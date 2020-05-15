UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: May 15/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Light Heavyweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Jon Jones
|396
|2
|2
|4
|Jan Blachowicz
|183
|3
|10
|9
|Glover Teixeira
|163
|4
|5
|2
|Dominick Reyes
|152.5
|5
|3
|5
|Anthony Smith
|148
|6
|7
|7
|Volkan Oezdemir
|143.5
|7
|8
|3
|Thiago Santos
|138
|8
|9
|6
|Corey Anderson
|134.5
|9
|4
|Luke Rockhold
|120
|10
|11
|13
|Misha Cirkunov
|116.5
|11
|12
|11
|Nikita Krylov
|101
|12
|13
|Jimmy Crute
|92
|13
|14
|16
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|88
|14
|15
|12
|Johnny Walker
|86
|15
|21
|15
|Ryan Spann
|76.5
|16
|17
|10
|Aleksandar Rakic
|75
|17
|18
|Ion Cutelaba
|72
|18
|19
|14
|Magomed Ankalaev
|68
|19
|21
|Paul Craig
|52
|20
|23
|Gadzhimurad Antigulov
|48
|21
|20
|Sam Alvey
|43.5
|22
|24
|Ed Herman
|43
|22
|24
|Khalil Rountree Jr
|43
|24
|26
|Alonzo Menifield
|42.5
|25
|27
|Michal Oleksiejczuk
|38
|26
|28
|Da Un Jung
|32.5
|27
|29
|Gokhan Saki
|22.5
|27
|29
|Klidson Abreu
|22.5
|29
|31
|Devin Clark
|21
|29
|31
|Justin Ledet
|21
|31
|33
|Dalcha Lungiambula
|18
|32
|34
|Darko Stosic
|17.5
|33
|35
|Aleksa Camur
|10
|34
|36
|Mike Rodriguez
|8
|35
|37
|Jamahal Hill
|5
|35
|37
|Kennedy Nzechukwu
|5
|35
|37
|Shamil Gamzatov
|5
|38
|40
|Dequan Townsend
|0
|38
|40
|Khadis Ibragimov
|0
|38
|40
|Nicolae Negumereanu
|0
|38
|40
|Vinicius Moreira
|0
Check back Monday for our middleweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: May 15/20