UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns Fight Card

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns Fight Card
UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns
May 30, 2020
UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

Main Card 

Welterweights (five rounds):
Tyron Woodley   (19-4-1, #2 ranked welterweight) vs Gilbert Burns   (18-3, #7 ranked welterweight)

Heavyweights:
Blagoy Ivanov   (18-3, #23 ranked heavyweight) vs Augusto Sakai   (14-1-1, #25 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Hannah Cifers   (10-4, #24 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Mackenzie Dern  (7-1, #15 ranked women’s strawweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Klidson Abreu   (15-4, #27 ranked light heavyweight) vs Jamahal Hill   (7-0, #35 ranked light heavyweight)

