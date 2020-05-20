UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns
May 30, 2020
TBD
UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns Fight Card
Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)
UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200
(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)
(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)
Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
Main Card
Welterweights (five rounds):
Tyron Woodley (19-4-1, #2 ranked welterweight) vs Gilbert Burns (18-3, #7 ranked welterweight)
Heavyweights:
Blagoy Ivanov (18-3, #23 ranked heavyweight) vs Augusto Sakai (14-1-1, #25 ranked heavyweight)
Women’s Strawweights:
Hannah Cifers (10-4, #24 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Mackenzie Dern (7-1, #15 ranked women’s strawweight)
Light Heavyweights:
Klidson Abreu (15-4, #27 ranked light heavyweight) vs Jamahal Hill (7-0, #35 ranked light heavyweight)
Betting Odds:
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns Fight Card