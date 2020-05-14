UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

The old pitbull still has plenty of bite – Andrei Arlovski was victorious yesterday at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira and was the top earner.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Attendance: 0

Gate: $0

Andrei Arlovski: $345,000 ($325,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Glover Teixeira: $295,000 ($115,000 to show, $115,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ben Rothwell: $270,000 ($130,000 to show, $130,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Anthony Smith: $145,000 ($130,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Drew Dober: $126,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Brian Kelleher: $115,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ovince Saint Preux: $115,000 ($95,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Michael Johnson: $103,000 ($83,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Philipe Lins: $83,500 ($80,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Sijara Eubanks: $70,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Hunter Azure: $65,500 ($12,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ricky Simon: $65,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ray Borg: $56,000 ($46,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gabriel Benitez: $45,000 ($40,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexander Hernandez: $39,500 ($36,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Chase Sherman: $33,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Thiago Moises: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sarah Moras: $28,000 ($23,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Omar Morales: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ike Villanueva: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)