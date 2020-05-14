Select Page

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate
The old pitbull still has plenty of bite – Andrei Arlovski was victorious yesterday at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira and was the top earner.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Attendance:   0
Gate:   $0

Andrei Arlovski:   $345,000 ($325,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Glover Teixeira:   $295,000 ($115,000 to show, $115,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ben Rothwell:   $270,000 ($130,000 to show, $130,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Anthony Smith:   $145,000 ($130,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Drew Dober:   $126,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Brian Kelleher:   $115,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ovince Saint Preux:   $115,000 ($95,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Michael Johnson:   $103,000 ($83,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Philipe Lins:   $83,500 ($80,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Sijara Eubanks:   $70,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Hunter Azure:   $65,500 ($12,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ricky Simon:   $65,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ray Borg:   $56,000 ($46,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gabriel Benitez:   $45,000 ($40,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexander Hernandez:   $39,500 ($36,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Chase Sherman:   $33,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Thiago Moises:   $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sarah Moras:   $28,000 ($23,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Omar Morales:   $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ike Villanueva:   $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

