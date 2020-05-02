Select Page

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira Fight Card

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira
May 13, 2020
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jacksonville, Florida

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN?? – 9:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights (five rounds):
Anthony Smith   (32-14, #3 ranked light heavyweight) vs Glover Teixeira   (30-7, #10 ranked light heavyweight)

Heavyweights:
Ben Rothwell   (37-12, #12 ranked heavyweight) vs Ovince Saint Preux   (24-13, #6 ranked heavyweight)

Lightweights:
Drew Dober   (22-9, 1 NC, #21 ranked lightweight) vs Alexander Hernandez  (11-2, #11 ranked lightweight)

Middleweights:
Karl Roberson   (9-2, #28 ranked middleweight) vs Marvin Vettori   (14-4-1, #17 ranked middleweight)

Bantamweights:
Ricky Simon   (15-3, #18 ranked bantamweight) vs Ray Borg   (13-4, #26 ranked bantamweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ – 6:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights:
Andrei Arlovski   (28-19, 2 NC, #23 ranked heavyweight) vs Philipe Lins   (10-2)

Lightweights:
Michael Johnson   (19-15, #34 ranked lightweight) vs Thiago Moises   (12-4, #68 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Sijara Eubanks   (4-4, #21 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Sarah Moras   (6-5, #12 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Bantamweights:
Hunter Azure   (8-0, #43 ranked bantamweight) vs  Brian Kelleher   (20-10, #12 ranked bantamweight)

Betting Odds:


UFC on ESPN+ 31: Smith vs. Teixeira odds - BestFightOdds

