UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: May 15/20

By |

Apr 27, 2019; Sunrise, FL, USA; Glover Teixeira (red gloves) fights Ion Cutelaba (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Jon Jones 396
2 2 4 Jan Blachowicz 183
3 10 9 Glover Teixeira 163
4 5 2 Dominick Reyes 152.5
5 3 5 Anthony Smith 148
6 7 7 Volkan Oezdemir 143.5
7 8 3 Thiago Santos 138
8 9 6 Corey Anderson 134.5
9 4 Luke Rockhold 120
10 11 13 Misha Cirkunov 116.5
11 12 11 Nikita Krylov 101
12 13 Jimmy Crute 92
13 14 16 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua 88
14 15 12 Johnny Walker 86
15 21 15 Ryan Spann 76.5
16 17 10 Aleksandar Rakic 75
17 18 Ion Cutelaba 72
18 19 14 Magomed Ankalaev 68
19 21 Paul Craig 52
20 23 Gadzhimurad Antigulov 48
21 20 Sam Alvey 43.5
22 24 Ed Herman 43
22 24 Khalil Rountree Jr 43
24 26 Alonzo Menifield 42.5
25 27 Michal Oleksiejczuk 38
26 28 Da Un Jung 32.5
27 29 Gokhan Saki 22.5
27 29 Klidson Abreu 22.5
29 31 Devin Clark 21
29 31 Justin Ledet 21
31 33 Dalcha Lungiambula 18
32 34 Darko Stosic 17.5
33 35 Aleksa Camur 10
34 36 Mike Rodriguez 8
35 37 Jamahal Hill 5
35 37 Kennedy Nzechukwu 5
35 37 Shamil Gamzatov 5
38 40 Dequan Townsend 0
38 40 Khadis Ibragimov 0
38 40 Nicolae Negumereanu 0
38 40 Vinicius Moreira 0

