UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: May 29/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 2 Max Holloway 391.5 2 2 1 Alexander Volkanovski 356 3 3 3 Brian Ortega 297 4 4 5 Chan Sung Jung 176.5 5 5 Ricardo Lamas 175 6 6 9 Josh Emmett 161 7 NR Song Yadong 154.5 8 7 15 Ryan Hall 138.5 9 9 6 Yair Rodriguez 111.5 10 NR Brian Kelleher 110 11 NR Marlon Vera 106 12 10 11 Shane Burgos 104.5 13 19 13 Dan Ige 98.5 14 13 16 Sodiq Yusuff 95.5 15 14 Nik Lentz 93.5 16 11 7 Calvin Kattar 91.5 17 15 Andre Fili 90 18 16 12 Arnold Allen 86.5 19 17 Mirsad Bektic 86 20 12 Edson Barboza 79.5 21 20 4 Zabit Magomedsharipov 73.5 22 18 Darren Elkins 70 23 22 Ricardo Ramos 69 24 23 Grant Dawson 65 25 24 Doo Ho Choi 60 26 25 Chas Skelly 58 26 20 10 Jeremy Stephens 58 28 27 Hakeem Dawodu 50 29 28 Makwan Amirkhani 47 30 29 Movsar Evloev 44.5 31 31 Mike Grundy 40 31 64 Nate Landwehr 40 33 35 Bryce Mitchell 39.5 35 30 Charles Rosa 39.5 35 32 Kevin Aguilar 39 36 33 Alex Caceres 34 36 33 Zubaira Tukhugov 34 38 36 Charles Jourdain 30 38 36 Kyle Nelson 30 40 38 Cub Swanson 27.5 40 38 Shane Young 27.5 42 40 Danny Henry 26.5 43 41 Billy Quarantillo 25 43 41 Douglas Silva de Andrade 25 43 41 Herbert Burns 25 43 41 Jordan Griffin 25 43 41 Julio Arce 25 43 41 Spike Carlyle 25 49 47 Jared Gordon 20 50 48 Kron Gracie 18 51 NR Chris Gutierrez 14.5 52 49 Gavin Tucker 14 53 53 Giga Chikadze 13.5 53 50 Steven Peterson 13.5 55 51 Mike Trizano 13 56 52 Mike Davis 10 57 43 Hunter Azure 9 57 54 Matt Sayles 9 59 55 Nad Narimani 8.5 60 56 Sheymon Moraes 7.5 61 57 Chase Hooper 5 61 57 Sean Woodson 5 61 57 Seung Woo Choi 5 61 57 Yousef Zalal 5 65 61 Chris Fishgold 4.5 65 61 Daniel Teymur 4.5 65 61 Luiz Garagorri 4.5 65 NR Vince Morales 4.5 69 64 Aalon Cruz 0 69 64 Austin Lingo 0 69 64 Darrick Minner 0 69 NR Irwin Rivera 0 69 64 Jacob Kilburn 0 69 64 Jamall Emmers 0 69 64 Lerone Murphy 0 69 64 Suman Mokhtarian 0 69 64 Sung Bin Jo 0 69 64 T.J. Brown 0

