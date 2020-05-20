UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns

May 30, 2020

TBD

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter's name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system)

Main Card

Welterweights (five rounds):

Tyron Woodley (19-4-1, #2 ranked welterweight) vs Gilbert Burns (18-3, #7 ranked welterweight)

Heavyweights:

Blagoy Ivanov (18-3, #23 ranked heavyweight) vs Augusto Sakai (14-1-1, #25 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Hannah Cifers (10-4, #24 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Mackenzie Dern (7-1, #15 ranked women’s strawweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Klidson Abreu (15-4, #27 ranked light heavyweight) vs Jamahal Hill (7-0, #35 ranked light heavyweight)

