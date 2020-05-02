UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira

May 13, 2020

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville, Florida

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN?? – 9:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights (five rounds):

Anthony Smith (32-14, #3 ranked light heavyweight) vs Glover Teixeira (30-7, #10 ranked light heavyweight)

Heavyweights:

Ben Rothwell (37-12, #12 ranked heavyweight) vs Ovince Saint Preux (24-13, #6 ranked heavyweight)

Lightweights:

Drew Dober (22-9, 1 NC, #21 ranked lightweight) vs Alexander Hernandez (11-2, #11 ranked lightweight)

Middleweights:

Karl Roberson (9-2, #28 ranked middleweight) vs Marvin Vettori (14-4-1, #17 ranked middleweight)

Bantamweights:

Ricky Simon (15-3, #18 ranked bantamweight) vs Ray Borg (13-4, #26 ranked bantamweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ – 6:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights:

Andrei Arlovski (28-19, 2 NC, #23 ranked heavyweight) vs Philipe Lins (10-2)

Lightweights:

Michael Johnson (19-15, #34 ranked lightweight) vs Thiago Moises (12-4, #68 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Sijara Eubanks (4-4, #21 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Sarah Moras (6-5, #12 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Bantamweights:

Hunter Azure (8-0, #43 ranked bantamweight) vs Brian Kelleher (20-10, #12 ranked bantamweight)

