 Dan Hooker 244 7 7 9 Kevin Lee 203 8 8 13 Islam Makhachev 187.5 9 9 Josh Emmett 175 10 10 11 Carlos Diego Ferreira 171 11 12 7 Paul Felder 155.5 12 14 16 Beneil Dariush 141.5 13 11 Alexander Hernandez 140 14 15 Francisco Trinaldo 133.5 15 21 15 Drew Dober 129.5 16 16 Scott Holtzman 127.5 17 17 Leonardo Santos 117 18 18 12 Gregor Gillespie 116.5 19 19 10 Al Iaquinta 116 20 20 David Teymur 110 21 23 Renato Moicano 92 22 24 Davi Ramos 78.5 23 25 Yancy Medeiros 75 24 26 Damir Hadzovic 66.5 25 27 Joe Lauzon 66 25 28 Jim Miller 65 27 28 Vinc Pichel 65 28 30 Evan Dunham 63 29 31 Magomed Mustafaev 62.5 30 32 Luis Pena 61 31 33 Clay Guida 52.5 32 34 Joaquim Silva 51 33 Gabriel Benitez 49.5 34 36 Nasrat Haqparast 47 35 37 Alexander Yakovlev 46.5 36 39 Jalin Turner 45 36 39 Lando Vannata 45 38 41 Stevie Ray 44 39 42 Devonte Smith 43 40 43 Marc Diakiese 41.5 41 44 Drakkar Klose 41 42 38 John Makdessi 40.5 43 45 Khama Worthy 40 44 34 Michael Johnson 37.5 45 46 Arman Tsarukyan 35 46 47 Alan Patrick 32 47 48 Frank Camacho 30 48 49 Don Madge 27.5 49 50 Brad Riddell 24.5 49 50 Matt Frevola 24.5 49 64 Omar Morales 24.5 52 52 Claudio Puelles 23 53 53 Alex White 21.5 54 54 Joel Alvarez 20 54 54 Teemu Packalen 20 56 57 Christos Giagos 18 57 58 Roosevelt Roberts 16 58 59 Joe Solecki 15 59 60 Mark Madsen 14 60 61 Damir Ismagulov 13.5 61 62 Ottman Azaitar 10 61 62 Tristan Connelly 10 63 68 Thiago Moises 9 64 64 Alex da Silva 5 64 64 Brok Weaver 5 64 64 Rafael Fiziev 5 67 68 Austin Hubbard 4.5 68 70 Bobby Green 4 69 71 Fares Ziam 0 69 71 Jamie Mullarkey 0 69 71 Jonathan Pearce 0 69 71 Joshua Culibao 0 69 71 Matt Wiman 0 69 71 Rodrigo Vargas 0 69 71 Steve Garcia 0

