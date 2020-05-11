Select Page

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: May 11/20

May 9, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Aleksei Oleinik (red gloves) fights Fabricio Werdum (blue gloves) during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank
1 1 2 Daniel Cormier 584
2 2 1 Stipe Miocic 509
3 3 3 Francis Ngannou 330.5
4 4 4 Curtis Blaydes 219.5
5 5 9 Alistair Overeem 184
6 7 13 Aleksei Oleinik 147.5
7 NR Ovince Saint Preux 145
8 8 8 Alexander Volkov 130
8 8 5 Junior dos Santos 130
10 10 6 Derrick Lewis 117
11 11 10 Walt Harris 114
12 12 Ben Rothwell 111
13 6 Fabricio Werdum 109.5
14 14 11 Shamil Abdurakhimov 97
15 13 7 Jairzinho Rozenstruick 94
16 15 Ilir Latifi 75
17 16 Marcin Tybura 72
17 16 Marcos Rogerio de Lima 72
19 18 Stefan Struve 67
20 19 Tai Tuivasa 64.5
21 20 15 Sergei Pavlovich 59
22 21 16 Ciryl Gane 52.5
23 22 12 Blagoy Ivanov 46
24 23 Andrei Arlovski 38
25 24 14 Augusto Sakai 33
26 25 Dmitriy Sosnovskiy 30
27 32 Greg Hardy 29.5
28 26 Jake Collier 27
28 26 Sergey Spivak 27
30 28 Gian Villante 26
31 29 Juan Espino 25
32 31 Maurice Greene 22.5
32 29 Yorgan De Castro 22.5
34 NR Chase Sherman 18.5
35 33 Justin Tafa 10
36 34 Raphael Pessoa 5
37 35 Tanner Boser 4.5
38 36 Ben Sosoli 0
38 36 Don’Tale Mayes 0
38 36 Jarjis Danho 0
38 36 Jeff Hughes 0
38 36 Justin Frazier 0
38 36 Michel Batista 0
38 36 Todd Duffee 0

Check back Friday for our light heavyweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

MMA Manifesto

Calendar

